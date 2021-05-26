Lady Wolverines split 4th at regionals

Collazo ranked sixth and seventh, respectively, in her sprints — posting a time of 30.64 seconds in the 200 meters and 14.77 seconds in the 100 meters.

Freshman Daisy Luna crossed sixth in the 1600 meters, running a mile in 7:15.22.

Relay

In the 4x100 relay, the Lady Wolverines — Griffith, Collazo, Dispirito and sophomore Jocelyn Guzman — ran second with a time of 1:09.5.

Boys

On the boys side, the Wolverines did the bulk of their damage on their throws.

In the discus, the Wolverines took second and third — placing four athletes in the top-10.

Sophomore Tristen Valdez sailed the disc 98-feet for second place, senior Anthony Collazo setting a personal record of 95-9 for third.

Senior Jerrick Carter closed out the top-five with a mark of 92-feet-3-inches for a personal best, and sophomore Ryker Carter’s PR of 71-5 rounded out the top-10.

With a personal-record heave of 39-feet-10-1/2-inches, Jerrick Carter ranked second in the discus.