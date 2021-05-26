Lady Wolverines split 4th at regionals

ELY — One final run, a last jump or a closing throw.
On Saturday, May 22, 2021, the Division 2A South track and field season ended with a regional meet at White Pine County High School.
In Bobcat Stadium, the West Wendover girls split fourth place with The Meadows — each school scoring 42 points.
The Wolverines scored 46 points on the boys side, but West Wendover finished in seventh place.
Girls
The Lady Wolverines’ best individual finish came from senior Jennifer Collazo, who took third in the long jump with a leap of 14-feet-1-3/4-inches.
She was joined in the top-five with a fifth-place jump of 13-1 by freshman Adara Griffith.
Fellow freshman Xitlaly Flores finished seventh at 11-feet-4-1/2-inhces, and sophomore Merry Dispirito followed in eighth with a mark of 10-feet-8-inches.
Senior Jasmine Salas ranked third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 1:04.94, setting a personal record.
In the 100-meter hurdles, senior Rebecca Wahlstrom took fifth with a time of 28.66 seconds.
Wahlstrom also placed fifth in the discus, sailing her throw a personal-best distance of 60-feet-3-inches.
Collazo ranked sixth and seventh, respectively, in her sprints — posting a time of 30.64 seconds in the 200 meters and 14.77 seconds in the 100 meters.
Freshman Daisy Luna crossed sixth in the 1600 meters, running a mile in 7:15.22.
Relay
In the 4x100 relay, the Lady Wolverines — Griffith, Collazo, Dispirito and sophomore Jocelyn Guzman — ran second with a time of 1:09.5.
Boys
On the boys side, the Wolverines did the bulk of their damage on their throws.
In the discus, the Wolverines took second and third — placing four athletes in the top-10.
Sophomore Tristen Valdez sailed the disc 98-feet for second place, senior Anthony Collazo setting a personal record of 95-9 for third.
Senior Jerrick Carter closed out the top-five with a mark of 92-feet-3-inches for a personal best, and sophomore Ryker Carter’s PR of 71-5 rounded out the top-10.
With a personal-record heave of 39-feet-10-1/2-inches, Jerrick Carter ranked second in the discus.
The PR of 28-10-1/2 by senior teammate Davis Saucedo placed seventh, fellow senior Jacob Romero launching 28-7-1/2 for a personal best of his own in eighth.
Senior Garret Sharp finished out the top-10 with a distance of 25-feet-8-inches for a personal best.
Sophomore Joey Salas crossed sixth in each of his hurdling events, finishing the 110-meter hurdles in 20.67 seconds and posting a time of 51.23 in the 300 hurdles.
In the 400 meters, senior Omar Rodriguez took seventh place with a time of 58.98 seconds — senior Andres Cervantes rounding off the top-10 with a time of 1:00.76.
Senor Fabian Torres placed eighth in the 100 meters, setting a personal record in 12.25 seconds.
Rodriguez also tallied a top-10 finished in the 1600 meters, placing ninth with a one-mile run of 5:40.16.
Relays
The Wolverines scored considerable points in their two relays, winning one.
West Wendover’s 4x100 team — Cervantes, Salas, Omar Rodriguez and freshman Jorge Rodriguez — blew away the field with a time of 49.01 seconds, finishing the race with nearly 10 seconds to spare.
The Wolverines — sophomore Manuel Lopez, Torres, Cervantes and Omar Rodriguez — were nearly 11 seconds off the pace in the 4x800, finishing second with a collective time of 9:46.