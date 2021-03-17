Lady Wolverines win Elko JV tournament

ELKO — On Wednesday, the hosts did not capture the team title of the Elko junior varsity/Division 2A girls golf tournament.
However, the Lady Wolverines of West Wendover emerged victorious with a 20-stroke victory over second-place Wells.
West Wendover topped the Lady Leopards with a team total of 481, Wells going to the clubhouse at Ruby View Golf Course with a collective score of 501.
Elko took third with a 501, and team scores were not posted — due to not enough individuals — by either Battle Mountain or Spring Creek.
Despite not posting a team score, the Lady Longhorns managed to snag the individual title — going to Destiny Villanueva on a round of 108.
She also won the 2019 event, repeating as champion.
Wells did its damage — thanks in large part — due to the second and third-place split by members Mackenzie Wachtel and Grace Calton.
Wachtel and Calton each posted cards of 109, one-stroke off the lead.
West Wendover’s team total was aided greatly by its top-two golfers, both Kayla Jones and Rebecca Wahlstrom finishing their rounds with matching scores of 114.
Elko was led by a 120 from Reganne Wakefield.
For Battle Mountain, Adriana Robles closed her day with a total of 124.
Gabby Peracchi and Katherine Winer matched 125s for the second and third-best rounds for the Lady Indians’ golfers.
Dulce Gonzalez shot a 126 for the Lady Wolverines, Sarah Childress rounding out West Wendover’s scoring with a 127.
Two golfers finished their rounds with scores of 134, coming off the clubs of Battle Mountain’s Savannah Grant and Wells’ Trynity Herzog.
In a non-qualifying total, West Wendover’s Moriah Haney notched a 135 — the roster rounded out by a 140 from Luna Gonzalez.
Elko’s Megan Dwyer also shot a 140 to cap the scoring for the Lady Indians, the roster capped with non-qualifying scores of 144 from both Noelle Cooper and Miley Simons.
Spring Creek’s Stacia Lydon shot a 145, and Wells’ Mia Fraustu closed the qualifying totals for the Lady Leopards with a round of 149.
In a non-qualifying score, Wells’ Tiffany Higbee carded a 156 and Spring Creek’s Mikalynn Freeman rounded out the field with a 156.