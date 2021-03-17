Lady Wolverines win Elko JV tournament

ELKO — On Wednesday, the hosts did not capture the team title of the Elko junior varsity/Division 2A girls golf tournament.

However, the Lady Wolverines of West Wendover emerged victorious with a 20-stroke victory over second-place Wells.

West Wendover topped the Lady Leopards with a team total of 481, Wells going to the clubhouse at Ruby View Golf Course with a collective score of 501.

Elko took third with a 501, and team scores were not posted — due to not enough individuals — by either Battle Mountain or Spring Creek.

Despite not posting a team score, the Lady Longhorns managed to snag the individual title — going to Destiny Villanueva on a round of 108.

She also won the 2019 event, repeating as champion.

Wells did its damage — thanks in large part — due to the second and third-place split by members Mackenzie Wachtel and Grace Calton.

Wachtel and Calton each posted cards of 109, one-stroke off the lead.

West Wendover’s team total was aided greatly by its top-two golfers, both Kayla Jones and Rebecca Wahlstrom finishing their rounds with matching scores of 114.