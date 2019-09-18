TRUCKEE, California — Through two tournaments of the Division 3A North girls golf season, there was one winner.
Now, there are two.
Following a cancelation to South Tahoe’s tournament on Monday due to weather, Tuesday’s tourney at Ponderosa Golf Course served as the third league event of the season — the home team making a big leap.
After finishing third as a team in Spring Creek and Elko — despite having the first-place individual in each tournament — Truckee jumped two places to the top spot.
Ryan Flynn continued her torrid shooting, winning her third-consecutive event of the year with a round of 80 — receiving more help from her teammates.
The Lady Wolverines finished Tuesday’s round with a 385, Elko falling to second with a 401 after two straight wins.
Spring Creek dropped to third after consecutive seconds, finishing with a season-best 411 in Truckee.
Fallon ranked fourth with a 440, South Tahoe rounding out the top-five with a 463 — North Valleys and Fernley closing out the qualifying teams with respective cards of 523 and 550.
Behind Flynn, Elko senior Caresse Basaraba and junior teammate Gabby Bement each earned medals — tying for second and third with a pair of 92s.
Basaraba was awarded second place after a scorecard tiebreaker, parring her last hole and Bement taking a double-bogey.
Spring Creek senior Emalee Ingram split fourth individually with a round of 96, Truckee’s Annika Thayer and Lowry’s Bailey Hayes also carding 96s.
Jordan Maher played the best round of her career for the Lady Spartans, taking seventh place with a 97.
South Tahoe’s Jenna Shortridge and North Valleys’ Fernanda Gonzalez tied for eighth and ninth with matching cards of 100-even, and Elko senior Chilz Negrete gave the Lady Indians three golfers in the top-10 with a 101.
The most significant change in the scores and the order of the teams stemmed from the fact that Truckee played with only four girls in Spring Creek and Elko, fielding six players on Tuesday — one of whom gave the Lady Wolverines their third-best round of the day.
After not playing in the first-two tournaments, Riley Cornette shot a 103 for Truckee’s third-lowest round — the Lady Wolverines’ team scoring capped by a 106 from Emma Cooley.
“Tip of the hat to Truckee for fielding a team of six for the first time and how well they played. We know it’s not going to be a cakewalk through the North,” said Elko coach Jeff Sarbacker. “We’re going to have to work hard, stay driven and be prepared every time we go out there. Not that we weren’t, they just played better than us.”
The tail end of Spring Creek’s scoring was significant in its completion of a season-best round, senior Marie Howard notching a career-best 108 and serving as the Lady Spartans’ No. 3 golfer.
With a pair of 110s, the Lady Spartans’ team total was capped by just one of the scores from senior Rachel Merwin and sophomore Jaedin Martinez —dropping one of the rounds.
“Not having the tournament in Genoa and having to sit around the hotel, I thought the girls kept their focus pretty well,” said Spring Creek head coach Kage Walker. “When we got to Truckee it was super foggy. We were supposed to tee off at 9 but it was about 9:50 when we got started. It was cold and there was a wind that cut through your clothes. You can let it get to you or play through it — which takes a lot — but the girls stayed tough and played well.”
Elko’s qualifying scoring was finished off by a 116 from junior AJ Anthony.
In non-qualifying rounds, the Lady Indians’ roster was rounded out by a 121 from sophomore Julianna Lozano and a 128 by junior Katrina DeGuzman.
Spring Creek’s roster was capped by a 137 from sophomore Elexia Mauer.
Up Next
The fourth and fifth league events of the season will take place in a back-to-back, teeing off at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at the treacherous Dayton Valley Golf Course — following a 9 a.m. shotgun start on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Fallon Golf Course.
*South Tahoe’s tournament will not be made up, but North Valleys may add a tourney at a later date.
