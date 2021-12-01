Lamb earns MVP, Crowe Coach of the Year

SPRING CREEK — Following the conclusion of the Division 3A North-East girls soccer season, plenty of local players — and coaches — had reasons to celebrate successes.

One such player is Spring Creek senior Shyann Lamb, who was named the 3A North-East League MVP — also notching a 1st-Team All-State selection with the Lady Spartans.

Spring Creek head coach Kami Crowe — who guided her team to undefeated league record — was named the 3A North-East Coach of the Year.

The Lady Spartans closed the year with a 12-4-3 overall record and went 9-0-1 in league play — earning the No. 1 seed from the North-East for the 3A North regional tournament — falling a goal shy of advancing to the state tournament with a 1-0 loss to South Tahoe in the regional semifinal round.

Shyann Lamb

In her final season with Spring Creek, Lamb took on a myriad of responsibilities.

Throughout her career, Lamb has primarily served as one of the best midfielders — not only on her team but throughout the league — continuing to do so as a senior but also taking on the duties of playing defense and in between the posts at goalie on occasion.

Despite assuming different roles, Lamb still managed to finish fourth in the league in scoring — tallying 32 points.

Lamb not only scored, she also set up others for goals — ranking first on the teams and second in the league with 10 assists.

Booting 11 of her own shots into opposing frames, Lamb led Spring Creek and tied for third in the 3A North-East in goals scored.

Of the stats recorded to MaxPreps, Lamb allowed just one goal when tending the frame on nine shots — tallying four saves.

Offensively, Lamb’s best game for herself was a two-goal performance in a 6-0 shutout win on Oct. 16, 2021, in Dayton.

In total, she scored four points in four contests — the other three occurrences taking place on one-goal, two-assist efforts in a 7-0 home victory over Fernley on Sept. 24, a 7-1 home win against Lowry on Oct. 5 and a 5-0 road shutout on Oct. 15, in Fernley.

Peyton Jacaway

Lamb was joined on the 1st-Team All-League, 1st-Team All-Region and 1st-Team All-State selections by Elko junior Peyton Jacaway.

Also playing in the midfield, Jacaway was the engine that drove the Lady Indians to a 10-8 overall record and an 8-2 mark in the 3A North-East — leading Elko to the No. 2 seed for the regional tournament.

She tied for second in the league in scoring with 50 points, leading Elko and the league with 14 assists.

Jacaway ranked second on the Lady Indians’ roster and was third in the 3A North-East with 18 goals.

On the season, she posted a pair of hat tricks on back-to-back days — scoring three goals against both Dayton (5-0 road victory on Oct. 15) and Fernley (5-0 road win on Oct. 16).

In the remarkable performances, she tacked on eight points and seven points — respectively — capping her birthday weekend with two assists against the Lady Dust Devils and another versus the Lady Vaqueros.

Jacaway notched five points twice — scoring two goals and dishing an assists — doing so in a 6-1 home win over Fernley on Sept. 25 and once again in a 5-2 home victory versus Lowry on Oct. 28.

She put of four points in five contests, added a three-point performance and tallied a two-point effort — accounting for multiple points in 11 matches on the year.

Abigail Ramirez

As a sophomore, Elko’s Abigail Ramirez not only looked like a seasoned pro — she was electric.

Ramirez was named a 1st-Team All-League, 1st-Team All-Region and 2nd-Team All-State forward.

In her second season of varsity soccer, Ramirez tied Jacaway for second in the league in scoring — totaling 50 points.

She tied Fallon’s Sydney Gusewelle for first in the 3A North-East in goals scored — each pumping 22 shots in the net.

Despite routinely taking the top off of defenses, Ramirez also demonstrated the ability to pass the ball — ranking sixth in the league with six assists.

Her best output of the season came in an amazing effort on Sept. 25 in a 6-1 home win over Fernley, scoring 10 points.

In the first meeting against the Lady Vaqueros, Ramirez upped a hat trick with a four-goal haul and tacked on a pair of assists.

She tallied three six-point efforts, booking three hat tricks against Dayton (4-2 home win on Sept. 24), North Valleys (4-1 road win on Sept. 11) and Lowry (4-3 road win on Oct. 9).

Ramirez notched four-point games on four occasions — a pair of two-goal matches and two more one-goal, two-assist games — thumping two goals versus Fallon (3-2 road win on Oct. 8) and Dayton (5-0 home shutout on Oct. 15) and scoring once and setting up two goals against both Hug (5-3 road victory on Sept. 10) and Lowry (5-2 home win on Oct. 28).

Like Jacaway, Ramirez also tallied multiple-point efforts in 11 contests.

Avery Beatty

Spring Creek gained another 1st-Team All-League and 1st-Team All-Region athlete in the form of junior Avery Beatty — who also knocked down a 2nd-Team All-State nod.

Like Lamb, Beatty —a potent offensive threat — was also forced to shift her role and earned her recognitions as a defender, possessing the ability to flip the field and still attack offensively.

Defensively, her athletic ability, strength to win 50-50 balls and footwork to possess and pass effectively greatly aided the Lady Spartans — who laid out 10 shutout performances and seven one-goal efforts.

On the season, Spring Creek allowed multiple goals in just two games — both taking place in the Lady Spartans’ preseason tournament against Division 5A South programs Shadow Ridge (4-0 loss on Aug. 27) and Centennial (4-2 loss on Aug. 28).

Offensively, Beatty finished second on the team and sixth in the league in scoring with 23 points.

She was also second on the roster and split fourth in the 3A North-East with seven assists, finishing second for Spring Creek and splitting sixth in the league with eight goals scored.

Beatty’s best offensive explosion was a five-point burst in a 7-0 home victory over Fernley on Sept. 24, a game in which set her season high with two goals and set up another score with an assist.

She tallied five three-point contests — notching a goal and an assist each time — and achieved seven multiple-point performances on the season.

1st-Team All-League, 2nd-Team All-Region

A pair of local players were named 1st-Team All-League and 2nd-Team All-Region athletes, both taking place on the defensive side of the ball — one from Spring Creek and one from Elko.

Arena McDermott

Spring Creek junior Arena McDermott — a three-year varsity starter — unlike Lamb and Beatty, did not have to switch sides of the field for the season, simply dominating at what she has done for three seasons.

Albeit with a different supporting cast, now serving as the leader of the Lady Spartans’ defense — which lost a number of longtime athletes in the backline due to graduations — McDermott assumed a leadership role and spearheaded a unit that teams simply didn’t score much against.

Through communication and anticipation, McDermott turned 50-50 balls into a ratio that appeared more like 80-20 situations — fighting through contact and winning nearly every chance for a possession that came her way.

The Lady Spartans — after allowing four goals in consecutive contests during their preseason tournament — closed the season on a streak of 15 games of allowing one goal or fewer, eight of which were shutout efforts.

She also created offensive opportunities, closing the year with two goals and a pair of assists.

Her first scored came in a 4-0 home win over Dayton on Sept. 25, the last taking place in a 6-0 road victory versus the Lady Dust Devils on Oct. 16.

She dished an assist in the Lady Spartans’ 4-2 loss against Centennial and set up another score in Spring Creek’s 1-0 road victory on Sept. 28, in Elko.

Bianca Gonzalez

Elko junior sweeper Bianca Gonzalez also earned a 1st-Team All-League and 2nd-Team All-Region selection on the defensive side of the field.

The Lady Indians played the entire season with nothing but ninth-graders between the frame, Elko’s entire defense having to adjust to a new defense this season — one which took some time to get used to.

After being outscored 27-0 during the Spring Creek Cup and 27-2 through four games, Elko’s defense gradually and consistently became much better as the season progressed — allowing four goals in just one contest for the rest of the season, which, unfortunately, took place in the 3A North regional quarterfinal during a 4-1 loss to Wooster.

Even when the Lady Indians became scattered, it was often the hustle of Gonzalez that prevented damage on the scoreboard — hustling into position and clearing the ball from danger in front of the net.

Elko finished the season with two shutouts, notching the scoreless defensive performances on consecutive days in a pair of 5-0 road victories on Oct. 15, in Dayton, and Oct. 16, in Fernley.

The Lady Indians posted three one-goal defensive efforts on the year.

Along with her defensive duties, Gonzalez was also tasked with taking the majority of Elko’s goal kicks and direct kicks from various areas of the field — one leading to a score.

She notched her lone assist of the season in a 6-1 home victory over Fernley on Sept. 25.

2nd-Team All-League

The Lady Spartans placed four girls on the list of 2nd-Team All-League selections, the Lady Indians adding one of their own.

Elley Dilworth

Despite missing more than a handful of games to injury, Spring Creek junior Elley Dilworth — in her first year between the posts — played extremely well at goalkeeper for the Lady Spartans.

Against 85 shots, Dilworth only allowed six to find the back of the net.

She led the league in goals-allowed average at .5 scores per game she tended the frame and ranked third in the 3A North-East with 80 saves.

Dilworth tallied seven shutouts and allowed one goal of less three times.

She finished with double-digit stops on four occasions and notched her career high with 16 saves in a 4-2 loss versus Centennial on Aug. 28.

Her 13 saves against South Tahoe were crucial, preserving a 0-0 tie with the Lady Vikings on Sept 18, in Spring Creek.

Dilworth put in some of her best work against Elko, tallying 11 stuffs in each contest versus the Lady Indians during a 4-0 victory on Aug. 27 in the season opener during the Spring Creek Cup and a 3-1 home win on Oct. 19, in Spring Creek, a match in which she saved a penalty kick.

Syerra Silva

In her first year of varsity soccer — electing to rodeo only as a freshman and a sophomore — junior Syerra Silva knocked down a 2nd-Team All-League selection at forward for Spring Creek.

She ranked third on the roster in total scoring, goals and assists.

Silva tied for 10th in the league with 15 points, also splitting 10th in the 3A North-East with six goals — finishing just outside the top-10 in 11th with three assists.

It took a little time for her to get going, but she closed the season on a pretty good tear.

She notched her first assist in a 7-0 home win against Fernley on Sept. 24, and Silva began her own scoring during the month of October.

On Oct. 5, she boomed a hat trick in a 7-1 home win against Lowry — setting her season high with three goals.

Silva added a two-goal effort in a 5-0 road shutout on Oct. 15, in Fernley, and followed with a one-goal, one-assist performance the next day in a 6-0 road blanking on Oct. 16, ay Dayton.

On Oct. 26, she dished her final assist in a 5-1 road victory over Lowry, in Winnemucca.

Ryinn Hatch

Elko’s lone 2nd-Team All-League selection came from sophomore Ryinn Hatch, who provided Elko with many of its jobs that are not glorious and dirty work that many are not willing to do.

An able offensive threat, the bulk of Hatch’s responsibilities revolved around the defensive side of the field — most taking place, literally, in the center portion of the pitch — doubling as a facilitator and a defender both.

Offensively, she tallied one assist — taking place in a 4-2 home win over Fallon on Oct. 27.

The dime should have actually gone down as a goal, as Hatch hit a shot off the crossbar from the right wing — the ball spinning downward and hitting beyond the end line but play continuing — sophomore Emely Castaneda flying in the follow-up score.

Payge Walz

As a senior, Spring Creek’s Payge Walz also underwent a transformation due to departures — earning a 2nd-Team All-League honor as a midfielder.

But, in actuality, she played more on the defensive end of the field than she ever has.

As a junior, Walz’s speed was used at forward — scoring three goals and dishing an assist.

Like Hatch, she took on the duties of playing both sides of the field — using her state-champion track wheels to deny opposing runs and shots — only taking eight shots of her own for the season.

Her selflessness was gladly welcomed and appreciated, as Spring Creek gave up just 15 goals on the season in 19 games.

Myah Baisley

While Spring Creek senior Myah Baisley’s 2nd-Team All-League selection also went down as a midfield position, she — like Walz — put in the majority of her work on the defensive end.

Also possessing great speed, Baisley was not only a matchup nightmare for offensive players to beat off the dribble — she also routinely flew into position against long balls, diagonal tries and wall passes.

She was a major factor in the Lady Spartans’ ability to limit to opposing teams to a miniscule goals-against-average of .79 per game.

Honorable Mentions

As was the case with the 2nd-Team All-League selections, four local players earned honorable mentions for the league awards but with the roles reversed — three Elko athletes and one Spring Creek player receiving recognition.

Carly Nielsen

As a junior, Elko junior forward Carly Nielsen was third on the roster with four goals scored and added an assist — tying for 14th in the league in goals and 17th in the North-East for total points.

Miranda Casas

Sophomore Miranda Casas took on much more responsibility for the Lady Indians in her second season at the varsity level, increasing her production and performance progressively throughout the year — making quicker decisions and placing passes on point in the midfield.

She tied for fourth on the team with five points, coming courtesy of five assists — all of which took place in the month of October.

She dished a career-high two dimes in a 5-0 road win on Oct. 15, in Dayton.

Riley Moon

Nobody has to question the toughness of Spring Creek senior Riley Moon.

After getting her tooth knocked out in the Lady Spartans’ opener of the Spring Creek Cup — a 4-0 win over Elko on Aug. 27 — Moon underwent an immediate, temporary implant and returned for Spring Creek’s second game of the day, a 4-0 loss to Shadow Ridge.

She also served key roles on both sides of the field, playing primarily on defense but doubling as an offensive threat.

Moon scored two goals on the season, booting home both shots in a 7-0 home win over Fernley on Sept. 24.

Dalyla Gaytan

Elko junior Dalyla Gaytan is another player who is more than willing to put her team ahead of herself, playing defense first and taking offensive shots when they present themselves.

She uses her distance-running background from the track and demonstrates remarkable ability to preserve her defensive output with great conditioning, matched with a desire and effort to keep opposing players off the board — something the Lady Indians will benefit from once again during her senior season.

Kudos

Congratulations to Shyann Lamb for her League MVP, Kami Crowe on her Coach of the Year award, Peyton Jacaway for a 1st-Team All-State selection, Abi Ramirez and Avery Beatty for 1st-Team All-League and 2nd-Team All-State nods, Arena McDermott and Bianca Gonzalez for their 1st-Team All-League and 2nd-Team All-Region years and to everyone who garnered league attention during the 3A North-East girls soccer season.

GALLERY: 2021 Division 3A North-East Girls Soccer Award Winners

