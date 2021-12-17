Lamb, Lady Spartans breezy by Wooster

SPRING CREEK — After the Wooster girls basketball team cut the deficit to single digits in the second quarter, the remainder of the game belonged to the Lady Spartans of Spring Creek.

Spring Creek opened a 43-19 lead by halftime and breezed to a 40-point victory of 65-25.

The Lady Spartans jumped to the front side straight from the gates, opening with a free throw by senior Payge Walz.

Shyann Lamb dribbled the floor in transition and finished through a foul, converting the old-fashioned three at the line.

She notched her second field goal in short order — the Lady Spartans’ full-court trap creating a turnover — sinking a layup.

Spring Creek grabbed a 9-0 lead on a triple from the wing by junior Avery Beatty, forcing a timeout at the 6:30 mark.

The Lady Colts hit the scoreboard with 6:21 on the clock with a free throw by senior Madeline Hunden, but Lamb beat her defender off the bounce and cashed a floater along the baseline.

Beatty railed her second three of the game from the top of the arc, followed by a pair of free throws from Hunden.

Junior Rylee Keim went 1-for-2 at the stripe, as did freshman Khloe Glover for Wooster.

On an assist from Beatty, junior Brynly Stewart railed a trey — opening an 18-4 advantage — but Glover scored inside on the other end.

Spring Creek reached a 20-6 lead from the line with a clean trip by junior Riley Moon, but the Lady Colts made a 4-0 run with a bucket by senior Viridiana Carmona Palomino and a steal by for a layup from junior Isabella Caviglia.

However, Lamb nearly erased the spurt with a corner three from inbound set — getting a friendly bounce off the tin — and freshman Roxanne Keim capped a 5-0 streak with a follow-up.

Near the end of the frame, Wooster earned a pair of freebies from Hunden.

After the first, the Lady Spartans led 25-12.

The Lady Colts strung together four points to start the second, Palomino driving the right side of the lane and Hunden hitting two free throws.

Spring Creek regained a 10-point lead at 25-16 on a free throw by Beatty.

Hunden hit 1-for-2 at the line, and Buzzetti flipped up and dropped a circus shot through a double team in the paint for the Lady Spartans.

Lamb turned the corner at the elbow and scooped in an And-1 plus the free throw, and Walz buried a triple for a double-up lead of 34-17.

Caviglia made a free throw for Wooster, as did Rylee Keim on the other side.

Another three by Lamb — getting the ball back from an inbound pass from senior Myah Baisley — was followed by a jump hook by Moon.

Rylee Keim made her third 1-for-2 trip to the line, the Lady Colts gaining a 1-of-2 effort from senior Viridiana Carmona Palomino.

Lamb nailed the last points of the half — driving the middle, pulling up for a floater and getting a friendly roll — giving the Lady Spartans a 43-19 lead at the half.

Rylee Keim opened the third quarter with a strong rebound on the weak side for a put-back, and Lamb was fouled after making a steal — dropping both free throws for a 47-19 lead — and Hunden hit a pair of freebies, reaching double figures at the line alone.

Lamb was fouled across the lane and cashed both shots — reaching 22 points — and Beatty hit double digits with her third three from a Lamb assist.

Moon drove the left side of the paint for a layup, and Beatty made 1-of-2 at the stripe after being fouled from a drive on a steal — Wooster struggling to possess the ball and get up shots against Spring Creek’s pressure.

Caviglia used a sweet hesitation move to free herself for a runner on the right side, but the Lady Spartans pushed their advantage to 35 with a free throw by Baisley and a steal and finish for Stewart — turning the game into a running clock.

At the end of three, Spring Creek was up big with the score at 58-23.

Junior Taylor Brunson blasted a three to start the fourth quarter, and then she dished an assist to Moon the block — turning for a drop step and deuce — opening a 40-point cushion.

Sophomore Taimane Talamoni hit two free throws for the Lady Colts, but junior Mia Grosz snagged a weak-side board for a follow-up bunny.

The Lady Spartans rolled to 40-point, 65-25 victory.

Lamb led all scorers with 22 points — doing so in three quarters and sticking two 3s — and she was joined in double digits with 11 points from Beatty, who nailed three treys.

Hunden led Wooster with 10 points — all coming on free throws — while Moon approached double figures for Spring Creek with eight points.

Spring Creek’s offense was capped by five points from both Stewart and Keim, four points by Walz, a three by Brunson, two points apiece for Buzzetti, Roxanne Keim and Grosz and a free throw from Baisley.

The scoring for the Lady Colts was rounded off with five points each for Palomino and Caviglia, three points for Glover and two by Talamino.

Up Next

Spring Creek (6-1) was originally scheduled to face South Tahoe at 1 p.m. Saturday — but the Lady Vikings canceled — and the Lady Spartans will now wait to play in the McQueen tournament after Christmas, taking on Reno High School on Dec. 28.

