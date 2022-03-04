Lamb nabs 1st-Team All-State selection

SPRING CREEK — “You’re in good hands with Allstate.”

Well, Spring Creek senior Shyann Lamb was the Lady Spartans’ security blanket all season long.

Lamb — after leading Spring Creek to the 3A North regional final and the 3A state title game — closed her career with a 1st-Team All-State selection at guard.

The Lady Spartans finished the year with a 23-6 overall record and went 7-3 in league play of the Division 3A North-East, earning the No. 2 seed for the 3A North regional tourney.

With a 48-13 victory over West No. 3 Truckee in the regional quarterfinal, Spring Creek then hung on for a 46-40 victory in the semifinal against East No. 4 Fernley.

In the championship, Lowry pulled out a 53-47 victory.

At state, the Lady Spartans — the North No. 2 — gutted out a 40-38 victory over South No. 1 Moapa Valley before losing to Lowry for the fourth time on the year by a final score of 52-29.

In her last season in black, silver and purple — Lamb tallied averages of 12.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 2.3 assists.

She was named a 1st-Team selection at the league, regional and state levels — ranking sixth in the state in scoring.

Through 27 games worth of stats, Lamb scored in double digits 19 times — posting a career-high 25 points in the Lady Spartans’ 46-40 regional semifinal victory over the Lady Vaqueros, on Feb. 18, at Winnemucca Events Center, which punched Spring Creek’s ticket to the state tournament.

In the contest, she also added nine rebounds, four steals and a swat.

She was often at her best when the games meant the most, notching her season high with 11 rebounds — also posting 14 points for a double-double — in the Lady Spartans’ 48-13 regional quarterfinal win over the Lady Wolverines on Feb. 19, at Lowry High School.

On her best all-around games came in a 67-41 home win over South Tahoe on Jan. 14, in Spring Creek, as she booked 22 points, a season-high nine steals, a season-best seven assists and four boards.

In the first meeting with the Lady Buckaroos, Lamb blocked two shots in a 49-35 home loss on Jan. 19, in Spring Creek.

Aurora Eklund

Elko junior Aurora Eklund — who has started for the Lady Indians since she was a freshman — picked up where she left off after her sophomore season was canceled.

In her 11th-grade campaign, Eklund finished the year with 1st-Team All-League, 1st-Team All-North and 2nd-Team All-State selections — the Lady Indians closing the year with a 13-8 overall record and an even mark of 5-5 in conference play.

East No. 3 Elko won its regional quarterfinal matchup 48-24 over West No. 2 Wooster, but the Lady Indians were pummeled for the third time by No. 1 and eventual state champion Lowry in the semifinal round by a score of 63-33.

On the year, Eklund 14.3 points, five rebounds, 2.9 steals and 2.5 assists — leading Elko and ranking fourth in the state in scoring.

She was also tied for seventh in the state in assists.

With 21 games of stats recorded to MaxPreps, Eklund scored in double figures a remarkable 16 times.

On Dec. 18, 2021, she dropped a career-high 27 points in a 59-41 home win over Wooster — tallying a rare double-double with a career-high 10 steals, adding six rebounds and six assists in an incredible performance.

She snagged a season-best 11 boards in 47-37 home loss to Spring Creek on Jan. 11, at Centennial Gymnasium, adding 15 points for a double-double — also posting a 21-point, 10-rebound double-double effort in a 66-42 home win against Truckee on Feb. 4.

Eklund dished a career-best seven assists in a 43-29 victory during the Winter TipOff against Carson on Dec. 3, 2021, in Reno.

Payge Walz

As a senior Spring Creek’s Payge Walz took her play to another level, going from a 2nd-Team All-League athlete as a sophomore to a 1st-Team All-League baller in her last season — also notching a 2nd-Team All-North nod.

On the year, Walz put up 10 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.3 assists per outing.

Through 27 games of stats, she scored in double digits in 14 contests — matching her career highs with 19 points and five steals in a 40-22 home win over Dayton on Jan. 29, in Spring Creek.

Walz went for a double-double with a career-best 13 rebounds and 17 points in a 49-47 road win over the Lady Vaqueros on Jan. 7, in Fernley.

In a 52-37 home win over Elko on Feb. 1, Walz was a defensive presence and rejected a career-high five shots — also tying her career best with four assists — adding 13 points and three rebounds in a balanced effort.

She also dished four assists in the Lady Spartans’ 67-42 home victory against South Tahoe, adding 15 points, eight boards and a steal.

2nd-Team League, Honorable Mention Region

Peyton Jacaway

For the second time in as many seasons, Elko junior Peyton Jacaway earned a 2nd-Team All-League selection — also doing so a freshman, her sophomore year canceled due to COVID-19.

Jacaway was an honorable mention for the All-Region awards.

On the year, she averaged 9.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, a team-high 3.4 steals and a roster-best three assists — finishing fourth in the state in dimes-to-scores and sixth in takeaways.

In 21 games of stats, Jacaway scored in double digits 11 times — netting a career-high 21 points in the Lady Indians’ 66-42 home win over Truckee.

In Elko’s 48-24 regional quarterfinal win over Wooster, she notched a double-double with 14 points and a career-best 10 steals — flirting with a triple-double with seven boards and three assists.

She yanked down her season high of eight rebounds in two contests, a 56-20 loss to Douglas on Dec. 2, 2021, and a 55-22 road win over Hug on Dec. 10, 2021, in Reno.

In the Lady Indians’ 59-42 home victory versus the Lady Colts, on Dec. 18, 2021, at Centennial Gymnasium, Jacaway dished a career-high nine assists.

Ella Buzzetti

For the Lady Spartans, junior Ella Buzzetti — in her first full season of varsity action — served Spring Creek well in the middle, also earning a 2nd-Team All-League selection and an honorable mention at the regional level.

For the season, she averaged 5.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals.

On Feb. 5, Buzzetti — on her birthday — dropped a career-high 15 points in a 44-29 home victory over Truckee.

She went for a ridiculous, career-best 19 boards in Spring Creek’2 49-35 home loss to Lowry on Jan. 19, also setting her career mark with two rejections in the contest.

During a 31-20 road win on Jan. 8, in Dayton, Buzzetti booked a career-high six steals and snagged 11 rebounds.

She tied her career high with two assists in the Lady Spartans’ 49-47 road win over the Lady Vaqueros, on Jan. 7, in Fernley.

Honorable Mention League, Region

Elko junior post Johana Rivera — in her first varsity season — earned honorable mentions at the both the league and regional levels.

Rivera averaged 5.3 points, a team-high six rebounds and a steal.

She scored a career-high 18 points in a 55-22 win over Hug on Dec. 10, 2021, in Reno, and pulled down a career-best 14 boards in a 50-45 home win over Fernley on Jan. 29, at Centennial Gymnasium, nearing a double-double with nine points.

During a 62-21 home victory over Dayton on Jan. 28, she record a career-high four steals.

League Honorable Mentions

The Lady Spartans had a pair of girls who earned honorable mentions for the Division 3A North-East awards.

Rylee Keim

Junior Rylee Keim gave Spring Creek notable contributions in a number of areas on the floor.

She averaged 4.2 points, a team-high 6.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals.

Keim dropped her season high of 10 points in the Lady Spartans’ 52-29 loss to Lowry in the 3A state championship on Feb. 26, at Cox Pavilion, in Las Vegas.

She collected a career-high 11 rebounds in Spring Creek’s 44-39 home win over the Lady Wolverines, and she dished a career-best five assists in a 63-57 road loss to the Lady Buckaroos on Feb. 11, in Winnemucca.

Keim tallied four steals in each matchup against Truckee, and she blocked two shots in five contests.

Myah Baisley

As the season progressed, senior guard Myah Baisley saw an increased role.

She played extremely well on the defensive end of the floor and posted averages .6 points, 1.1 rebounds, .7 steals and .8 assists.

Baisley scored a season-high five points in a 51-19 road win on Jan. 22, in Fallon, and pulled in a season-best five rebounds in a 65-25 home victory over Wooster on Dec. 17, 2021, in Spring Creek.

On Jan. 11, in Elko, she dished a season-high three assists in a 10-point win over the Lady Indians and made three steals in two contests — a 35-21 home win over Fallon on Feb. 10, in Spring Creek, and a 35-31 loss to McQueen in the Lady Spartans’ season opener on Dec. 2, 2021, in Reno.

