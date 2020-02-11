Lamb packs Lady Spartans over Lady Indians, 49-44

From the reset, the Lady Spartans sped up Elko once again and forced a turnover — resulting in an And-1 plus the free throw for Dimick on a pass by Campbell.

Ross went 1-for-2 at the line and made the score 31-23, but the Lady Spartans pulled ahead 34-23 on a triple that crashed off the backboard for Ackerman.

Elko could not take advantage and work the ball inside without Dimick on the floor and outside shots did not fall.

Jacaway was fouled on an inbound play and made a free throw, making the score 34-24.

When Dimick returned, she scooped up a loose ball from a tipped pass and spun across the lane — using her length for a hoop plus the harm and the freebie.

Izzy Eklund nullified the points with a triple from the right corner — her second three from the same spot — drawing a charge on defense and sending Dimick back to the bench with four fouls.

Entering the fourth, Spring Creek was up 10 at 37-27.

Aurora Eklund opened the final frame with consecutive buckets and brought the score to 31-27, but Lamb cashed a huge three from the top of the arc for Spring Creek.