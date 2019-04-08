{{featured_button_text}}
Tiger's Eye Karate at Tezuka Cup World Karate Tournament

Members of Tiger's Eye Karate display their honors from the Tezuka Cup World Karate Tournament, which was held March 16-18, in Fukuoka, Japan. From left: Kenny Rutter, Sensei Cervando Lara, Isaiah Metz and Jonathan Plocher.

FUKUOKA, Japan – There would be no better place for a karate tournament than the birth place of the sport.

From March 16-18, the Tezuka Cup World Karate Tournament took place in Fukuoka, Japan, and Elko was represented.

Sensei Cervando Lara, of Tiger’s Eye Karate, and three of his students competed in the event – Kenny Rutter, Jonathan Plocher and Isaiah Metz taking part in the full-contact fighting portion.

Lara placed third in the world in the kata format, which is an exhibition of karate fundamentals, movements and skills.

“Three students competed in the tournament in the full-contact fighting and two of them took their black-belt tests,” Lara said. “They did very well. It was a good experience for them to compete with people from other countries.”

Tiger’s Eye and Lara wished to express their gratitude to Kinross Gold Corp. for its support and donation for the trip to the Tezuka Cup.

Tiger’s Eye

Tiger's Eye Kyokushin Karate is located at 545 Court St., in Elko.

Lara said he always welcomes new students. For more information, visit the dojo in person or call Lara at 397-0764.

