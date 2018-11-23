ABERDEEN, South Dakota – The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference learned something this fall that Elko County and the state of Nevada has known for a number of years.
Dakota Larson is really good at football.
The Spring Creek High School Class of 2018 graduate wasted little time in making impact at wide receiver for Northern State University.
While playing for the Spartans, he rewrote the SCHS history books for wide receivers – tallying 204 receptions for 3,437 yards with 43 touchdown catches – also a threat on the ground with his 4.4 speed in the 40-yard dash, rushing 39 times for 389 yards as a senior with three TDs.
“Speed kills,” said former Spring Creek coach Joel Jund.
Yes, it does.
Larson earned a starting role as a true freshman for the Wolves, a decision that paid instant dividends for Northern State, a Division-II program.
In 11 games, Larson finished sixth in the NSIC with 881 receiving yards on 51 catches (ninth in the conference) with seven TD grabs (10th in the NSIC).
Also used in the Wolves’ running game, he averaged more than 10 yards per carry on 20 attempts for 208 rushing yards with two more touchdowns.
Impressive for a true freshman, closing the season with nine-total touchdowns.
For his efforts, Larson was named the NSIC Offensive Newcomer of the Year – which includes both freshmen and transfers to the NSIC from other conferences, junior colleges and divisions.
“I love it up here. It’s a really cool place. I didn’t know what to expect when we started fall camp in the beginning of August, but I found out that I was going to be a starter for Week 1,” Larson said.
Northern State finished with a 4-7 overall record – going 2-3 at home and 2-4 on the road – but Larson said the Wolves lost a lot of close ballgames.
“There were only about two games that we got really outplayed in,” he said.
Larson said he “really likes our QBs” and plans on going back next season, looking to build on his remarkable freshman campaign.
“I like our offense. We set up in a spread formation and run out of that a lot too,” he said.
After completing his first season of college ball, Larson noted the difference in dedication it takes to succeed at the next level.
“The pace of the game is so fast. In high school, each team had a few good players. In college, everyone is good,” he said. “The players are bigger, stronger and faster. You have to work so hard and put in so much time to get better. I’ve been so busy that I haven’t had much time to focus on anything other than football and school.”
While he opened eyes in the NSIC during his first season, Larson said his eyes were also opened early on – the first game of his collegiate career.
In Northern State’s season opener, a 37-18 road loss to Bemidji State University, he went toe-to-toe with the NSIC Defensive Player of the Year – safety/cornerback Gunner Olszewski.
“I’ve never seen anyone fly to the football that hard or that fast,” Larson said. “You think you had time to make a catch or room to run after a catch, and he would hit you so hard.”
Larson finished the contest with four catches for 24 yards in his collegiate debut.
Olszewski finished the season with 63 tackles, seven passes defended and three interceptions.
He ranks second all-time at BSU with 13 picks, holds the BSU career record with 183 solo tackles and the school record with three INTs in a game, closing his career seventh all-time in school history with 310 tackles.
Larson said the NSIC Defensive Newcomer of the Year was awarded to Concordia University-St. Paul defensive back Marcus Hoskins, who led the nation with 2.9 passes defended per game and topped the NSIC with nine interceptions, adding 41 tackles and two-forced fumbles.
In the matchup – a 35-28 road victory for the Wolves on Oct. 6 – Larson led all players with 141 yards receiving and two touchdowns, tying for the game high with seven receptions.
He reeled in TD catches of 44 and 35 yards.
Larson said the Wolves have a “good class coming back” and will only graduate 10 seniors.
He is studying environmental science, a degree he sees himself finishing at the University of Nevada after he wraps up his time at Northern State, eventually wanting to work for a state department of wildlife – possibly as a game warden or a biologist.
“They don’t have the degree I want here, but the classes and credits transfer well – so I will probably need to go to Reno for a year or two,” he said.
In the meantime, he will focus on perfecting his position – becoming the best wide receiver he can be – an athlete NSU routinely benefited from, a football player the state Nevada has known as an elite weapon for quite some time.
Congratulations to Dakota Larson on a stellar freshman season and here’s to a phenomenal sophomore year.
