Leopards beat down Braves for 1st win

WELLS — After a blowout loss to Tonopah and a slim defeat to a non-varsity opponent, the Wells football team found the win column.
On Thursday, Sept. 23, the Leopards rolled over Owyhee by a wide margin with the score at 42-6.
Following a close first quarter, in which each team mounted a touchdown — Wells on top 8-6 — the Leopards closed the contest on a 34-0 streak.
Wells racked up 22 points in the second period and led 30-6 at the break.
The third quarter was the lone scoreless frame of the game, but the Leopards tacked on 12 points on a pair of fourth-quarter TDs en route to the 42-6 victory.
Junior Wheeler Johns led Wells with the three rushing touchdowns, carrying seven times for 53 yards.
Junior Tanner Hall paced the Leopards with 114 yards of total on offense on just three touches, running twice for 96 yards and a touchdown — including a 51-yard scamper — and adding an 18-yard reception.
Freshman Jake Glascock finished 3-for-9 passing for 25 yards with an interception, rushing for 43 yards and a TD on 14 attempts.
Junior Isaiah Bringhurst carried five times for 22 yards and lost one fumble.
Defensively, senior Darion Lafferty topped the team with 16 tackles — 13 of which were solo — and recorded two stops behind the line of scrimmage.
Glascock tallied 12 stops (10 solo) with two for losses, and Bringhurst made nine of his 12 tackles solo — including two in the backfield and a sack— and forced a pair of fumbles, jumping on one of the loose balls.
Hall finished with 10 tackles (eight solo) and made a team-high two sacks, causing a trio of fumbles and recovering one.
Sophomore Grant Kingston finished with two tackles for losses and eight total stops.
Johns added seven tackles and returned an 80-yard fumble recovery to the house and a scoop-and-score.
Junior Josh Speir finnished with six tackles.
*Owyhee did not report stats to MaxPreps.
Up Next
The Braves (0-2) will look for their first win of the season against Rimrock (1-2) at 7 p.m. MST on Friday, in Bruneau.
Wells (1-2) will face an uphill battle in its next game, traveling to play the Vandals (3-0) at 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, in Eureka.