Leopards blanked, bounced by Bulldogs

Miscues continued as an error on the mound gave a free stroll home to Parker Roseberry, and Streeter cruised over the plate on an error at second base.

Daley smacked a two-run double to center field — bringing in Wulfing and Scatena — the margin swelling to 14-0.

With another error on the mound, Daley darted home for a 15-0 lead.

Sophomore Juan Arredondo drew a walk, and Roseberry scored on base knock to left by Sceirine.

A fly out to Hall in center field ended the marathon frame — 11 batters going to the plate for Smith Valley after recording its second out — the Bulldogs scoring nine runs with two away.

In the bottom half, Wells needed to plate at least two runs to extend the game to the fifth inning or beyond.

Anderson led off with a single on a line drive to left, but the next-three hitters fell in order on strikeouts by Rowe — the first two swinging and the final looking — ending the contest early due to the 15-run rule.

