Leopards blanked, bounced by Bulldogs

SMITH — After posting an undefeated record of 8-0 in league play through the regular season, the Wells baseball team was bounced in the 1A North semifinal.
On Thursday, the Leopards had no answers and issued no challenge to host Smith Valley — the Bulldogs bouncing Wells from the postseason in a one-sided 16-0 ballgame in four innings.
Smith Valley opened the scoring in the top of the first inning, senior Isaiah Daley driving in senior Taylor Wulfing with a sacrifice fly.
The Bulldogs plated another run on the next at-bat, a sac fly from senior Jared Roseberry crossing junior Vincent Scatena for a 2-0 lead.
In the home half, the Leopards managed a one-out single from senior Jadon Anderson, who stole second base — the next batter striking out against Scatena — the inning ending with a pickoff at second.
Smith Valley scored two more runs in the top of the second.
Freshman Parker Roseberry hit a one-out base knock — starting a streak of three straight singles — senior Owen Streeter and Wulfing loading the bases with consecutive knocks.
Parker Roseberry scored as Wells recorded the second out with a 4-6 fielder’s choice by sophomore Ryder Hitt to junior Pedro Casas.
Streeter was pushed across on a single by Daley to left field for a 4-0 advantage, but the Leopards escaped the frame with a 4-3 groundout from Hitt to sophomore Will Peterson.
Peterson led off the bottom of the second with a base knock to left and took two bases on passed balls, but he was stranded at third — the next-three hitters all striking out.
The Bulldogs added a run in the top of the third for a 5-0 lead, senior Jackie Sceirine scoring on a one-out triple by senior Isaak Rowe.
Wells fell in order in the bottom of the third, Scatena tossing consecutive Ks and closing the frame with a 5-3 groundout.
The contest was settled in the away half of the fourth.
Wulfing hit a leadoff single to center, Scatena was hit by a pitch — each stealing a base — Wulfing scoring on a lineout to center.
Jared Roseberry sent in Scatena with a line drive to right field and stole second base, but the Leopards tallied the second out with a fly ball to sophomore Tanner Hall in left field.
However, Wells was from ending the inning.
A double by Sceirine scored Jared Roseberry, and an error in center field allowed Sceirine to roll home for a 9-0 lead.
Another error in center on the next AB allowed Rowe to score, opening a double-digit cushion.
Streeter drew a walk, and an error at shortstop loaded the bases.
Miscues continued as an error on the mound gave a free stroll home to Parker Roseberry, and Streeter cruised over the plate on an error at second base.
Daley smacked a two-run double to center field — bringing in Wulfing and Scatena — the margin swelling to 14-0.
With another error on the mound, Daley darted home for a 15-0 lead.
Sophomore Juan Arredondo drew a walk, and Roseberry scored on base knock to left by Sceirine.
A fly out to Hall in center field ended the marathon frame — 11 batters going to the plate for Smith Valley after recording its second out — the Bulldogs scoring nine runs with two away.
In the bottom half, Wells needed to plate at least two runs to extend the game to the fifth inning or beyond.
Anderson led off with a single on a line drive to left, but the next-three hitters fell in order on strikeouts by Rowe — the first two swinging and the final looking — ending the contest early due to the 15-run rule.
Smith Valley dominated the 1A North semifinal with a 16-0 victory.
Daley went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and drove in in a game-best five runs — scoring one run himself — and Sceirine also finished 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Wulfing hit 2-for-4 and tied for the game high with three runs scored.
Streeter batted 1-for-2 and scored twice, and Jared Roseberry went 1-for-3 — driving in two runs and scoring two more — and Parker Roseberry closed 1-for-3 and scored a pair of runs.
Rowe was 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.
Without tallying a hit, Scatena (0-for-2) drive in a run and tied Wulfing for the game high with three runs scored.
Wells tallied just three hits, Anderson accounting for two of them — finishing 2-for-2.
Peterson went 1-for-2 and rounded out the knocks for the Leopards.
On the mound, Scatena allowed two hits and struck out seven without giving up a walk across three innings of shutout ball.
In relief, Rowe gave up one hit and punched out three with no free passes over one frame.
In the loss, Wells sophomore Josh Speirs allowed 15 runs — six earned — on nine hits with two walks and a K in 3-2/3 innings.
Peterson gave up one-unearned run on one hit with a walk in 1/3 of an inning.
SMITH VALLEY — 221 (11) — (16)(10)0
WELLS — 000 0 — 038