Leopards escape Eureka with OT win

EUREKA — Much like the first time the Wells and Eureka boys met on the hardwood, the Leopards were in for a fight.
On Jan. 17, the Vandals handed the Leopards one of their two losses in league play by a final score of 56-50, in Wells.
The second time around provided another hotly-contested ballgame, Wells coming away with the victory in a contest that could not be decided in four quarters.
The Leopards improved to 8-2 in league play with a 63-60 victory in overtime on Friday, in Eureka.
From the jump, the back-and-forth was evident — Wells edging the Vandals 15-14 in the first quarter.
Eureka pushed to the front with a 13-9 advantage in the second, leading 27-24 at the break.
In the third, Wells’ defense gave up a frame-low eight points — the Leopards scoring 12 points of their own for a 36-35 lead entering the fourth quarter.
Down the stretch, Eureka didn’t do what it needed to in order to win the game but the Vandals gave themselves a chance, outscoring the Leopards 12-11.
The one-point deficit turned into a tie ballgame, heading to overtime with the score knotted at 47-all.
After a defensive-minded contest, the offenses broke free in the extra frame.
Wells racked up a frame-best 16 points in the abbreviated four-minute OT, Eureka mounting 13 of its own.
At the final buzzer, the Leopards evened the season series with a 63-60 victory.
Junior Riley Stewart hit three 3s in the first half and dropped a game-high 22 points for Wells, adding five rebounds and a block.
He was joined in double figures by a pair of teammates, freshman Blake Figueroa knocking down two triples and finishing with 18 points and four rebounds — senior Hyrum Johnson notching 11 points, a team-high nine rebounds and an assist.
Figueroa did half of his damage with the game on the line — scoring nine of Wells' 16 points in overtime — hitting a three, a deuce and shooting a perfect 4-for-4 at the stripe in OT.
Eureka was paced by 20 points from senior Chace Green and 18 points by senior Gage Hayward, who stuck a pair of triples.
Junior Terrell Watson tallied six of his seven points from outside the arc, and junior Jake Baumann finished with six points.
Sophomore Gavyn Bowling and senior Witz Bailey scored four points apiece, and the Vandals’ offense was capped with a free throw from sophomore Byron Weeks.
Behind the double-digit trio of Stewart, Figueroa and Johnson — Wells had just two other players score.
Seniors Matthew James and Brent Battenfeld rounded out the offense with six points each.
Battenfeld impacted the game in several areas with five rebounds, a team-high three steals and two assists — James adding five boards and a takeaway.
Despite not scoring, senior Jared Martinez set up his teammates to do so with a game-high nine assists, two steals and a rebound.
WELLS — 15 — 9 — 12 — 11 — 16 — 63 Total
EUREKA — 14 — 13 — 8 — 12 — 13 — 60 Total
Up Next
The Leopards (12-9 overall, 8-2 in league) will step on the floor for senior night against the Railroaders at 5:30 p.m. Friday, in Wells.