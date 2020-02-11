Leopards escape Eureka with OT win

The one-point deficit turned into a tie ballgame, heading to overtime with the score knotted at 47-all.

After a defensive-minded contest, the offenses broke free in the extra frame.

Wells racked up a frame-best 16 points in the abbreviated four-minute OT, Eureka mounting 13 of its own.

At the final buzzer, the Leopards evened the season series with a 63-60 victory.

Junior Riley Stewart hit three 3s in the first half and dropped a game-high 22 points for Wells, adding five rebounds and a block.

He was joined in double figures by a pair of teammates, freshman Blake Figueroa knocking down two triples and finishing with 18 points and four rebounds — senior Hyrum Johnson notching 11 points, a team-high nine rebounds and an assist.

Figueroa did half of his damage with the game on the line — scoring nine of Wells' 16 points in overtime — hitting a three, a deuce and shooting a perfect 4-for-4 at the stripe in OT.

Eureka was paced by 20 points from senior Chace Green and 18 points by senior Gage Hayward, who stuck a pair of triples.