WELLS — Currently on a two-game slide, the Wells boys basketball team needs a victory to get back to .500 on the season.

The Leopards went through their home tourney — the annual Wells Rural Electric Company Classic — with a winning record of 3-2.

Wells then posted a 1-3 mark at the Comstock Classic, in Virginia City, dropping each of its last two ballgames.

WREC Classic

Versus Lund

In their season opener on Dec. 5, the Leopards cruised to a 70-28 win over Lund.

Wells dominated from the onset, outscoring Lund 18-6 in the first quarter and 21-10 in the second — notching a 39-16 lead by halftime.

In the third, the Leopards dropped a frame-best 25 points — limiting the Mustangs to nine — building a running-clock advantage of 64-25 going to the fourth.

At the final buzzer, the season opener was a 70-28 success for Wells.

Freshman Blake Figueroa paced a trio of Leopards in double digits with 13 points, followed by 12 apiece by junior Riley Stewart and senior Hyrum Johnson.

Senior Jared Martinez knocked down a pair of threes on his way to eight points, and seniors Angel Salazar and Matthew James added six points each.

Junior Jadon Anderson tallied five points, the offense rounded off by four points apiece by senior Brent Battenfeld and sophomore Darion Lafferty.

LUND — 6 — 10 — 9 — 3 — 28 Total

WELLS — 18 — 21 — 25 — 6 — 70 Total

Versus Tonopah

On the same day, the Leopards improved to 2-0 on the year with another blowout win — blasting Tonopah by a final score of 74-26.

Wells led a fairly-tight first quarter by an edge of 16-10, but the second quarter swung the contest in a huge way — the Leopards ripping off a 25-2 run — blowing open a 41-12 lead at the break.

From the locker roomer, Wells doubled up the Muckers 22-11 in the third quarter.

With the advantage at 40 points entering the final frame, the clock rolled through the end of the third quarter and the entirety of the fourth, the game closing with a 48-point margin of victory for the Leopards.

Stewart charged a four-pack of Leopards in double figures with 16 points — scoring 11 of his game-high 16 in the first half — followed by 14 points from Figueroa, who splashed a pair of triples.

Battenfeld also knocked down two 3s in the third quarter and closed with 13 points, Martinez sticking two shots from beyond in the arc in the second quarter and closing with all 10 of his points in the period.

Salazar nearly gave the Leopards five double-digit scorers — dropping eight of his nine points in the second half — Johnson scoring five of his seven points in Wells’ 25-point second period.

James finished with four points, senior Dameion Mercado capping the scoring with a free throw.

TONOPAH — 10 — 2 — 11 — 3 — 26 Total

WELLS — 16 — 25 — 22 — 11 — 74 Total

Versus Elko JV

Wells fell for the first time on the season by a score of 73-53 versus the Elko junior varsity on Dec. 6.

After a series of hot starts, Wells did not fare well in the first and third periods — falling behind 22-9 in the first quarter.

The Leopards rebounded with a 15-10 advantage in the second frame but trailed 32-24 at the break.

Wells within reach, the Indians seized control and did not relinquish with a massive frame in the third — outscoring the Leopards 25-13 for a 57-37 lead going to the fourth.

The fourth quarter played out evenly — each team scoring 16 points — but the damage was already done, the Elko JV cruising to a 20-point, 73-53 win.

Wells did not defend the three-point line well, and the Indians were hot — smoking 12 3s in the contest.

Elko’s Trae Still led all scorers with 23 points, all but two points coming by way of seven 3s.

Kason Lesbo followed with 20 points, draining three shots from distance.

Manny Alvarado finished with 16 points for the Indians, knocking down a pair of triples.

Martinez also connected on two shots from distance and paced the Leopards with 14 points — the only Wells player in double digits — Stewart nearing double figures with nine points.

For the Indians, Andoni Fesenmaier finished with eight points, four in the first and four in the third.

Figueroa, Battenfeld and Johnson each scored six points for the Leopards — James and Salazar closing the roster with apiece.

Elko’s offense was capped by two points apiece by Scott Hill, Connor Cooper and Brandon Dwyer.

ELKO JV — 22 — 10 — 25 — 16 — 73 Total

WELLS — 9 — 15 — 13 — 16 — 53 Total

Versus Pahranagat Valley

Wells fell in consecutive contests with a 55-41 loss versus Pahranagat Valley on Dec. 6.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Another cold start played a large factor in the defeat, the Leopards held scoreless by the Panthers in first quarter for a 17-0 hole.

The second period was nearly even with the Panthers on the high side at 10-8, the third quarter serving as a slugfest — Wells edging Pahranagat Valley 23-21.

In the fourth, the Leopards scored 10 points and held the Panthers to seven but the first period proved to be the difference in a 14-point loss.

Stewart and Martinez each paced Wells with 10 points and two 3s, Salazar finishing with nine points.

Johnson closed with six points, James added four and Figueroa made two free throws.

PAHRANAGAT VALLEY — 17 — 10 — 21 — 7 — 55 Total

WELLS — 0 — 8 — 23 — 10 — 41 Total

Versus GV Christian

The Leopards improved to a winning mark and capped the WREC Classic with a narrow 62-58 victory over Green Valley Christian on Dec. 7.

Wells jumped to a double-up lead of 18-9 in the first quarter and edged the Guardians 15-14 in the seconds, but the Leopards got blasted 23-11 in the third period — entering the fourth quarter with a 46-44 deficit.

In crunch time, Wells put up 18 points — limiting GV Christian to 12 — the Leopards’ record going to 3-2 with a 62-58 victory.

Johnson led three Wells players in double figures with 14 points — scoring five in the fourth — Battenfeld following with 13 points.

Salazar put up seven of his 10 points in the first half, and James tallied six of his eight after halftime.

Stewart finished with seven points, Martinez and Figueroa capping the scoring with five apiece.

GV CHRISTIAN — 9 — 14 — 23 — 12 — 58 Total

WELLS — 18 — 15 — 11 — 18 — 62 Total

Comstock Classic

Versus Mineral County

In its first game of the Comstock Classic, in Virginia City, Wells dropped a 59-40 ballgame to defending 1A state champ Mineral County on Dec. 14 in a rematch of the 2019 state semifinal when the Leopards were gashed 66-23 in a running-clock loss.

The Serpents exploded early for a 24-11 lead in the first quarter, Wells flipping the second period for a 13-5 advantage.

However, a 22-5 eruption for Mineral County in the third quarter essentially sealed a 62-40 win.

Stewart led Wells with 11 points — the only Leopard in double digits — Battenfeld following with nine points and James finishing with eight.

Figueroa and Johnson notched four points apiece, Mercado and Salazar closing with two each.

WELLS — 11 — 13 — 5 — 11 — 40 Total

MINERAL COUNTY — 24 — 5 — 22 — 8 — 59 Total

Versus Coleville (California)

The Leopards picked up their most recent win on Dec. 13 with a 50-34 victory versus Coleville (California).

Wells did not dominate any frame, but the Leopards consistently outscored the Wolves — edging a 10-9 advantage in the first, a 14-6 frame for the largest discrepancy, finding the high side 12-9 in the third and 14-10 in the fourth.

Figueroa scored a team-high 14 points, James reaching double digits with 10 points.

Johnson approached double figures with nine points, Battenfeld balancing the attack with eight and Stewart posting seven.

Salazar finished the scoring with two points.

WELLS — 10 — 14 — 12 — 14 — 50 Total

COLEVILLE — 9 — 6 — 9 — 10 — 34 Total

Versus Sierra Lutheran

In their second Dec. 13 contest, the Leopards fell to Sierra Lutheran by 18 points in a final score of 59-41.

At the break, the Leopards trailed by just four points at 31-27 — the Falcons dominating the second half.

Wells finished with just seven points in each of the third and fourth quarters, Sierra Lutheran notching 12 in the third and 16 in the fourth.

The Leopards dropped to .500 and 4-4 overall with a 59-41 loss.

WELLS — 12 — 15 — 7 — 7 — 41 Total

SIERRA LUTHERAN — 15 — 16 — 12 — 16 — 59 Total

Versus Round Mountain

Wells fell to below .500 for the first time of the season on Dec. 14, coming up just short in a 52-50 barn-burner versus Round Mountain to close the Comstock Classic.

Stats for the ballgame were unavailable.

League Play

The Leopards will tip off the Division 1A East season at home, hosting McDermitt at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 3, in Wells.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.