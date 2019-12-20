Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Lady Leopards ranked No. 4 in state
Local Sports

Lady Leopards ranked No. 4 in state

  • 4 min to read

While the Lady Braves of Owyhee are 7-1 on the season and ranked the No. 3 Division 1A girls basketball team in the state, Wells’ girls are right behind them — currently ranked No. 4 in Nevada.

Spartans take 31st of 107 teams at RTOC
Local Sports

Spartans take 31st of 107 teams at RTOC

Facing the ultimate competition at the Reno Tournament of Champions, the Spring Creek Spartans — the three-time defending 3A state wrestling champions — ranked 31st of 107 teams at the annual RTOC.

Lady Indians D-up in blowout wins
Local Sports

Lady Indians D-up in blowout wins

Elko’s girls were stingy in their 3A North openers on the road, allowing a grand total of 29 points in two games — tearing off wins of 54-18 over South Tahoe and 48-11 against Dayton.