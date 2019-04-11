GLENNS FERRY, Idaho – In its first game of the Glenns Ferry Tournament, the Wells baseball team’s offense never got rolling and the Leopards never commanded the strike zone on the mound in a 7-2 loss Thursday morning to tourney host Glenns Ferry.
As a staff, Wells walked 11 batters – one free pass resulting a run with the bases loaded – threw 12 first-pitch strikes against 34 batters, fired 81 balls compared to 57 strikes and hit four batters with pitches.
Glenns Ferry scored two runs on six passed balls, also producing a run after a two-out error on the bump.
The Leopards actually outhit the Pilots four to three but, of Glenns Ferry’s three hits, two produced four runs – one going for a three-RBI double and the other an RBI single.
Wells was retired in order in the top of the first, and freshman Nick Hernandez gave the Pilots a 1-0 lead in the bottom half – scoring on a passed ball.
In the top of the second, Wells sophomore Jadon Anderson nailed a two-out double with a fly ball to left field and advanced to third on a balk – stranded with an inning-ending strikeout from Glenns Ferry senior pitcher Oscar Sanchez.
After allowing a leadoff walk in the bottom of the second, the Leopards turned a 1-3 double play – junior pitcher Sergio Soriano snagging a live drive and doubling off the runner with a throw to Anderson at first base.
Freshman Wyatt Castagneto drew a walk and took second base on a passed ball, but the inning was shut down with a strikeout by Soriano.
Wells was sat down one-two-three in the top of the third, and the Pilots added a run in the bottom half on consecutive walks – one loading the bases and the latter allowing senior Oscar Villavicencio a trot across the plate for a 2-0 lead.
The Leopards gained the run back in the top of the fourth.
Senior Zane Rodriguez tagged a one-out single up the middle and stole second base, scoring on an RBI base knock on the ground to short by Soriano.
Wells retired the first-two batters in the bottom of the fourth, but the defense could not get off the field – allowing a runner with an error on the mound, giving up a single by Hernandez and loading the bases with catcher’s interference.
A groundball to short by junior Tanner Martinez drove in junior Ryan Nelson for a 3-1 lead, but the Leopards limited the damage with a groundout senior pitcher Enrique Aguilar.
The only baserunner for Wells in the top of the fifth was sophomore Xavier Mercado on a one-out walk, but the next-two batters fell to strikeouts by Sanchez.
Glenns Ferry did more two-out damage in the bottom of the fifth, wearing a pitch to juices the bases.
Hernandez made the biggest knock of the ballgame, scoring senior Manny Garcia, Sanchez and Nelson with a three-RBI double to left field – the Pilots opening a 6-1 lead.
Back-to-back walks loaded the bases once more, and Hernandez scored Glenns Ferry’s final run on a passed ball.
Wells’ final run came in the top of the sixth, sophomore Riley Stewart leading off with a single down the third-base line.
He stole second base but was gunned out as he tried to steal third, Aguilar and Rodriguez drawing consecutive walks.
Soriano hit a grounder to second base but reached with an error, the miscue allowing Aguilar a run after he moved into scoring position with a steal.
With runners on the corners, the Leopards stranded two with consecutive strikeouts by Sanchez.
Glenns Ferry rode Sanchez’s arm for a 7-2 victory.
He went the distance for the complete-game win, allowing two runs – only one earned – on four hits with 10 strikeouts and three walks over six innings.
He threw 18 first-pitch strikes against 24 batters, tossing 62 strikes and 34 balls.
Hernandez was the lone batter with multiple hits for the Pilots, gaining two of the team’s three knocks in a 2-for-2 effort with a three-RBI triple and tying for the game high with two runs scored.
Martinez finished with Glenns Ferry’s other RBI from a hit and went 1-for-3.
Garcia drove in a run with a bases-loaded walk and scored a run of his own.
Nelson tied Hernandez for the team high with two runs scored, and Villavicencio and Sanchez tallied one run apiece.
Soriano closed with the Leopards’ only RBI and hit 1-for-3 – driving in Rodriguez – and Aguilar scored Wells’ other run from a Glenns Ferry error.
Rodriguez batted 1-for-2, Stewart hit 1-for-3 and Anderson (1-for-3) nailed the Leopards’ lone extra-base hit for a double.
WELLS – 000 101 – 243
GLENNS FERRY – 101 140 – 731
Up Next
The Leopards will play Malad at 10 a.m. Friday, following with a 2:30 p.m. pitch versus Wendell.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.