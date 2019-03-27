ELKO – The Wells baseball team fell Tuesday for the second time in a week to the Spring Creek junior varsity.
The Leopards were defeated with a walk-off off single in extra innings by junior Tanner Chiquete on March 20, giving the Spartans a 13-12 victory in the bottom of the eighth.
On Tuesday, the contest was more lopsided – Spring Creek winning easily by a final score of 11-4.
Game One
Wells took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, senior Brett Rodriguez stealing home for the game’s first run.
Spring Creek evened the tally in the bottom half on an error at shortstop.
Another miscue, the one by the Spartans allowed sophomore Jadon Anderson a run in the top of the second on a passed ball.
Wells posted a big frame in the top of the third inning, taking a 6-1 lead.
Junior Sergio Soriano drove in Rodriguez with a base knock back to the mound, and an error at first base gave Soriano a trip around the bases.
An error at third base allowed sophomore Xavier Mercado to dash to back to the dish for a 5-1 advantage.
Anderson was given a free trot home on a balk, the Leopards extending to a five-run cushion.
Wells increased its lead to 7-1 in the top of the fourth on a single by Rodriguez that brought around senior Enrique Aguilar.
A pitching change by the Leopards brought the Spartans back in the game in the bottom of the fourth.
Spring Creek opened the frame with two walks and a single, scoring a run on a passed ball.
An error at third base plated a run, a bases-loaded walk brought Spring Creek to within three at 7-4 and consecutive free passes with the bases juiced puled the Spartans to within a deuce at 7-5.
Spring Creek scored its fifth run of the contest on a fielder’s choice, Wells’ six-run lead sliced to one at 7-6.
Neither team mustered offense in the middle stages, but the Spartans broke the defensive stretch and tied the game with a run in the bottom of the sixth – Chiquete scoring on a line drive to center field.
Wells regained the upper hand in the top of the seventh, Anderson scoring on a passes ball with two outs.
Give-and-take, ebb-and-flow action.
Spring Creek knotted the contest in the bottom half of the seventh – sophomore Grant Brorby scoring on a groundout – forcing extra frames.
Wells posted runs in the top of the eighth.
Junior Jackie Berumen was hit by a pitch in the leadoff spot, and Wells strung together three-straight singles – one by sophomore Riley Stewart, another by Aguilar and a base knock by Rodriguez.
The latter gave the Leopards a 9-8 lead as Berumen scored, an error at short gave Stewart a run and Aguilar also hit the jets on his way home.
A groundout by Soriano drove in Rodriguez, giving Wells a 12-8 lead.
The Spartans led off the bottom half with consecutive base knocks, the second pulling Spring Creek to within three at 12-9.
A wild pitch brought in the second run of the inning, a passed ball resulting in another score.
Brorby was driven in on a double up the middle – tying the game – and Chiquete nailed the game winner – driving in the winning run with a single to center field.
The Spartans went through eight batters in the bottom half before Wells could notch an out, Spring Creek walking off with a 13-12 victory.
Rodriguez tied for the team high with two RBIs, batting 3-for-4 and tying for the team high with three runs scored.
Soriano also drove in a pair of runs and scored another, finishing 1-for-3 at the plate, Wells driving in just four of its 12 runs.
Aguilar, Stewart and junior Charles Martinez each hit 1-for-4.
Anderson scored three runs for the Leopards, Aguilar added two and Mercado, Berumen and Stewart scored one run apiece.
WELLS – 114 100 14 – (12)76
SPRING CREEK – 100 501 15 – (13)(12)6
Game Two
Neither team scored through two innings Tuesday, the Spartans breaking through with four runs in the top of the third inning – matching Wells’ total for the entire contest in an 11-4 win.
Spring Creek took a 5-0 lead in the top of the fourth as freshman Garrison Bylund rolled home on a dropped third strike with two outs.
Wells pulled to within two in the bottom half, doing a little two-out damage of its own.
Soriano scored on an error at second base, Anderson reaching home safely on a fielder’s choice.
An error at short gave the Spartans a run back in the top of the fifth, and Brorby scored on a two-out single to right field.
Wells went down on three strikeouts in the bottom half.
Chiquete scored on a wild pitch in the top of the sixth, Wells giving up another run on a passed ball.
An error behind the plate allowed Brorby to open a 10-2 lead.
Senior Zane Rodriguez scored for Wells in the bottom half from a double to left field by Soriano, and the Leopards plated their final run of the contest with a groundout by junior Miguel Salazar – bringing in Soriano.
Spring Creek added a run in the top of the seventh from another passed ball, Wells managed just a single by Aguilar in the bottom half – the Spartans dominating the contest in an 11-4 win.
Soriano’s double (1-for-2) drove in a run for the Leopards – leading the team with two runs scored – and Salazar and Mercado earned RBIs without tallying a hit.
Zane Rodriguez and Anderson scored once apiece for Wells.
Brett Rodriguez hit 2-for-3 and Aguilar finished 2-for-4 at the plate.
Anderson closed 1-for-2 at the dish and Zane Rodriguez went 1-for-3.
SPRING CREEK – 004 123 1 – (11)(10)1
WELLS – 000 202 0 – 475
Up Next
The Leopards will open league play of the Division 1A North at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, in Carlin.
The Railroaders lost 14-4 on Tuesday against Round Mountain, stats unavailable.
