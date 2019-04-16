GLENNS FERRY, Idaho – After falling in its first-three games of the Glenns Ferry Tournament, four was the magic number for the Wells baseball team.
The Leopards opened the tourney Thursday with a 7-2 loss to host Glenns Ferry, dropped each of their Friday contests by scores of 14-0 to Malad and 10-1 versus Wendell and finally found the win column in their finale against Rimrock – allowing all five runs in the top of the second inning before pulling away for a 14-5 victory with 13-unanswered runs.
Versus Malad
The Leopards were not only shut out in a 14-0 loss Friday morning, they were also no-hit by the Dragons.
Malad took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first on a single by junior Trever Howe, driving in Dillon Driessen.
Howe crossed for the second run on an error by pitcher, and an RBI base knock from Payton Biggs sent in senior Karson Thorpe for a 3-0 lead.
The Dragons put the game on ice with a nine-run frame in the bottom of the third.
An error at shortstop allowed a run to Driessen, Howe roped an RBI triple and scored junior Stetson Clark – Howe crossing on a single from Thorpe.
Thorpe and Biggs scored from an error at third base for an 8-0 lead, the third error in a row – this time in left field – crossing three runs as Daxton Woodmancy, senior Dylan Hunt and sophomore Grady Combs all raced home.
The play ended with an error at the plate, Dillon Evans touching all the bases for an inside-the-park trip and a 12-0 advantage.
Hunt reached on an error at shortstop in the bottom of the fourth and scored on an RBI double by Combs for a 13-0 lead, Combs stealing third and scoring the final run on a passed ball.
Wells was retired in order in the top of the fifth to end the game.
Malad dominated the action offensively and on the mound, shutting out Wells 14-0.
The Leopards finished with just two baserunners in five innings, sophomore Jadon Anderson earning a leadoff walk in the top of the first but caught stealing second and senior Enrique Aguilar drawing a two-out free pass in the top of the second but a groundout stranding him at first base.
Wells went 0-for-14 at the plate with eight strikeouts, the defense committing seven errors through four innings.
WELLS – 000 00 – 007
MALAD – 309 2X – (14)90
Versus Wendell
Against the Trojans, offense was hard to come by once again for Wells – scoring one run – despite only being outhit six to five.
The Leopards were struck out in order in the top of the first, managing just a single by Aguilar in the top of the second.
In the bottom half, Wendell opened a five-run lead.
Cole Jacobson reached on a leadoff error at short, stole second base and scored the game’s first run on an RBI single by Kyler Lukesh.
Runners were placed on the corners with a hit batsman, an error on a groundball to short crossing Lukesh and Hunter Zacarias for a 3-0 lead.
With two outs, an error at third gave Tristan Wert a free trip home.
James Hirai notched the final run of the frame from an RBI single by Felipe Paniagua.
The Leopards were sat down in order in the top of the third, Wendell added three runs in the home half – started by a leadoff single by Jacobson.
He stole second and third bases and scored on an error behind the plate.
Aden Bunn darted home on a wild pitch, and Zacarias crossed on a groundout RBI from Ethan Priebe for an 8-0 lead.
Wells found some life in the top of the fourth, senior Brett Rodriguez leading off with a single to left field but retired with a fielder’s choice on a grounder to short.
Junior Sergio Soriano went for a base knock to short and placed runners on the corners, an RBI single by Stewart scoring senior Zane Rodriguez for the Leopards’ lone run.
The momentum halted with consecutive strikeouts to end the frame.
Donald Bunn led off the bottom of the fourth with a double, Jacobson drew a walk and an error at shortstop allowed Bunn to score for a 9-1 lead.
The Trojans caught the Leopards with a double steal – Aden Bunn picked off between first and second – allowing Jacobson to steal home for a 10-1 cushion.
Anderson hit a two-out single in the top of the fifth, but Wert struck out the side – ending the game with a swinging K for a 10-1 victory for Wendell.
The Leopards mounted five hits in the game, no player finishing with multiple knocks.
Stewart, Aguilar and Soriano each finished 1-for-2 at the dish, the lone RBI coming off Stewart’s bat – scoring Zane Rodriguez for Wells’ only run.
Anderson and Brett Rodriguez each hit 1-for-3.
WELLS – 000 10 – 155
WENDELL – 053 2X – (10)61
Versus Rimrock
The Leopards used their matchup against the lowest-ranked 1A West team in Idaho to their benefit for their lone win of the Glenns Ferry Tournament, defeating Rimrock (1-3 in league) by a final score of 14-5 on Saturday.
Wells allowed a leadoff walk to junior Ian Burbank in the top of the first but sat down the next-three hitters in order, including two strikeouts by Stewart.
In the bottom of the first, the Leopards took a 1-0 lead.
Zane Rodriguez led off with a base knock back to the mound and scored on an RBI single by Brett Rodriguez to third.
The Raiders raided the base paths with two away in the top of the second, drawing six-consecutive walks – three scoring runs with the bases juiced – senior Todd Marvin plated by a walk by Burbank, freshman Alex Martinez crossing on a free pass to freshman Pedro Varela and junior Nick Lino handed home with a base-on-balls for sophomore Michael Nanney.
Rimrock took a 5-1 lead with a two-run single by sophomore Kevin Meyers, driving in Burbank and Varela.
The Leopards answered with a five-run frame in the home half, Anderson crossing drawing leadoff walk and stealing second base.
He advanced to third on a groundout and scored on a passed ball.
A groundout RBI by freshman Pedro Casas crossed junior Miguel Salazar – who earned a free pass and stole second base.
With two outs, Zane Rodriguez walked, Aguilar was hit by a pitch and the bases were crammed full with a free pass to Brett Rodriguez.
An error behind the plate allowed Zane Rodriguez and Aguilar to roll home – tying the game 5-5 – and Soriano gave Wells the lead for good with an RBI single to center field, scoring Brett Rodriguez for a 6-5 lead.
Stewart tallied three Ks in the top of the third, despite Marvin reaching on a dropped-third strike.
Wells took a 7-5 lead on an error – allowing Anderson to score – and Casas singled to right field and crossed junior Charles Martinez for an 8-5 advantage.
Salazar tagged up and scored on a sacrifice fly by Zane Rodriguez, and Casas trotted in with a baes-loaded walk to Stewart.
Anderson struck out but reached on a dropped-third K, Brett Rodriguez rolling home on the passed ball.
Soriano and Stewart each hit the gas and scored on an error behind the plate and opened a 13-5 lead.
With runners on first and second in the top of the fourth, Wells escaped potential damage with consecutive strikeouts by Stewart.
After back-to-back walks to senior Garrett Carter and junior Alin Beane in the home half, a base knock by sophomore Xavier Mercado loaded the bases.
Fittingly, in a game pitches struggled to hit the strike zone, Aguilar walked and drove in Carter the final run.
Wells allowed 10 baserunners in five innings – giving up eight walks, a dropped-third strike and a hit batsman – but the Leopards limited Rimrock to just two hits.
The Leopards used the miscues of the Raiders to their benefit – including 10 walks, four errors and two HBPs – leading to Wells’ first victory in four games of the tourney, scoring 13-unanswered runs for a 14-5 win.
Zane Rodriguez finished 1-for-1 with a walk, a sac fly for an RBI and scored a pair of runs.
Mercado hit 1-for-1 in his only plate appearance, and Casas went 1-for-2 at the dish – leading Wells with two RBIs – scoring once.
Brett Rodriguez batted 1-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored, and Soriano closed 1-for-3 at the plate – driving in a run and scoring another.
Anderson scored twice, Salazar added a pair of runs – the offense capped by a run apiece for Carter, Aguilar, Stewart and Martinez.
In the win, Stewart allowed five runs on two hits with eight walks and seven strikeouts over four innings.
Aguilar closed the game, striking out two batters in an inning of work for the save.
RIMROCK – 050 00 – 524
WELLS – 157 1X – (14)50
Up Next
The Leopards will host the Elko junior varsity at 4 p.m. Wednesday, in Wells.
