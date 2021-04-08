Leopards finish season 2-game losing streak

WELLS — Following a 58-0 victory over McDermitt, the Wells football team closed the year on a two-game losing streak.

In a pair of contests against Eureka and Carlin, the Leopards were handed two lopsided losses.

Versus Eureka — March 26

In its last home game of the season, Wells was shut out and beat down in a 58-0 blanking against Eureka.

The Vandals essentially sealed the outcome early, scoring 30 points in the first quarter.

Eureka added a pair of scores in the second quarter and rolled up a 44-0 lead by halftime.

In the third quarter, the Vandals put up a touchdown and a two-point conversion — adding another TD in the fourth.

At the final horn, Eureka tore off a 58-0 victory.

Of the Vandals’ eight touchdowns, three came on defense — returning two interceptions for pick-sixes and also taking a fumble to the house.

Versus Carlin — April 1

The Leopards closed the season on the road, and the Railroaders rode their home-field advantage to the fullest.