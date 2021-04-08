 Skip to main content
Leopards finish season 2-game losing streak
Blake Figueroa

Wells quarterback Blake Figueroa, left, looks to escape the pocket against Eureka's Byron Weeks on March 26, 2021, in Wells. Eureka shut out the Leopards and rolled to a 58-0 victory.

 Submitted

WELLS — Following a 58-0 victory over McDermitt, the Wells football team closed the year on a two-game losing streak.

In a pair of contests against Eureka and Carlin, the Leopards were handed two lopsided losses.

Versus Eureka — March 26

In its last home game of the season, Wells was shut out and beat down in a 58-0 blanking against Eureka.

The Vandals essentially sealed the outcome early, scoring 30 points in the first quarter.

Eureka added a pair of scores in the second quarter and rolled up a 44-0 lead by halftime.

In the third quarter, the Vandals put up a touchdown and a two-point conversion — adding another TD in the fourth.

At the final horn, Eureka tore off a 58-0 victory.

Of the Vandals’ eight touchdowns, three came on defense — returning two interceptions for pick-sixes and also taking a fumble to the house.

Versus Carlin — April 1

The Leopards closed the season on the road, and the Railroaders rode their home-field advantage to the fullest.

In Carlin, Wells lost its season finale by a final score of 64-28.

The Leopards finished the year with a 2-2 record, despite winning just one game.

After losing its season opener 62-46 on March 13, in Owyhee, the Braves forfeited the contest after playing an ineligible athlete.

