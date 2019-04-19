{{featured_button_text}}

WELLS – Getting off to a good start is generally a good idea in any ballgame, but how a team finishes cane be equally as important.

After falling behind 7-2 Wednesday to the Elko junior varsity, the Wells baseball team scored eight of the game’s final-10 run.

The Leopards rallied for a 10-9 victory.

The Indians built a 5-0 lead in the top of the second inning.

An error at shortstop allowed freshman Trae Still and junior Tallohn Still to score a run each for a 2-0 lead.

Sophomore Manny Alvarado crossed on a passed ball, as did freshman Sterling Ferguson for a 4-0 advantage.

The final run of the inning came on a groundout RBI by sophomore Dillon Eden, driving in sophomore Quinn Harris.

Wells cut into the deficit with a two-run effort in the bottom of the second.

Sophomore Jadon Anderson stole home on a double swipe for the Leopards’ first run, and senior Garrett Carter crossed on a passed ball – trimming the lead to three at 5-2.

Elko extended back to a five-run cushion with a two-run frame in the top of the fourth, freshman Osvaldo Orozco driven in by a two-out single from sophomore Luis Lopez and Harris stealing home on a double swipe. The Leopards hit the comeback trail with a three-run home half.

Senior Zane Rodriguez started the rally with a one-out single to center field – driving in junior Miguel Salazar – an error behind the plate costing Elko another run as junior Jackie Berumen rolled home.

The deficit was sliced to two at 7-5 with a groundout RBI by senior Enrique Aguilar that crossed Rodriguez.

Elko gained a run back in the top of the fifth, Alvarado driving in Tallohn Still with a base knock down to third.

Wells erased the three-run margin in the home half.

Junior Sergio Soriano advanced to third on a passed ball and cruised to the plate with an error at third base.

Sophomore Riley Stewart made the score 8-7 on a passed ball, and a wild pitch tied the contest – Anderson knotting the game 8-up.

The Indians regained the upper hand with their final run of the game, sophomore David Heard scoring on a single by freshman Kason Lesbo.

The knock was nearly a two-RBI job, but the Leopards cut down a run at the plate – Stewart catching the relay and firing the cutoff to Anderson for the second out of the inning.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Leopards worked up some two-out magic.

A single by Soriano placed runners on the corners, and senior Brett Rodriguez took advantage of a passed ball – darting down the line and tying the game 9-9.

Wells went to the double steal, Stewart thrown out at second base but Soriano safe at home – lifting the Leopards to a one-run lead.

Elko threatened with two away in the top of the seventh.

Orozco drew a walk, and freshman Joaquin Mendoza slapped a single to third base – placing runners on first and second.

The game ended with a popup to Brett Rodriguez at second base.

Zane Rodriguez finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored, and Aguilar tallied the Leopards only other RBI without a hit – Wells scoring eight runs without driving them in.

The Leopards closed the game with just five hits, Soriano adding a multi-hit effort and going 2-for-4 with two runs scored – Brett Rodriguez batting 1-for-3 with a double and scoring a run.

Anderson scored a pair of runs, the offense closed out with a run apiece for Carter, Berumen, Stewart and Salazar.

Alvarado drove in a game-high three runs in defeat, batting 1-for-4 and scoring a run.

Lesbo finished 1-for-1 with an RBI, as did Lopez.

Eden notched Elko’s only other RBI without a hit.

The only batter with multiple hits for the Indians was Tallohn Still, who went 2-for-3 and scored twice.

Harris scored a pair of runs and was a perfect 1-for-1.

Trae Still was 1-for-1 at the dish and scored a run, Ferguson hitting 1-for-2 with a run scored – his triple serving as Elko’s only extra-base hit.

Mendoza hit 1-for-2, and Heard and Orozco closed the offense with a run each without notching hits.

ELKO – 050 211 0 – 994

WELLS – 020 332 X – (10)51

Up Next

The Leopards will open league play of the 1A North, hosting Eureka at 9 a.m. Saturday, in Wells.

