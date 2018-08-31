WELLS – Despite stepping on the field with heavy hearts after paying tribute to a fallen former teammate, the Wells football team took care of business Thursday night in their season opener.
The second half was a low-scoring affair with mistakes by both clubs, but Wells put the baby to bed well before intermission.
Scoring 40 points in the first half – including 32 unanswered – the Leopards rolled over Round Mountain by a final score of 54-8.
The Wells offense ran like a well-oiled machine, and the defense did a commendable job of shutting down Round Mountain’s nearly-exclusive running scheme.
The Leopards received the opening kick and wasted little time in scoring their first points of the year.
Senior quarterback Zane Rodriguez threw a pass in the right flat to senior Enrique Aguilar, who easily outran the defense down the sideline for a touchdown with 11:36 on the clock.
The conversion from Rodriguez to junior Jared Martinez was successful, and the Leopards took an 8-0 lead.
Round Mountain junior Diego Rodriguez flipped the field on the ensuing kick, picking up the ball near the 30-yard line and racing to the Wells 30.
The Knights picked up one first down and turned the ball over on downs, and Wells made them pay – same play.
Rodriguez connected with Aguilar in the right flat and he made men miss down the field, cutting back toward the middle for an 82-yard score.
Sophomore Riley Stewart reeled in the pass from Rodriguez on the left side with an out route, 16-0 Wells.
One of the only positives for the Knights came on the next play, coming from the same man.
Diego Rodriguez picked up the kick on the hop near the 27-yard line and beat Wells’ contain down the right side of the field to the end zone for a 73-yard kick return.
Senior quarterback Drew Stewart took the snap off-tackle left for the conversion, bringing the Knights to within eight at 16-8.
Unfortunately for Round Mountain, the score provided the final points for the team in the contest.
After failing to stop Aguilar on consecutive burners to the house, Rodriguez killed Round Mountain with his legs – taking off around the left side of the line for a 62-yard keeper touchdown.
Aguilar hauled in Rodriguez’s pass on the conversion for a 24-8 lead with 9:02 remaining in the first quarter.
The Wells defense forced a turnover on downs on the Knights’ next possession, the fourth-down play blown up by juniors Charles Martinez and Sergio Soriano.
Rodriguez capped a methodical drive with his second rushing touchdown around the right edge, reaching the ball inside the pylon.
Steward caught the conversion from Rodriguez for a 32-8 lead with 3:08 on the clock.
Round Mountain turned the ball over on downs on the Wells 35-yard line, and Martinez appeared to rip off a 65-yard rushing touchdown down the right sideline – coming back.
The Leopards had the flag ripped out for a holding penalty and turned the ball over on downs, giving the Knights great field position at the Wells 37.
Round Mountain advanced the ball to the 15 with a carry by Diego Rodriguez and a Wells penalty, but the Leopards pushed the Knights backward and forced a turnover on downs.
As Rodriguez surveyed the field and rolled to his left, he uncorked a bomb to Stewart near the left hash mark for a 70-yard strike.
Senior Brett Rodriguez caught the conversion for a commanding 40-8 lead with 7:33 remaining in the half.
Round Mountain punted the ball for the first time and a holding penalty by Wells nullified an electric punt return by Aguilar to the Knights’ 20.
No sweat.
Rodriguez did work on the move, rolling out and jerking the ball down, running down the left sideline and reversing field for a 62-yard score.
Aguilar received the pass on the conversion with a slant route for a 48-8 lead with 4:20 remaining in the half – running clock engaged.
The Leopards led by 40 at the break.
Both teams turned the ball over on downs several times to start the second half, Wells inserting Stewart at quarterback and splitting Rodriguez wide-left.
The third quarter provided no offense for either squad, but Aguilar gashed the Knights one last time with less than eight minutes on the clock in the fourth period.
He took a carry to the left, stiff-armed a defender and cut back across the grain for a 28-yard exclamation point.
The conversion was unsuccessful, but Wells built a 46-point lead.
Stewart preserved the margin with sheer hustle.
Diego Rodriguez took what was supposed to be an initial carry and bought time under high pressure and hauled back for a deep pass down the left sideline to senior Brian Millard, who appeared to have nothing but an easy stroll to six points in front of him – not so fast.
It wasn’t what was in front of Millard that stopped the score, rather what was behind him that kept the Knights out of the end zone.
Stewart never gave up on a meaningless score, chasing Millard down and dragging him to the ground at the Wells 3.
The next snap was botched and Round Mountain went backward.
Wells stiffened and forced a turnover on downs.
Rodriguez was lights out for the Leopards, throwing three touchdown passes and rushing for three scores of his own.
Aguilar also scored three touchdowns, two through the air and one on the ground.
Stewart was responsible for Wells’ other score on his 70-yard reception.
The Leopards finished 6-for-8 on two-point conversions.
Wells improved to 1-0 on the season, dropping Round Mountain to 0-2.
The Leopards will play at home again in their next contest, squaring off with Tonopah at 7 p.m. Friday in Wells.
