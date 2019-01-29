WELLS – Following a 1-1 start in the Division 1A Northern-East, the Wells boys basketball team has strung together three-consecutive wins.
The Leopards are now 4-1 in league play, coming on the heels of back-to-back home wins over Owyhee and Carlin.
Versus Owyhee
The first half was a back-and-forth affair Friday night.
Wells began the game on the right foot, outscoring Owyhee 17-12 in the first quarter.
In the first, sophomore Riley Stewart hit a three and scored seven points – senior Zane Rodriguez adding six points on three field goals and junior Brent Battenfeld posting two buckets.
Junior Rigo Cordova tallied five points to lead the Braves in the opening frame.
Owyhee turned the tables in the second period, outscoring Wells 19-11.
Junior Clayton Cota booked six points in the second for the Braves, senior Chance McKinney dropped five and senior Ramon Cordova notched four.
Wells’ decline was not due to Stewart, who drained his second and third 3s of the contest – scoring another-seven points in the second period – giving him 14 in the first half.
At the break, Owyhee turned a five-point deficit into a three-point lead – the Braves up 31-28.
The difference in the ballgame came in the third quarter, a period in which the Leopards played well on both ends of the floor.
Wells’ offense exploded for 24 points, the defense limiting Owyhee to a frame-low 11 points.
Namely, Stewart went off – equaling his first-half total – hammering three triples in the third and scoring 14 points in the period.
Junior Angel Salazar and Battenfeld each dropped four points in the frame for Wells.
Owyhee was shut down in the third, led by three points from Ramon Cordova and a triple by sophomore Julian Dick.
The Leopards seized the momentum of the contest and overcame the three-point halftime deficit, rolling to a 10-point advantage of 52-42.
In the fourth quarter, the Braves edged the Leopards 16-14 but Owyhee was unable to climb out of the hole it dug itself in the third period.
Wells improved to 3-1 in league play with a 66-58 victory – dropping Owyhee to 3-1 in the Division 1A Northern-East.
Stewart erupted for a game-high 34 points for the Leopards, routinely losing Owyhee’s offense and racking up a remarkable-eight 3s.
Rodriguez finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double – adding three steals – and Battenfeld gave Wells its third double-digit scorer with 10 points, nearly reaching a double-double with a game-high nine steals and closing with four rebounds.
Salazar closed with two points, but he energized the Leopards’ defense and offense with seven steals and a team-best six assists.
Wells’ scoring was capped by a deuce from junior Sergio Soriano.
Rigo Cordova led the Braves with 14 points – scoring nine after the break – joined in double digits by 13 points from McKinney.
Ramon Cordova and Cota neared double figures with nine-points apiece.
Freshman Micah Johnson finished with four points, sophomore Sequoia Roubideaux and Dick closed with three each, junior Gage Johnson tallied two points and Owyhee’s offense was finished off by a free throw from freshman Decarian Sam.
Versus Carlin
The Leopards had no trouble going from 3-1 in league play to 4-1, tearing off a 56-10 victory Saturday over Carlin.
Wells nearly accomplished the impossible; coming one-point short of enforcing the mercy rule in the first quarter.
The Leopards blew up the scoreboard with 35 points in the first-eight minutes, Carlin providing just one point on a free throw by senior Ethan Davis.
Wells rode the hot hand of senior Brett Rodriguez, who drilled four 3s in the first quarter.
Zane Rodriguez notched six points in the first, sophomore Jadon Anderson tallying five and hitting a three.
The clock did roll in the second quarter, despite the Leopards lifting their foot off the gas pedal.
Wells only scored seven points in the frame, but the Railroaders were held without a point in the second.
At halftime, Wells led by 41 – Carlin scoring one point in the first half – the Leopards up huge at 42-1.
The Leopards outscored the Railroaders 7-5 in the third quarter and 9-4 in the fourth, Wells cruising to a 56-10 victory.
Wells improved to 4-1 in league play, sending Carlin to 0-5 in the Division 1A Northern-East and 0-10 overall.
Brett Rodriguez hammered five 3s and dropped a game-high 17 points, 12 coming in the first quarter.
Zane Rodriguez, Anderson and senior Jesus Quintero each scored eight points for the Leopards.
Junior Matthew James and Battenfeld notched four apiece, Salazar finished with three points and junior Jared Martinez and Soriano each finished with two points to close Wells’ offense.
Carlin was led by four points from junior Austin Sexton – all coming in the fourth quarter – senior Dustin Harris’ three points came in the third period, senior John Gamble finished with two points and Davis capped the scoring for the Railroaders with a free throw.
Up Next
The Leopards will play against the Bulldogs (1-4 in league) at 1 p.m. Friday, in McDermitt.
The Braves and the Railroaders will tip off at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Carlin.
