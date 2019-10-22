The Wells football team scored in bunches Saturday at Owyhee, the Leopards rolling to a 104-48 victory in an offensive performance that would make video games jealous. The Leopards will host Carlin in a crucial contest for a playoff berth at 7 p.m. Friday, in Wells, and the Braves will face a daunting task at 7 p.m. Friday on the road at No. 1 Eureka.