Wells' Blake Figueroa, right, hauls in a 95-yard touchdown pass Friday during the first quarter from quarterback Riley Stewart, who threw for 433 yards and six TD passes, against Carlin, in Wells. The Leopards booked a position in the 1A state playoffs with a 44-34 win, Carlin falling a win short of the postseason and missing out on the playoffs for the fourth year in a row.
Wells' Jared Martinez catches a pass and runs for one of his two fourth-quarter touchdowns Friday against Carlin, in Wells. Martinez's 82-yard touchdown reception tied the game with 4:13 remaining, his 57-yard TD with 1:46 on the clock sealing a 44-34 win for the Leopards. Wells punched its postseason ticket and eliminated the Railroaders from playoff contention for the fourth year in a row.
Photo by Amy Hunsaker
Photo by Amy Hunsaker
Wells' Darion Lafferty, left, and Jared Martinez, right, combine for a tackle Friday against a Carlin kick returner. Lafferty notched 15 tackles in the game and forced a fumble, Martinez adding stops.
In one of the more competitive matchups in recent years, the Leopards still came out on top —beating the Railroaders 44-34 – Wells punching its postseason ticket with passing, Carlin falling one win shy of the playoffs.
The Railroaders struck first on a four-yard rushing touchdown by junior Josh Urie with 5:26 remaining in the first quarter, opening a 6-0 lead.
Wells bounced back and tied the contest with a 41-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Riley Stewart to freshman Blake Figueroa with 3:50 on the clock.
With 45 ticks left in the opening quarter, the Leopards went to the high side — going to the air once more.
Big, big play.
Not much more real estate could have been covered, Stewart connecting with Figueroa again for a 95-yard touchdown and a 12-6 lead.
Offenses struggled for the majority of the second period, but they made hay late and in short order from one another.
With 2:36 remaining in the half, Carlin evened the ballgame.
A six-yard touchdown run from junior quarterback Toby Pinnell, making the score 12-12.
However, Wells went to the front just 24 seconds later — Stewart throwing his third touchdown of the first half with a 70-yard strike to sophomore Chris Franco.
Senior Jared Martinez caught a pass for the first successful two-point conversion of the ballgame.
At the break, Wells led by eight at 20-12.
The Railroaders came calling in the third quarter.
With 8:23 on the clock, Urie rushed for a 14-yard touchdown — Pinnell running for Carlin’s first conversion and locking the tally at 20-20.
Carlin placed Wells in a dangerous predicament with 5:30 remaining in the third, senior John Henderson punching to paydirt from 11 yards.
Entering the fourth quarter, the Railroaders led 26-20.
Things swung more toward the Railroaders’ favor to start the fourth, Urie dashing 38 yards for a TD — his conversion opening a 14-point cushion at 34-20 with 10:35 remaining.
Wells jumped on the comeback horse quickly.
Needing a shot of life, the Leopards did what they have done best and threw the football in a battle of ground versus air.
With 10:15 on the clock, Franco reeled in a 64-yard touchdown from Stewart — who trimmed the lead to six on a conversion with his legs.
Wells’ defense made stops late, and when in doubt — the offense went deep.
Martinez hauled in an 82-yard TD from Stewart — his fifth TD pass of the game — Stewart rushing for the conversion and a 36-34 lead with 4:13 on the clock.
With 1:46 remaining, the combo connected once again for the nail in the coffin.
Stewart’s sixth touchdown throw of the contest — a 57-yard toss to Martinez — and his second rushing conversion sealed the deal.
Wells overcame a game-ready, ground-heavy Carlin challenge with sheer firepower in a 44-34 slugfest.
Simply, Stewart and Wells’ air attack were the difference.
Carlin’s defense sold out to stop the run — giving up just five yards on 20 carries — but the Railroaders were lit up by the Leopards in the sky.
He finished 11-for-17 for 433 yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions — averaging better than 39 yards per completion — on TD throws of 95, 82, 70, 64, 57 and 41 yards.
Stewart’s touchdown throws alone accounted for 409 yards through the air.
Martinez and Figueroa each racked up 146 receiving yards and two touchdowns, Martinez snagging four balls with 82-yard and 57-yard touchdowns in the fourth quarter — Figueroa catching three passes and a pair of first-quarter TDs of 95 yards and 41 yards.
Defensively, Wells sophomore Lucas Peavey was constantly around the football — recording a team-high 20 tackles.
Sophomore Darian Lafferty finished with 15 stops and forced a fumble, Franco notching 14 stuffs.
Martinez and senior Angel Salazar approached double-digit tackles with nine apiece, Salazar recovering a fumble as well.
Stewart not only launched touchdown passes, he prevented them — picking off a pass — also recovering a fumble.
*Carlin did not report stats.
Up Next
For the Railroaders, the first season under head coach Hunter Thomsen is in the books — Carlin finishing with a 3-4 overall record and a 2-2 mark in the 1A East — falling a victory short of their first playoff appearance since 2015.
Wells (3-3 overall, 3-0 in league) will wrap up its regular season against the Vandals (6-1 overall, 3-0 in league) for the 1A East title at 7 p.m. Friday, in Eureka, the winner hosting the No. 2 team from the South and the loser traveling to the South No. 1 on either Nov. 8 or Nov. 9.
