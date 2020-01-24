Leopards knock off Braves, 61-54

WELLS — Thursday’s pivotal Division 1A East boys basketball contest proved to be exactly as billed, pivotal.
Both Wells and Owyhee made strong runs during the ballgame, the Leopards making plays and knocking down shots during crunch time in a 61-54 victory over the Braves — handing Owyhee its first loss in league play.
The Leopards grabbed a 3-0 lead on a triple by senior Jared Martinez, Owyhee answering with a deuce by junior Sequoia Roubideaux on a dish from senior Rigo Cordova.
Inside, Wells senior Hyrum Johnson finished from a dime by Martinez.
Roubideaux was set up for his second field goal from a nice pass by senior Clayton Cota, who gave Owyhee a 7-5 lead with a three.
Johnson tallied his second bucket on the baseline and tied the game.
Wells took a 9-7 lead on deuce by senior Matthew James with Martinez on the dime, and Johnson’s third field goal opened an 11-7 advantage.
Cordova splashed a three for Owyhee, answered in kind by a bomb from Martinez.
Wells took an 18-10 lead late in the frame with a free a throw and a loose-ball finish by senior Brent Battenfeld and a free throw by Johnson.
Near the end of the period, Cota was fouled and hit 1-for-2 from the stripe.
Entering the second quarter, Wells led 18-11.
In the second, the Braves made their push — doing so on both ends of the floor — starting with harassing defense in a full-court zone press.
Cota finished with a drive on the left side, Cordova banged home his second three and Roubideaux buried a free throw — the Braves able to set up their press after scores — forcing numerous Wells turnovers.
The Leopards broke the ice with a jumper from Johnson and a kick by James, but Owyhee went on a 5-0 run.
Sophomore Decarian Sam made a freebie, sophomore Micah Johnson jumped a pass and went for a layup from his steal and then gave the Braves a 22-20 lead with a pair of shots from the line.
Battenfeld tied the contest with 2:53 remaining in the half on a pass from Martinez, Battenfeld regaining the high side with a free throw.
Sam scored easily in the middle against a smaller defender for a 24-23 lead, Owyhee finding the bulk of its success when they sped up the Leopards — the Braves earning the lion’s share of positive plays when the tempo was fast — Wells often breaking the press and then throwing the ball away for unforced errors.
Despite being challenged and rattled, Wells grabbed a 26-24 lead on a three from the red-hot hand of Martinez.
However, Cota matched fire with fire — hammering a pull-up triple from the right wing for a 27-26 Owyhee edge.
Battenfeld was fouled on an aggressive drive to the rack and pushed Wells to the front with both free throws, Cota making a steal and dropping a nasty finish in transition.
Once again, a pair of freebies by Battenfeld opened a one-point lead for the Leopards — Johnson scoring a deuce for the Braves and a one-point advantage.
At the end of the half, James went 1-for-2 at the stripe and tied the contest.
Going to the locker room, the teams were gridlocked in a 31-31 battle.
In the third, Martinez continued his stroke from distance — splashing a triple — and Johnson scored on the left block from sheer will, using multiple efforts.
On the break, freshman Blake Figueroa opened a 38-31 lead.
Here came the Braves with another flurry, sophomore Dayln Thomas scoring consecutive buckets — sticking one from the middle and another from the left after an offensive board.
A three by Johnson on a swing pass from Cordova tied the contest at 38-all.
Owyhee went to the front with a show-time look — Cota making a behind-the-back pass on a dribble drive to Thomas for the bunny.
Only fitting, the game needed another tie.
Battenfeld made a big steal and drove the length of the floor for a layup.
Going the fourth quarter, the game would be determined down the stretch — the score a dead-heat at 40-40.
Wells earned a freebie from Battenfeld and another cold-blooded three by Martinez on a pass from junior Riley Stewart.
Roubideaux scored from a dime by Cota, but Johnson cashed in for the Leopards with an offensive board.
Battenfeld swung the contest to Wells’ favor with a takeaway for a layup and a jumper for a 10-point cushion, Stewart pushing the margin to 12 with a pair of free throws at the 3:02 mark.
Cota kept the Braves alive with a three, but Battenfeld was strong on the right side and turned for a bank shot in traffic.
A free throw by Cota was aided by a bucket from junior Julian Dick on the break, but Martinez hit a pair of free throws after an empty trip — opening a 58-48 lead with barely over a minute remaining — Stewart sticking 1-of-2 at the line.
A three by Cota from the right side cut the margin to eight, but the Braves were forced to foul — Martinez making one free throw — Cota adding another triple for Owyhee.
With time dwindling, Stewart hit 1-for-2 at the line — capping a 61-54 victory.
Battenfeld led the Leopards with 21 points, Owyhee paced by 21 points and five 3s from Cota.
Martinez also buried five triples for Wells and finished with 18 points, joined in double figures by 13 points from Hyrum Johnson.
Micah Johnson neared double digits for Owyhee with nine points, Roubideaux added seven points and Cordova and Thomas each chipped in six points — all of Cordova’s offense coming on two 3s and Thomas booking all six of his points in the third quarter.
Wells’ offense was rounded out by four points from Stewart — all from the stripe in the fourth quarter — three points by James and a deuce for Figueroa.
The Braves’ scoring was finished by three points from Sam and two by Dick.
OWYHEE — 11 — 20 — 9 — 14 — 54 Total
WELLS — 18 — 13 — 9 — 21 — 61 Total
Up Next
The Leopards (9-7 overall, 5-1 in league) will play on the road against the Railroaders (0-11 overall, 0-5 in league) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, in Carlin.
The Braves (9-7 overall, 3-1 in league) — coming off their first 1A East loss — will attempt to bounce back with a tough away game against the Jaguars (10-2 overall, 4-1 in league) at 4 p.m. MST on Saturday, in Jackpot.