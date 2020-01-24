Leopards knock off Braves, 61-54

With time dwindling, Stewart hit 1-for-2 at the line — capping a 61-54 victory.

Battenfeld led the Leopards with 21 points, Owyhee paced by 21 points and five 3s from Cota.

Martinez also buried five triples for Wells and finished with 18 points, joined in double figures by 13 points from Hyrum Johnson.

Micah Johnson neared double digits for Owyhee with nine points, Roubideaux added seven points and Cordova and Thomas each chipped in six points — all of Cordova’s offense coming on two 3s and Thomas booking all six of his points in the third quarter.

Wells’ offense was rounded out by four points from Stewart — all from the stripe in the fourth quarter — three points by James and a deuce for Figueroa.

The Braves’ scoring was finished by three points from Sam and two by Dick.

OWYHEE — 11 — 20 — 9 — 14 — 54 Total

WELLS — 18 — 13 — 9 — 21 — 61 Total

Up Next

The Leopards (9-7 overall, 5-1 in league) will play on the road against the Railroaders (0-11 overall, 0-5 in league) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, in Carlin.

The Braves (9-7 overall, 3-1 in league) — coming off their first 1A East loss — will attempt to bounce back with a tough away game against the Jaguars (10-2 overall, 4-1 in league) at 4 p.m. MST on Saturday, in Jackpot.

