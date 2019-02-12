WINNEMUCCA – When the lights came back on for good following the darkness of the final round of the Nevada State Wrestling Championships, several locals earned trips to the podium.
The Wells Leopards ranked ninth in the 2A state standings with 27 points, West Wendover rounding out the top-10 with 24.
Owyhee came in 13th with seven points.
The highest-placing local wrestler was West Wendover senior Jonathan Rodriguez, who took second for the Wolverines at 285 pounds.
Rodriguez breezed to the championship round with consecutive wins by fall, pinning Owyhee’s Acilino Thomas in 3:15 in the quarterfinal and Coral Academy’s Fidel Moctezuma De La Riva in just 48 seconds in the semifinal.
In the 285-pound state championship, Rodriguez lost a low-scoring, 3-0 decision to Pershing County’s Davis Murphy.
Rodriguez finished 2-1 with two wins by fall.
For the Leopards, both wrestlers they sent to the state tournament wound up with medals around their necks.
Senior Enrique Aguilar closed with a 3-1 record at 138 pounds.
He won his quarterfinal match by fall in 1:37 against Spring Mountain’s Jordan Thompson, following with his lone loss by fall in 5:56 against Eureka’s Wyatt Anderson in the semifinal.
From the consolation bracket, Aguilar put together consecutive wins – pinning Lincoln County’s Hagen Boyce in 2:02 and downing Battle Mountain’s Michael Malone by fall after trailing the majority of the match at the 2:41 mark in the consolation championship.
Freshman Lucas Peavey went 2-2 at 152 pounds.
He notched a win by fall in his quarterfinal match versus Lincoln County’s Bridger Poulsen at the 1:45 mark, losing his second match by fall to White Pine’s Eric Pickens in 5:35 during the semifinal round.
Peavey answered with a pin of Tonopah’s Matthew Melendrez in 3:21 during the consolation semi, closing the tournament with a back-and-forth, 11-8 loss to Pershing County’s Sean Gottschalk in the third-fourth match.
Despite not winning a match, Owyhee sophomore Monte Cummins placed fourth at 120 pounds.
He finished with a 2-2 record – each win coming from a bye – losing to Yerington’s Thorne Milligan by fall in 57 seconds in the semifinal round and being pinned in 38 seconds by Tonopah’s Damian Paice in the third-fourth match.
For the Wolverines, sophomore Andres Cervantes went 1-2 with a win by fall at 126 pounds and senior Matthew Erbeck finished 1-2 with a pin at 132 pounds.
Thomas closed with a 1-2 record for Owyhee, notching a pin.
Congratulations to Jonathan Rodriguez on his state runner-up finish for West Wendover, Enrique Aguilar and Lucas Peavey for each placing for the Leopards and to Monte Cummins for finding the podium stand for the Braves.
