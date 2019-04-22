CARLIN – So far, so good.
Through two games in league play of the Division 1A North, the Wells baseball team has yet to hiccup – winning each ballgame in shutout fashion.
The Leopards opened league play at home, beating Eureka 9-0 on Friday – following with a 20-0 waxing Tuesday of Carlin.
Versus Eureka
Following a leadoff double by Clayton Shoda in the top of the first inning, the Vandals found hits hard to come by, the next-three batters falling in order – senior pitcher Zane Rodriguez striking out two.
Senior Enrique Aguilar tagged a one-out base knock in the home half, scoring on the next at-bat with a single by senior Brett Rodriguez.
Junior Sergio Soriano reached on a single to short and crossed on a two-out base rip by sophomore Jadon Anderson to left field.
Once again, the leadoff hitter reached for the Vandals in the top of the second – Wells tallying three straight outs with two Ks by Rodriguez.
He bookended a one-two-three frame in the top of the third with a looking and a swinging punchout.
In the bottom of the third, Wells took a 3-0 lead Brett Rodriguez scoring on an RBI groundout by Soriano.
Eureka threatened in the top of the fourth, leading off with consecutive singles by Wyatt Anderson and Zach Garcia.
A one-out walk to Chris Drayton loaded the bases, but the Leopards came away unscathed with a strikeout by Rodriguez and a 6-3 groundout to sophomore Riley Stewart at short.
Soriano turned a 3-6 double play with Stewart in the top of the fifth, the frame closed down by a Rodriguez K.
Wells took control in the home half, plating five runs.
Aguilar and Brett Rodriguez placed runners at the corners with a one-out single plus two stolen bases and a walk, each scoring on a two-run single down the right-field line by Soriano.
He advanced to third with an error by the catcher, scoring on the next AB with a base knock by Stewart up the middle.
Anderson placed runners on first and third with a single, freshman Pedro Casas was hit by a pitch and junior Jackie Berumen drove in Anderson with a base knock to short for an 8-0 lead.
The only baserunner for the Vandals in the top of the sixth was Drayton on a one-out free pass, and the Leopards added an insurance run in the home half.
Soriano reached on a fielder’s choice, and scored on a base knock up the middle by Anderson.
Rodriguez punched out the first-two hitters in the top of the seventh and avoided damage from a two-out single by Shoda – the game ending with a 5-3 groundout to junior Miguel Salazar at third base.
Wells opened league play with a 9-0 shutout win over the Vandals.
Stats
Wells pitching: Z. Rodriguez 7 IP 4 H 0 R 3 BB 11 K.
Wells batting: Soriano 2-4 3 RBIs 3 R, Anderson 3-4 2 RBIs R, B. Rodriguez 2-3 RBI 2 R, Aguilar 2-4, Stewart 1-2 RBI R, Berumen 1-2 RBI, Salazar 1-4 RBI, Z. Rodriguez 1-4.
EUREKA – 000 000 0 – 043
WELLS – 201 051 X – 9(13)1
Versus Carlin
The Leopards needed just three innings to post a 20-0 win Monday over Carlin, Wells piling on 11 runs in the top of the first.
Zane Rodriguez drew a leadoff walk, stole second base and scored on a single from Aguilar for the first run.
Aguilar crossed on a wild pitch, and Brett Rodriguez rolled home on a passed ball for a 3-0 lead.
With runners on the corners, a two-run base knock by Anderson opened a 5-0 advantage – driving in Soriano and Stewart.
Salazar scored Anderson with an error at short and zipped across on another ball to the backstop.
The lead reached 10-0 with an error at third, the two-run miscue allowing free trips to the plate for Zane Rodriguez and Aguilar.
The final score of the first came from an RBI poke by Stewart to right field that sent around Brett Rodriguez.
Freshman Quincy Doxey drew a leadoff walk in the home half, but he was gunned down at second base on a throw from Aguilar to Stewart.
Senior Dustin Harris earned a free pass on the next AB, but Soriano fanned back-to-back batters and ended the inning.
Wells went back to work in the top of the second, tacking on seven runs.
Salazar scored on a wild pitch, and Berumen was driven in by a single from Zane Rodriguez – who stole second base, took third on a wild pitch and dashed down the line on a passed ball.
Aguilar took two bases with an error on the mound and scored on a wild pitch for a 15-0 lead.
An error behind the plate gave Brett Rodriguez a free run, and Soriano opened a 17-0 advantage with an RBI double to left field by Stewart.
Stewart advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored the final run of the frame on a sac bunt by Anderson.
Sophomore Josh Urie and junior Raiden Ross drew walks in the bottom of the second, but Soriano recorded the final-two outs with Ks.
In the top of the third, the Leopards closed the show with a pair of runs.
Junior Alin Beane drew a walk and scored on a wild pitch, and junior Charles Martinez singled to third base – plating the final run of the game as he was driven in from a base knock to right field by Brett Rodriguez.
Harris tallied Carlin’s lone hit in the bottom of the third with a one-out single to right, and sophomore Alex Donston drew a walk on the next plate appearance – Wells ending the game with a 4-6 fielder’s choice and a strikeout by Stewart.
The Leopards improved to 2-0 in league play with a 20-0 shutout of the Railroaders.
Stats
Wells pitching: Soriano 2 IP 0 H 0 R 3 BB 4 K, Stewart 1 IP 1 H 0 R 1 BB 2 K.
Carlin pitching: Ethan Davis 2-2/3 IP 8 H 20 R 10 ER 7 BB 4 K, John Gamble 1/3 IP 1 H 0 R 0 BB 0 K.
Wells batting: Anderson 1-2 3 RBIs R, Aguilar 3-3 2 RBIs 3 R, Stewart 2-2 2 RBIs R, Z. Rodriguez 1-1 RBI 3 R, B. Rodriguez 1-2 RBI 3 R, Martinez 1-1 R. 2B: Stewart.
Carlin batting: Harris 1-1.
WELLS – (11)72 – (20)91
CARLIN – 000 – 018
Up Next
The Leopards and the Railroaders will waste no time for the next matchup, first pitch for the second meeting set for 4 p.m. Tuesday, in Wells.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.