MCDERMITT – The Wells boys basketball team knocked down its fourth straight win in league play Friday.
The Leopards defeated McDermitt for the second time of the season, cruising to a 54-30 victory.
Wells dominated the action from the jump, tearing off a 13-2 advantage in the first quarter.
In the second, the Bulldogs reached double digits but gave up 16 in the frame.
At the break, Wells led by 17 at 29-12.
The Leopards put the game on ice in the third quarter, the defense limiting McDermitt to only four points.
Wells outscored the Bulldogs 12-4 in the third and built a 41-16 advantage entering the fourth.
In the final frame, the Bulldogs edged the Leopards for the first time, 14-13, but the damage had already been done – Wells rolling to a 54-30 victory.
The Leopards improved to 5-1 in league play, dropping McDermitt to 1-6 in the Division 1A Northern-East.
In defeat, junior Jagger Hinkey led all scorers with 14 points for the Bulldogs.
Wells finished with two players in double digits, led by 13 points from junior Jared Martinez.
Sophomore Riley Stewart closed with 11 points, senior Zane Rodriguez neared double digits with eight points and junior Sergio Soriano finished with seven.
For McDermitt, junior Ben Draunidalo also approached double figures with nine points.
Freshman Enrique Villalobos posted four points and freshman Alex Navarro capped the Bulldogs’ scoring with two points.
Junior Angel Salazar posted five points for Wells, juniors Brent Battenfeld and Matthew James tallied four apiece and the Leopards’ offense was rounded with two points from sophomore Jadon Anderson.
Up Next
The Leopards will play a critical contest in the landscape of the Division 1A Northern-East, hosting Jackpot (6-0 in league) at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, in Wells.
The Jaguars won the first meeting 59-36 on Jan. 15, in Jackpot.
