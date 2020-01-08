Leopards roll in 1A East opener

WELLS — Tipping off Division 1A East action Friday night, the Wells basketball team posted a successful performance — rolling past McDermitt with relative ease.
The Leopards rode an 18-7 advantage in the second period and cruised to a 69-50 victory.
Action was give-and-take in the first quarter — Wells edging the Bulldogs 18-14 — but the Leopards blew the game open in the second and led by 15 at the break.
Entering the third quarter with a 36-21 lead, Wells slightly extended its margin with a 13-11 run in the frame.
Both squads opened up the offenses in the fourth quarter, McDermitt notching its frame best of 18 points.
However, the Bulldogs’ defense gave up a frame-high 20 points to the Leopards in crunch time — Wells taking its league opener by a final tally of 69-50.
The difference in the ballgame was on the backboards.
Wells owned the glass and jerked down 49 rebounds, 24 coming on the offensive end — leading to an absurd 88 shots.
The Leopards needed all the second-chance opportunities they could create, as they shot the ball at just 26 percent from the floor at 23-of-88.
In defeat, McDermitt sophomore Tristan Bitt dropped a game-high 22 points — cashing five 3s — and finished with four rebounds, two steals and a team-best two blocks.
Junior Riley Stewart paced the Leopards with 15 points, adding five boards, swatted a game-best four blocks, came away with three steals and made two assists.
Senior Jared Martinez accounted for all 12 of his points on four 3s, made a game-high six steals, dished a team-best four assists and snagged three rebounds.
McDermitt freshman Kaden Crutcher knocked down a pair of triples and closed with 13 points, a team-high five swipes, three boards, two dimes and a block.
Several players neared double figures for the Leopards.
Senior Angel Salazar finished with nine points and a team-best 11 rebounds, senior Brent Battenfeld scoring nine points and grabbing eight boards.
Senior Matthew James played a solid, all-around game with eight points, seven rebounds, four steals and a pair of assists — senior Hyrum Johnson going for seven points, eight boards, two steals and one assist.
Freshman Blake Figueroa added six points, four rebounds, four takeaways and stuffed three shots.
McDermitt sophomore Enrique Villalobos scored six points, was a beast on the glass with a game-high 15 rebounds, swatted a team-high two shots and added a steal.
Sophomore Braeden Ramsey tallied five points, three rebounds, an assist and a steal.
The Bulldogs’ offense was capped by two points apiece from sophomore Alex Navarro and junior Steele Crossley.
Navarro dished a team-high four assists, pulled down four rebounds and made a steal — Crossley finishing with three rebounds and a theft.
Wells’ scoring was rounded off with a free throw by senior Dameion Mercado.
MCDERMITT — 14 — 7 — 11 — 18 — 50 Total
WELLS — 18 — 18 — 13 — 20 — 69 Total
Versus Battle Mountain
On Tuesday, the Leopards did not fare as well against a step-up in competition — dropping a 65-52 home game to Division 2A Battle Mountain.
The Longhorns surged ahead quickly and never looked back after a 24-11 lead in the first quarter, adding a 16-12 advantage in the second for a 40-23 lead at halftime.
The third period was a low-scoring, defensive frame — Wells edging Battle Mountain 7-6.
In the fourth, both offenses came to life — Wells racking up 22 points and the Longhorns adding 19 to their total.
In the end, the poor start for the Leopards led to a 65-52 loss.
BATTLE MOUNTAIN — 24 — 16 — 6 — 19 — 65 Total
WELLS — 11 — 12 — 7 — 22 — 52 Total
Up Next
The Leopards (5-6 overall, 1-0 in league) will look to reach .500 on the season and 2-0 in the 1A East with a rematch against the Bulldogs (3-11 overall, 1-1 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in McDermitt.