Leopards roll in 1A East opener

WELLS — Tipping off Division 1A East action Friday night, the Wells basketball team posted a successful performance — rolling past McDermitt with relative ease.

The Leopards rode an 18-7 advantage in the second period and cruised to a 69-50 victory.

Action was give-and-take in the first quarter — Wells edging the Bulldogs 18-14 — but the Leopards blew the game open in the second and led by 15 at the break.

Entering the third quarter with a 36-21 lead, Wells slightly extended its margin with a 13-11 run in the frame.

Both squads opened up the offenses in the fourth quarter, McDermitt notching its frame best of 18 points.

However, the Bulldogs’ defense gave up a frame-high 20 points to the Leopards in crunch time — Wells taking its league opener by a final tally of 69-50.

The difference in the ballgame was on the backboards.

Wells owned the glass and jerked down 49 rebounds, 24 coming on the offensive end — leading to an absurd 88 shots.