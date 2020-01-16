Leopards shut down Jags in 46-38 win

Junior Riley Stewart led the way with five points in the quarter for Wells.

Entering the fourth, Wells extended to a six-point advantage of 31-25. The Leopards did not shrink in crunch time, fending off any chance of a Jackpot comeback with a 15-13 run down the stretch — Wells doing the bulk of its damage at the line with nine free throws.

Wells improved to 8-6 on the season and 4-0 in league play with a 46-38 win, dropping the Jaguars to 8-2 overall and 2-1 in league play.

Johnson and Stewart tied for the game high with 12 points apiece, Johnson notching 10 in the first half and Stewart booking nine after the break — hitting two 3s on the night.

Ontiveros led the Jaguars with 11 point, the only Jackpot player who reached double digits.

Jackpot was balanced; gaining seven points each by Rodriguez, senior Hugo Sanchez and junior Carlos Mora.

Senior Matthew James posted six points for Wells, which earned five apiece by seniors Brent Battenfeld and Angel Salazar and four points from senior Jared Martinez — the scoring capped for the Leopards by a pair of free throws from freshman Blake Figueroa.