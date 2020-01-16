You are the owner of this article.
Leopards shut down Jags in 46-38 win
WELLS — The visiting Jackpot Jaguars and the hosting Wells Leopards entered Wednesday’s matchup as two of three undefeated teams in league play of the Division 1A East.

Only one escaped unscathed, leaving two team with no losses in the league.

The contest was a defensive struggle, the Leopards proving to be a little stingier than the Jaguars.

Wells improved to 4-0 in league with a 46-38 victory, Jackpot falling to 2-1 in the 1A East.

The Jaguars struck early, opening a 13-3 lead in the first quarter — limiting the Leopards to a field goal and a layup — Jackpot earning six points from sophomore Hector Ontiveros and five by senior Steve Rodriguez.

However, Wells turned the tables in the second period — racking a up a frame-best 16 points and shutting the Jaguars down to three points — senior Hyrum Johnson booking 10 points in the quarter.

At the break, Wells led by three at 19-16.

From the locker room for the second time, the third quarter played out closely — the Leopards finding the high side of a 12-9 frame and holding Jackpot to single digits for the second straight period.

Junior Riley Stewart led the way with five points in the quarter for Wells.

Entering the fourth, Wells extended to a six-point advantage of 31-25. The Leopards did not shrink in crunch time, fending off any chance of a Jackpot comeback with a 15-13 run down the stretch — Wells doing the bulk of its damage at the line with nine free throws.

Wells improved to 8-6 on the season and 4-0 in league play with a 46-38 win, dropping the Jaguars to 8-2 overall and 2-1 in league play.

Johnson and Stewart tied for the game high with 12 points apiece, Johnson notching 10 in the first half and Stewart booking nine after the break — hitting two 3s on the night.

Ontiveros led the Jaguars with 11 point, the only Jackpot player who reached double digits.

Jackpot was balanced; gaining seven points each by Rodriguez, senior Hugo Sanchez and junior Carlos Mora.

Senior Matthew James posted six points for Wells, which earned five apiece by seniors Brent Battenfeld and Angel Salazar and four points from senior Jared Martinez — the scoring capped for the Leopards by a pair of free throws from freshman Blake Figueroa.

Jackpot’s offense was finished with four points by junior Miguel Avila and a deuce by senior Emmanuel Salas.

JACKPOT — 13 — 3 — 9 — 13 — 38 Total

WELLS — 3 — 16 — 12 — 15 — 46 Total

Up Next

The Leopards will play Eureka (4-7 overall, 1-1 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Wells, the Jaguars hosting the Vandals at 4 p.m. MST Saturday, in Jackpot.

