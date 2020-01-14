Leopards take down Bulldogs, thump Mustangs

The thumping began from the tipoff, the Leopards opening a 24-3 lead after the first quarter.

Lund experienced its best offensive output by a long way in the second period — scoring 16 points — but the defense still allowed 20 points in the frame.

At halftime, Wells led 44-19.

The Leopards pushed the contest to a running clock with a 21-5 run in the third period, opening a 65-24 advantage with the margin at 41 points.

Down the stretch, Wells outscored the Mustangs 12-5 and breezed to a 77-29 victory.

The Leopards only had two players reach double digits, but everyone contributed with balance and Figueroa went off.

He finished with a game-high 26 points on 9-of-16 from the floor and added five rebounds, a team-high four steals, two assists and a block.

Stewart splashed two 3s and closed with 10 points, three steals and an assist.

In the middle, Johnson and Salazar each scored seven points — Johnson posting a team-high 12 rebounds, one assist, a steal and a swat.

Salazar added six rebounds, two takeaways and an assist.