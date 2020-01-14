Leopards take down Bulldogs, thump Mustangs

LUND — So far, the Wells boys basketball team has team passed its Division 1A East tests with flying colors.
Wells is 3-0 in league play following a pair of road wins over the weekend, beating McDermitt on Friday for the second time in a 61-46 ballgame and breezing past Lund by a final score of 77-29.
The Leopards will take their toughest exam yet, facing a different type of animal, hosting the No. 2 team in the state — the Jackpot Jaguars — at 7 p.m. Wednesday, in Wells.
Versus McDermitt
After a 69-50 home win over McDermitt on Jan. 3, the Leopards played the Bulldogs for the second time in a week.
The outcome was similar, a 15-point victory for Wells.
The Leopards pulled ahead early with a 13-8 advantage in the first quarter, but the Bulldogs trimmed the deficit to three with a 17-15 run in the second quarter.
At the break, Wells led 28-25.
In the second half, the Leopards gradually pulled away — outscoring McDermitt 17-12 in the third quarter and 16-9 in the fourth.
Senior Hyrum Johnson played a great ballgame for Wells, notching a double-double with a game-high 19 points on 9-for-17 shooting and pulling down a team-best 13 rebounds.
Junior Riley Stewart finished with 18 points, five rebounds and two steals.
Wells finished with three players in double figures, senior Matthew James scoring 11 points and snagging 10 rebounds for a double-double of his own, adding two assists and a pair of takeaways.
Senior Angel Salazar closed with four points, six rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block — freshman Blake Figueroa adding four points, four boards and three steals.
Senior Jared Martinez tallied three points, but he was crucial with his passing and defense — notching game highs with seven assists and five steals.
Senior Brent Battenfeld closed out Wells’ offense with two free throws and added three rebounds, two swipes and an assist.
WELLS — 13 — 15 — 17 — 16 — 61 Total
MCDERMITT — 8 — 17 — 12 — 9 — 46 Total
Versus Lund
In its first meeting with the Mustangs, Wells handed down a beating on Saturday — rolling to a 77-29 victory at Lund.
The thumping began from the tipoff, the Leopards opening a 24-3 lead after the first quarter.
Lund experienced its best offensive output by a long way in the second period — scoring 16 points — but the defense still allowed 20 points in the frame.
At halftime, Wells led 44-19.
The Leopards pushed the contest to a running clock with a 21-5 run in the third period, opening a 65-24 advantage with the margin at 41 points.
Down the stretch, Wells outscored the Mustangs 12-5 and breezed to a 77-29 victory.
The Leopards only had two players reach double digits, but everyone contributed with balance and Figueroa went off.
He finished with a game-high 26 points on 9-of-16 from the floor and added five rebounds, a team-high four steals, two assists and a block.
Stewart splashed two 3s and closed with 10 points, three steals and an assist.
In the middle, Johnson and Salazar each scored seven points — Johnson posting a team-high 12 rebounds, one assist, a steal and a swat.
Salazar added six rebounds, two takeaways and an assist.
James notched six points, four rebounds, two assists and a takeaway — Battenfeld finishing with six points, four boards and a swipe.
Senior Dameion Mercado tallied five points, and junior Jadon Anderson and Martinez finished with four points apiece — Anderson posting two boards, two assists and two steals.
Martinez paced the passing attack with three assists and came away with a pair of steals.
Sophomore Darion Lafferty capped the scoring for the Leopards with two points, three rebounds and a takeaway.
WELLS — 24 — 20 — 21 — 12 — 77 Total
LUND — 3 — 16 — 5 — 5 — 29 Total
Up Next
The Leopards (7-6 overall, 2-0 in league) will host the Jaguars (8-1 overall, 2-0 in league) at 7 p.m. Wednesday, in Wells, two of the three-undefeated teams in the 1A East tipping off to leave a pair of unbeatens in the standings.