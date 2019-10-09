ELKO — After three tries and a consecutive losses by the running clock in the first quarter, the Wells football team finally found the win column.
In their league opener, the Leopards rolled early and often in a 51-16 victory Friday over Independence.
Despite matching one another with first-possession touchdowns, the outcome was sealed early — Wells scoring 24 points in the first quarter — the Leopards seizing a 30-8 lead by halftime.
The scoring got underway quickly, the Leopards striking on a deep heave by junior quarterback Riley Stewart — senior Dameion Mercado high-pointing the football and running for a 66-yard touchdown with 10:54 remaining in the first quarter.
Stewart bought time on the two-point conversion and tossed up a high pass, sophomore Chris Franco climbing for a contested catch and an 8-0 lead.
Independence also cashed on its opening drive, methodically marching down the field — mixing in runs by the quarterback, tailback and scrambling for passes.
With 5:14 on the clock, the Colts capped their drive with a five-yard TD pass from No. 11 to No. 22.
The QB called his own number and punched home for the conversion, tying the score 8-8.
Less than two minutes later, Wells took the lead for good — Franco running in from seven yards.
The conversion was thrown by Stewart to senior Jared Martinez for a 16-8 advantage.
With 1:17 on the clock, Wells cashed in again — Franco leaking behind the secondary and reeling in a 28-yard pass from Stewart.
On the conversion, Stewart broke Independence’s outside contain and snuck the ball inside the pylon as he went out of bounds.
The Leopards opened a 24-8 lead.
In the second quarter, the lone score of the period was put on the board by Martinez and Franco.
Wells extended its drive with a deep pass from Martinez to Stewart on a fake punt, but Stewart was drilled on the play and forced out of the game by a hit from the Colts’ return man, No. 11.
Martinez took over behind the center and tossed an 8-yard swing pass to Franco for an easy touchdown on the right side.
The conversion was unsuccessful.
Independence threatened to score late in the half, using the running of No. 20 and No. 11 — who was also forced to sideline after a big hit.
Without their QB and no timeouts inside Wells’ red zone, the Colts ran out of time.
At the break, Wells led big at 30-8.
Independence struck first in the second half, breaking off of a 60-yard gallop for a score — also rushing for conversion.
The lead was trimmed to two scores at 30-16 with 6:01 on the clock.
Wells answered with a touchdown of its own, Stewart throwing an 18-yard touchdown to Franco for a 36-16 advantage with 3:18 remaining in the third.
As was the case with the first quarter, the Leopards owned the fourth.
Franco scored his fifth touchdown of the contest with 11:31 remaining, running in from 17 yards out.
In a rare attempt, Martinez drilled a 20-yard field goal for a 45-16 lead with 6:33 on the clock.
Franco gone, not from the game — gone from the defense.
With 3:06 remaining, he dashed 53 yards for his sixth touchdown of the contest.
At the final horn, Wells rolled to its first win of the season in its league opener by a final score of 51-16.
Franco racked up 196 yards of total offense, catching seven passes for 113 yards and three touchdowns — rushing six times for 83 yards and three TDs.
Stewart completed 12-of-20 passes for 168 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions, rushing for 34 yards on seven carries and making his lone catch for 24 yards on a fourth-down conversion.
Martinez led the Leopards with 85 rushing yards on eight attempts and caught four balls for eight yards, completing 3-of-five passes for 65 yards with a touchdown and no picks.
Mercado’s lone catch went for a 66-yard TD, and freshman Blake Figueroa snagged two passes for 22 yards.
Defensively, sophomore Lucas Peavey was everywhere — making a team-high 20 tackles (six for losses) and intercepting a pass.
Junior Brody Middleton followed with nine stops (four for losses), and sophomore Darion Lafferty (three for losses) and Franco each finished with eight tackles — Franco picking off a pass.
Senior Angel Salazar made six tackles, freshman Tanner Hall finishing with five.
Stewart capped Wells’ three-interception effort with a pick of his own.
The Leopards improved to 1-3 overall and 1-0 in the Division 1A East, dropping the Colts to 0-5 on the year and 0-3 in league.
Up Next
Independence’s bid for its first win will be a tall order, hosting Eureka (4-1 overall, 1-0 in league) at 1 p.m. Friday.
Wells will play its second league game of the season against the Braves (3-3 overall, 1-1 in league) at 1 p.m. MST on Saturday, in Owyhee.
