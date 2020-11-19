Lesbo set to soar for Skagit Valley

Lesbo said Skagit Valley’s coaches want her to either catch or play the infield.

While in school, she plans to major in health sciences.

“I’ll probably stick with nursing, so I’ll start there,” she said.

Her mom, Aimee, was unable to make the trip during her signing but her dad, Martin, was there for the big day.

“I think my mom was unsure about me going so far away at first, but there isn’t much around us in Elko. My dad was excited,” Lesbo said.

During the 2019 season, Skagit Valley finished with a 13-25 overall record and splitting its two games in its 2020 slate — the remaining games on its calendar canceled due to the coronavirus.

While high school action was stopped early in the spring, Lesbo continued to play travel softball with the Utah Cruisers.

“Our first tournament was around the beginning of September,” she said. “We mainly stayed around Utah. We had some tournaments in Idaho but they were canceled, and our governor didn’t allow anything in Nevada.”

Currently, Lesbo is playing “showcase” softball for the College Scouting Bureau.