Let’s go, Garijo! Wins 2 events, Reserve All-Around Cowgirl at SSIR

WINNEMUCCA — Following a runner-up finish at the National Junior High Finals Rodeo in the barrel racing, some home cooking led to a continued winning streak for a Winnemucca cowgirl.

Upon returning from Huron, South Dakota, Emma Garijo stayed hot at the Silver State International Rodeo.

She won two events and placed ninth in another — finishing second in points for the junior high portion of the rodeo — earning the Reserve All-Around Cowgirl honor.

Garijo paired her second-place barrel racing finish at nationals with a Numero Uno performance in the pole bending at SSIR.

She was consistent throughout but turned up the heat in crunch time.

With a time of 21.872 seconds in the first round, she placed sixth.

In round two, Garijo improved with a 21.148 for second place.

She broke out her best of three runs in the final round, winning the short-go in 20.748.

Emma Garijo Pole Bending

Winnemucca's Emma Garijo drives for the finish line Saturday in the short-go of the pole bending during the Silver State International Rodeo, at the Humboldt County Fairgrounds. She won the top-15 final round with a time of 20.748 seconds and locked down the average title with a three-run total of 63.768 seconds.

Her three-run time of 63.768 seconds won the average and bested second place by a little more than half of a second.

In the team roping, Garijo headed steers for Winnemucca heeler Billy DeLong.

They started the event with a clean run — winning the first round with a time of 9.48 seconds — placing seventh in the second round with a time of 23.75.

In the short-go, a missed heel shot resulted in a time of 34.5 with a five-second penalty on the second heel loop.

Garijo and DeLong claimed the average title with a three-head tally of 67.68 seconds.

Emma Garijo Team Roping

Emma Garijo spins a steer for partner Billy DeLong in the short-go of the team roping Saturday during the Silver State International Rodeo, at the Humboldt County Fairgrounds. Garijo and DeLong won the average with a three-round total of 67.68 seconds.

She caught her first calf in the breakaway roping in 3.64 seconds — placing third in the round — finishing ninth in the average on one time.

Billy DeLong

The team roping was not the only successful event of the week for DeLong, who finished fourth in the boys all-around standings.

He turned from heeler to header in another event, latching necks in the breakaway roping.

DeLong won fifth in the average with a two-head time of 9.76 seconds.

He placed fifth in the first round with a time of 4.94 seconds — missing his calf in round two — making his best run and stopping the clock in 4.82 seconds and ranking third in the short-go.

Billy DeLong

Winnemucca's Billy DeLong fires a loop at his third and final calf in the short-go of the breakaway roping during the Silver State International Rodeo, at the Humboldt County Fairgrounds. He placed third on the run with a time of 4.82 seconds and ranked fifth in the average with a two-head time of 9.76 seconds.

Also necking in the ribbon roping for partner Jolena Ayers, the team took a no-time in the first and final rounds.

However, a time of 16.55 seconds on their second calf was good enough for second in the round and ninth in the average.

DeLong rounded out the top-10 of the average in the boys goat tying.

He took a no-time on his first run, following with a 14.01 in the second round (eighth) and making his fastest run of the rodeo in the final round with a 13.08 for seventh place, finishing with a two-goat total of 27.09 seconds.

Cole English

Douglas-Carson cowboy Cole English placed in several of his events, including a second-place performance in the ribbon roping with Douglas-Carson partner Megan Dondero.

English and Dondero were one of just two teams with three-qualified times.

In the first round, they placed seventh with a time of 20.55 seconds — their longest run of the rodeo — shortening their times throughout the event.

They placed third in the second round with a time of 16.9 seconds and ripped off a quick run of 13.01 for second in the short-go, their three-head time of 50.46 seconds finishing second in the average.

Cole English

Cole English prepares to dismount his horse Saturday during the short-go of the ribbon roping at the Silver State International Rodeo, in Winnemucca. He and partner Megan Dondero finished the run in 13.01 for second in the final round and second in the average. 

Like DeLong, English took a no-time in the first round of the boys goat tying.

He came back with a sixth-place effort of 13.19 seconds in round two — spinning on his fastest tie in the short-go — ranking fourth in the final round with a time of 11.25 seconds.

In the average, he finished ninth with a two-goat tally of 24.44 seconds.

Heading for Crescent Valley partner Quinn Filippini, the duo placed ninth in the team roping points on one run.

They went no-time in the first and final rounds, but English and Filippini ranked second in the second round with a time of 13.18 seconds.

Flint Schacht

Austin’s Flint Schacht — one of few Nevada roughstock riders — took second place in two of his events, doing so on two-qualified rides.

In the junior high bull riding, he took no-scores in the first and short rounds — making his second ride count — winning round two with a score of 68 points and finishing second in the average.

Schacht also covered one animal in the bareback steer riding.

Flint Schacht

Austin's Flint Schacht wins the short-go with a 59-point ride Saturday during the bareback steer riding of the Silver State International Rodeo, in Winnemucca.

He bucked off each of his first-two steers but did his best work in the short-go and scored 59 points — the highest-marked ride of the week — despite finishing second in the average to a score of 50 points on one ride in the first round, Schacht’s qualified ride coming after not making the whistle in each of the first-two rounds.

Landon Albisu

Spring Creek’s Landon Albisu notched a pair of top-five efforts at SSIR.

He was one of just two boys who notched scores on two steers in the saddle bronc riding, winning the first round with a 52-point ride.

Albisu made the whistle in round two but saw his score fall to a 41 for fourth in the round.

His two-ride total of 93 points ranked second in the average, 31 points off the pace of Utah’s Cooper Sager’s 124 on two.

Albisu rounded out the top-five in the chute dogging.

He placed fourth in the first round with a time of 9.72 seconds — taking a no-time in the second round — thumping his short-round steer to the dirt in 5.45 seconds for second place.

Landon Albisu

Spring Creek's Landon Albisu throws his steer Saturday in 5.45 seconds and places second in the short-go of the Silver State International Rodeo, in Winnemucca, finishing fifth in the average with a two-steer time of 15.17 seconds.

In the average, his two-steer time of 15.17 seconds ranked fifth.

Jace Harry

Walker River’s Jace Harry closed SSIR with a pair of top-10 performances.

He was just outside the top-five in the team roping, placing sixth with an out-of-state partner.

Heeling for Idaho’s Racin Allen, the team took a no-time in the first round.

Allen and Harry came back with an eight-place effort in round two with a time of 25.98 seconds, and they did things right in the short-go — winning the final round with a clean run of 9.12 seconds.

Jace Harry

Jace Harry lays down a trap Saturday for partner Racin Allen in the final round of the team roping at the Silver State International Rodeo, in Winnemucca. Allen and Harry won the round with a time of 9.12 seconds.

Their two-steer total of 35.1 seconds was sixth-best in the average.

Harry opened the chute dogging with a time of 18.65 seconds — placing eighth in the first round — finishing sixth in the final round with a 16.53.

He wound up with a no-time in round two, his two-steer total of 35.18 seconds placing ninth in the average.

Jolena Ayers

Along with her ninth-place running in the ribbon roping with DeLong, Battle Mountain’s Jolena Ayers was solid in the barrel racing — benefiting from the running of her horse.

She didn’t place in the first round with a clean run of 18.73 seconds, but Ayers improved every time down the arena.

In round two, she placed fifth with a time of 18.336 seconds — wrapping up in 18.302 in the short-go — finishing fourth in the final round and fourth in the average with a three-run tally of 55.368.

Jolena Ayers

Jolena Ayers rounds the second barrel Saturday during the Silver State International Rodeo, in Winnemucca. She finished fourth in the final round with a time of 18.302 seconds and fourth in the average with a three-run tally of 55.368.

Josie Lindburg

Las Vegas cowgirl Josie Lindburg turned in a pair of top-10 efforts.

Individually, she tied for the ninth-most points in the barrel racing — despite not earning a place in the final round — knocking over a barrel in round one for a time of 23.684 seconds but scorching around the barrels in 18.195 and placing second in round two.

Running in the ribbon roping for Utah partner Chad Reber, the bright spot was round one.

They won the opening round with a time of 13.3 seconds and extended to a time of 28.73 in round two (seventh) but took a no-time in the short-go — needing a qualified time of any sort to move to the top-three of the average — finishing sixth overall with a two-steer time of 42.03 seconds.

Kyleigh Marshall

Humboldt County’s Kyleigh Marshall placed one spot outside the top-10 of the rifle shoot, ranking 11th with a score of 76 points.

Kylee Kirkman

Spanish Springs’ Kylee Kirkman qualified for the short-go of the barrel racing without placing in a round.

She opened the rodeo with her longest run of 19.178, following with her quickest time of 18.738 in round two.

In the final round, she stopped the clock in 18.924 and wound up 14th in the average with a three-run total of 56.84 seconds.

Kylee Kirkman

Kylee Kirkman works around the third barrel Saturday during the final round of the Silver State International Rodeo, in Winnemucca. She finished with a time of 18.924 and wound up 14th in the average with a three-run total of 56.84 seconds.

Teagan McInnis

Las Vegas cowgirl Teagan McInnis made the final round in the breakaway roping with one catch.

After a no-time on her first calf, she roped her second in 6.95 seconds — following with a no-time as the first girl out of the box in the top-15 short-go.

Congratulations to Emma Garijo on her current winning streak — including SSIR pole bending and team roping championships and Reserve All-Around Cowgirl honors — Billy DeLong on his team roping title with Garijo and fourth-place performance in the boys all-around race and to all short-go contestants and qualifiers of the Silver State International Rodeo for the junior high division.

