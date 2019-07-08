Let’s go, Garijo! Wins 2 events, Reserve All-Around Cowgirl at SSIR

WINNEMUCCA — Following a runner-up finish at the National Junior High Finals Rodeo in the barrel racing, some home cooking led to a continued winning streak for a Winnemucca cowgirl.
Upon returning from Huron, South Dakota, Emma Garijo stayed hot at the Silver State International Rodeo.
She won two events and placed ninth in another — finishing second in points for the junior high portion of the rodeo — earning the Reserve All-Around Cowgirl honor.
Garijo paired her second-place barrel racing finish at nationals with a Numero Uno performance in the pole bending at SSIR.
She was consistent throughout but turned up the heat in crunch time.
With a time of 21.872 seconds in the first round, she placed sixth.
In round two, Garijo improved with a 21.148 for second place.
She broke out her best of three runs in the final round, winning the short-go in 20.748.
Her three-run time of 63.768 seconds won the average and bested second place by a little more than half of a second.
In the team roping, Garijo headed steers for Winnemucca heeler Billy DeLong.
They started the event with a clean run — winning the first round with a time of 9.48 seconds — placing seventh in the second round with a time of 23.75.
In the short-go, a missed heel shot resulted in a time of 34.5 with a five-second penalty on the second heel loop.
Garijo and DeLong claimed the average title with a three-head tally of 67.68 seconds.
She caught her first calf in the breakaway roping in 3.64 seconds — placing third in the round — finishing ninth in the average on one time.
Billy DeLong
The team roping was not the only successful event of the week for DeLong, who finished fourth in the boys all-around standings.
He turned from heeler to header in another event, latching necks in the breakaway roping.
DeLong won fifth in the average with a two-head time of 9.76 seconds.
He placed fifth in the first round with a time of 4.94 seconds — missing his calf in round two — making his best run and stopping the clock in 4.82 seconds and ranking third in the short-go.
Also necking in the ribbon roping for partner Jolena Ayers, the team took a no-time in the first and final rounds.
However, a time of 16.55 seconds on their second calf was good enough for second in the round and ninth in the average.
DeLong rounded out the top-10 of the average in the boys goat tying.
He took a no-time on his first run, following with a 14.01 in the second round (eighth) and making his fastest run of the rodeo in the final round with a 13.08 for seventh place, finishing with a two-goat total of 27.09 seconds.
Cole English
Douglas-Carson cowboy Cole English placed in several of his events, including a second-place performance in the ribbon roping with Douglas-Carson partner Megan Dondero.
English and Dondero were one of just two teams with three-qualified times.
In the first round, they placed seventh with a time of 20.55 seconds — their longest run of the rodeo — shortening their times throughout the event.
They placed third in the second round with a time of 16.9 seconds and ripped off a quick run of 13.01 for second in the short-go, their three-head time of 50.46 seconds finishing second in the average.
Like DeLong, English took a no-time in the first round of the boys goat tying.
He came back with a sixth-place effort of 13.19 seconds in round two — spinning on his fastest tie in the short-go — ranking fourth in the final round with a time of 11.25 seconds.
In the average, he finished ninth with a two-goat tally of 24.44 seconds.
Heading for Crescent Valley partner Quinn Filippini, the duo placed ninth in the team roping points on one run.
They went no-time in the first and final rounds, but English and Filippini ranked second in the second round with a time of 13.18 seconds.
Flint Schacht
Austin’s Flint Schacht — one of few Nevada roughstock riders — took second place in two of his events, doing so on two-qualified rides.
In the junior high bull riding, he took no-scores in the first and short rounds — making his second ride count — winning round two with a score of 68 points and finishing second in the average.
Schacht also covered one animal in the bareback steer riding.
He bucked off each of his first-two steers but did his best work in the short-go and scored 59 points — the highest-marked ride of the week — despite finishing second in the average to a score of 50 points on one ride in the first round, Schacht’s qualified ride coming after not making the whistle in each of the first-two rounds.
Landon Albisu
Spring Creek’s Landon Albisu notched a pair of top-five efforts at SSIR.
He was one of just two boys who notched scores on two steers in the saddle bronc riding, winning the first round with a 52-point ride.
Albisu made the whistle in round two but saw his score fall to a 41 for fourth in the round.
His two-ride total of 93 points ranked second in the average, 31 points off the pace of Utah’s Cooper Sager’s 124 on two.
Albisu rounded out the top-five in the chute dogging.
He placed fourth in the first round with a time of 9.72 seconds — taking a no-time in the second round — thumping his short-round steer to the dirt in 5.45 seconds for second place.
In the average, his two-steer time of 15.17 seconds ranked fifth.
Jace Harry
Walker River’s Jace Harry closed SSIR with a pair of top-10 performances.
He was just outside the top-five in the team roping, placing sixth with an out-of-state partner.
Heeling for Idaho’s Racin Allen, the team took a no-time in the first round.
Allen and Harry came back with an eight-place effort in round two with a time of 25.98 seconds, and they did things right in the short-go — winning the final round with a clean run of 9.12 seconds.
Their two-steer total of 35.1 seconds was sixth-best in the average.
Harry opened the chute dogging with a time of 18.65 seconds — placing eighth in the first round — finishing sixth in the final round with a 16.53.
He wound up with a no-time in round two, his two-steer total of 35.18 seconds placing ninth in the average.
Jolena Ayers
Along with her ninth-place running in the ribbon roping with DeLong, Battle Mountain’s Jolena Ayers was solid in the barrel racing — benefiting from the running of her horse.
She didn’t place in the first round with a clean run of 18.73 seconds, but Ayers improved every time down the arena.
In round two, she placed fifth with a time of 18.336 seconds — wrapping up in 18.302 in the short-go — finishing fourth in the final round and fourth in the average with a three-run tally of 55.368.
Josie Lindburg
Las Vegas cowgirl Josie Lindburg turned in a pair of top-10 efforts.
Individually, she tied for the ninth-most points in the barrel racing — despite not earning a place in the final round — knocking over a barrel in round one for a time of 23.684 seconds but scorching around the barrels in 18.195 and placing second in round two.
Running in the ribbon roping for Utah partner Chad Reber, the bright spot was round one.
They won the opening round with a time of 13.3 seconds and extended to a time of 28.73 in round two (seventh) but took a no-time in the short-go — needing a qualified time of any sort to move to the top-three of the average — finishing sixth overall with a two-steer time of 42.03 seconds.
Kyleigh Marshall
Humboldt County’s Kyleigh Marshall placed one spot outside the top-10 of the rifle shoot, ranking 11th with a score of 76 points.
Kylee Kirkman
Spanish Springs’ Kylee Kirkman qualified for the short-go of the barrel racing without placing in a round.
She opened the rodeo with her longest run of 19.178, following with her quickest time of 18.738 in round two.
In the final round, she stopped the clock in 18.924 and wound up 14th in the average with a three-run total of 56.84 seconds.
Teagan McInnis
Las Vegas cowgirl Teagan McInnis made the final round in the breakaway roping with one catch.
After a no-time on her first calf, she roped her second in 6.95 seconds — following with a no-time as the first girl out of the box in the top-15 short-go.
Congratulations to Emma Garijo on her current winning streak — including SSIR pole bending and team roping championships and Reserve All-Around Cowgirl honors — Billy DeLong on his team roping title with Garijo and fourth-place performance in the boys all-around race and to all short-go contestants and qualifiers of the Silver State International Rodeo for the junior high division.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.