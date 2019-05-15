ELKO – The northern lights, also known as aurora, are not just simply the natural display in the Earth’s sky – predominantly found in at the North and South Poles.
The Lights are also athletic programs of Montana State University-Northern, an NAIA school.
The future is bright for Elko High School senior Carl Hansen, who has signed his national letter of intent to wrestle for MSU Northern, in Havre, Montana, following the lead of EHS wrestling coach Mitch Overlie.
Overlie was recently inducted to the MSU Northern Athletics Hall of Fame, the ceremony taking place Friday, May 3.
With the Lights, Overlie wrestled four years and was a three-time All-American — placing sixth in the nation as a sophomore, fifth as a junior and second as a senior.
A co-captain during his senior season, MSU Northern won the NAIA national championship in 1998.
Staying with the program, Overlie was a graduate assistant in 1999 as the Lights won their second-consecutive national title – the streak reaching three straight national championships in 2000.
A member of the Cascade Collegiate Conference, MSU Northern has won six wrestling national championships — 1991, 1992, 1998, 1999, 2000 and 2004.
“I contacted the program about Carl after state,” Overlie said. “When I was going up for the Hall of Fame ceremony, they told me to bring Carl with me for a visit.”
MSU Northern head coach Tyson Thivierge was a freshman with the Lights when Overlie was a grad assistant.
“I like the small town. Everyone there was really nice,” Hansen said. “We even went branding when we were up there.”
Overlie said “deep-pocket ranchers” have always done a lot for the fundraisers with the athletic programs and that the wrestling team often helped families brand their calves in the past.
Hansen had also been in contact with Colorado Mesa University, but a coaching change dampened the communication toward attending the NCAA Division-II program in Grand Junction, Colorado.
As Hansen takes his talents to MSU Northern, he brings with him an impressive list of achievements during his high school career.
He won the 2019 Division 3A Nevada state 182-pound championship, capping a stellar senior campaign in which he finished with a 43-3 record.
Hansen qualified for the 3A state tournament three times and was a two-time 3A North regional champion, winning the 170-pound class as a junior and dominating the 182-pound division during his senior season.
As a junior, Hansen set the Elko High School record for wins in a season and pins in a season — coming out victorious 47 times and winning an absurd 36 matches by pinfall.
For his career, he finished with a 118-33 record — winning 83 times by fall — posting a 70.3-percent pin rate.
Hansen was also a force the Indians on the football field, earning 1st-Team All-League and 2nd-Team All-State defensive selections at defensive end as a senior — finishing fifth in the state with 99 tackles (74 solo) and ninth in the state with 5-1/2 sacks.
As for his football future, Hansen chose wrestling – despite his prowess in both sports.
“I feel like I’m better at wrestling, and football is a way bigger commitment,” he said. “I’m not going to miss watching hours of game film.”
Hansen said he would like to wrestle at 184 pounds in college, but anyone who has paid close attention to his career at EHS knows he has the ability to cut weight and wrestle down or go up and beat heavier athletes as well.
While at MSU Northern, he will study diesel technology — planning on becoming a mechanic.
“They have a new facility and they’re one of the top schools in that program,” he said.
“Northern actually placed 100 percent of its graduating diesel class into the work field this year,” Overlie said.
Congratulations to Carl Hansen on a fantastic high school wrestling career during his tenure with the Indians, best wishes as he attempts to replicate the success with the Lights at Montana State University-Northern and compliments to coach Overlie on his induction to the MSU Northern Athletics Hall of Fame and for his continued relationship with the wrestling program.
