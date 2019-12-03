Related to this story

Lady Indians win 2nd state title since ‘16
The Elko girls golf team collected its second state championship in the past-four seasons, regaining its 2016 hardware with a 2019 state title. A nine-stroke first-round lead turned into a 36-stroke domination, the Lady Indians wining first in both rounds — closing the tournament with a 370 for a two-round total of 733. Caresse Basaraba and Gabby Bement earned 1st-Team All-State honors and Chilz Negrete finished with a 2nd-Team All-State selection. Spring Creek's Emalee Ingram tied with Negrete for a 2nd-Team All-State nod of her own. 

Elko puts a bow on it — Wins North Valleys tourney, claims regional title
That's a wrap! Elko girls golf team puts a bow on 3A North season with first-place effort Monday during North Valleys' tournament. The Lady Indians won the regional championship, taking first in five of eight tournaments. Spring Creek also qualified for state, snagging the third and final team berth. The two-round Division 3A Nevada State Girls Golf Championships will tee off at 11 a.m. Monday, in Boulder City.