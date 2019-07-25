Fallon's Jade Corkill, riding Paul Eaves' heel horse "Casino," drills two feet for partner Clay Smith on July 16 during the Cheyenne (Wyoming) Frontier Days. Since the 4th of July stretch, Smith and Corkill have racked up more than $45,000 apiece in winnings. Smith, the defending world champion header, has climbed back to No. 1 in the standings. Corkill, the three-time world champ (2012-2014), has moved to sixth in the heeling standings.
He’s teamed up with a new header, currently the best in the world.
Corkill began the 2019 season heeling for six-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier Colby Lovell, the duo experiencing mixed results.
When Luke Brown’s partner, 2018 world champion Paul Eaves, was expecting a child with his wife in the spring, Brown and Corkill hooked up for a successful run as the rodeo moved West.
In a span of a week from April 8 to April 15, Corkill climbed 29 spots in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world heeling standings.
Brown and Corkill won the Oakdale (California) Saddle Club Rodeo for $6,438 apiece, each claiming another $4,172 each for a third-place finish in the Clark County Fair & Rodeo, in Logandale.
Corkill catapulted from 45th to 16th in the world standings with a $10,000-plus week.
Chump change compared to the streak he’s ripped off since the summer run.
Before the Reno Rodeo, Corkill paired up with 2019 world champion header Clay Smith — Eaves’ former partner — and the chemistry has been electric, the winning infectious.
While Smith and Corkill did not have any luck in Reno, seemingly everything has gone their way since.
The steam started to build during the Greeley (Colorado) Stampede, Smith and Corkill winning $7,311 each.
They finished second in the first round with a 4.8-second run for $2,309 and added $1,020 for a second-place time of 6.6 in the short-go.
With a three-head tally of 17.4 seconds, they won the average and pocketed $3,982.
During the Cody (Wyoming) Stampede — a one-steer rodeo — Smith and Corkill came tight in 4.8 seconds for a second-place tie and a whopping $8,599.
The ball kept rolling at the St. Paul (Oregon) Rodeo, Smith and Corkill piling on another $6,080 — earning $1,172 for a sixth-place run (5.2 seconds) in the first round, $513 for a seventh-place tie (5.3) in round two and a second-place average check worth $4,395 for a two-steer time of 10.5 seconds.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
In the Eugene (Oregon) Pro Rodeo, a time of four-flat was the fastest run of the one-steer rodeo — stacking $3,429 into their jeans.
In a week’s time, Smith and Corkill — during the span known as Cowboy Christmas — each nailed down more than $25,000 around the 4th of July.
From July 9-13, at the Central Wyoming Fair and PRCA Rodeo, the torrid stretch marched on with a round-one win of five-flat for $3,324. Despite a time of 10.7 in the second round, Smith and Corkill won $410 and finished with an average check of $2,384 for fifth place. They also ranked fifth with a two-steer total of 15.2 seconds for $1,811 and added a seventh-place time of 4.9 for $549 at the Sheridan WYO Rodeo.
At the Snake River Stampede, in Nampa, Idaho, Smith and Corkill piled on $5,315 to their cause — placing second in the three-steer average (15.4 seconds) for $4,657 and adding $658 in round earnings for a 4.8-second effort in round two and a 5.5-second performance in the short-go.
During the California Rodeo Salinas, from July 18-21 — despite taking a no-time in the second round — Smith and Corkill made runs one and two count.
They finished eighth for $203 with a nine-flat on their first steer, topping all teams on the second run with a time of 7.9 for $2,337 versus the longest barrier in the sport, both header and heeler firing from the same box.
With a 4.4-second run, they shared fourth place and took $1,588 from the Spanish Fork (Utah) Fiesta Days Rodeo.
New format, same results.
Smith and Corkill advanced through the qualifying round at the Daddy of ‘Em All, ripping off an 8.5-second run against one of the longest scores in the rodeo world at the Cheyenne (Wyoming) Frontier Days for a third-place split in the first round and $1,639.
They ranked seventh in the two-steer average with a two-run total of 19.9 seconds for another $529.
Smith and Corkill will run their third and fourth steers Friday and Saturday in Cheyenne, hoping to qualify for the one-head final round on Sunday.
Since the 4th of July stretch, Smith and Corkill have compiled more than $45,000 apiece.
Smith — the defending world champion — is back in the No. 1 spot in the heading world standings with $110,301 for a $20,833 lead over second place.
Corkill, after finding himself 45th in the heeling standings at the beginning of April, has climbed all the way to sixth with $68,426 in winnings — all but a shade more than $20,000 coming in the last-three weeks.
Look out leaders; the three-time world champ — Jade Corkill — is coming, hungry and hot on the heels of the cowboys and the steers.
Jade Corkill
Jade Corkill
Jade Corkill
Jade Corkill
Clay Tryan and Jade Corkill
Jade Corkill
Jade Corkill
Jade Corkill, Clay Tryan
Jade Corkill
Jade Corkill
Jade Corkill
Dakota Eldridge
Jade Corkill
National Finals Rodeo
Subscribe to Breaking News
Get the latest local and national breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.