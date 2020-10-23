Local bowler rolls 2nd perfect game

Nevada cowboys Dakota Eldridge and Jade Corkill, along with California saddle bronc rider Lefty Holman — who has deep ties to the Silver State — will chase money, fame and gold buckles at the 2020 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. The WNFR will take place at Globe Life Field — the home of the Texas Rangers — from Dec. 3-12, 2020, in Arlington, Texas, the first time the iconic rodeo will not be at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas, since 1985, due to Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak's COVID-19 directives.