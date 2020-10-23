 Skip to main content
Local bowler rolls 2nd perfect game
Local bowler rolls 2nd perfect game

Spring Creek's Kenny Nelson is shown at Telescope Lanes, in Elko. On Sept. 28, 2020, Nelson rolled the second perfect game of his career during Monday's Men's League. The first perfect game of his career came on April 11, 2015, at High Sierra Lanes, in Reno.

ELKO — Spinning a perfect game for a bowler is the ultimate highlight.

Rolling a perfect game for the second time is icing on the cake.

On Sept. 28, 2020, Spring Creek’s Kenny Nelson pulled off the impressive double — shooting a 300 during Telescope Lanes’ Men’s Monday Night League.

Nelsons’ book average for the 2019-2020 season was a noteworthy 182, and he has bowled in Elko for many years.

While he may have “perfected” his game at Telescope Lanes, Elko is not the only place he can put up big numbers.

The first perfect game of Nelson’s career came five years ago, tallying a 300 on April 11, 2015, at High Sierra Lanes, in Reno.

