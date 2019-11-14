Local runners pacing College of Idaho — Men’s, women’s teams each top conference championships

In the conference championship run, Campbell finished fourth overall with a time of 25:27.1.

He was followed in fifth by senior teammate Alex Martin’s time of 25:28.6.

Martin is also an All-American runner after taking fifth in the 2018 NAIA National Cross Country Championships with a time of 24:37.

College of Idaho went back-to-back once again — rounding out the top-10 — senior Josh Frey clocking in ninth with a time of 25:37.7 and senior Marcos Cervantes following in 10th in 25:38.6.

Campbell, Martin, Frey and Cervantes — the defending CCC champion — each earned All-Conference honors.

Sophomore Ian Jackson capped the team scoring with a 15th-place performance of 26:12.8.

As a freshman, Elko’s Alex Klekas notched a front-half finish with a time of 26:44.3 for 28th place in the 68-person race.

Women

In their first CCC title since 2013, the Lady Coyotes — like the men — won their race by a similar margin.

College of Idaho posted 55 points, opening a 15-point gap ahead of second-place Southern Oregon (70).