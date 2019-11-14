Local runners pacing College of Idaho — Men’s, women’s teams each top conference championships

COTTAGE GROVE, Oregon — The College of Idaho cross country programs are not only winning, they’ve found something in Elko County Athletes.
Aided heavily by Spring Creek High School runners and an Elko High School athlete, the Coyotes locked down their second straight Cascade Collegiate Conference championship on Friday, Nov. 8 — the Lady Coyotes earning their first conference title since 2013.
Men
Competing on Middlefield Golf Course, in Cottage Grove, Oregon, College of Idaho dominated the eight-team men’s field with relative ease.
The Coyotes, ranked No. 2 in the nation, scored 43 points — opening a 16-point advantage over second place — Southern Oregon University following with 59 points.
Individually, the Yotes were paced by junior Cole Campbell — a 2017 SCHS graduate — who has already nailed down an All-American Honor for ranking 28th in the 2018 NAIA National Cross Country Championships as a sophomore with a time of 25:05.3.
In the conference championship run, Campbell finished fourth overall with a time of 25:27.1.
He was followed in fifth by senior teammate Alex Martin’s time of 25:28.6.
Martin is also an All-American runner after taking fifth in the 2018 NAIA National Cross Country Championships with a time of 24:37.
College of Idaho went back-to-back once again — rounding out the top-10 — senior Josh Frey clocking in ninth with a time of 25:37.7 and senior Marcos Cervantes following in 10th in 25:38.6.
Campbell, Martin, Frey and Cervantes — the defending CCC champion — each earned All-Conference honors.
Sophomore Ian Jackson capped the team scoring with a 15th-place performance of 26:12.8.
As a freshman, Elko’s Alex Klekas notched a front-half finish with a time of 26:44.3 for 28th place in the 68-person race.
Women
In their first CCC title since 2013, the Lady Coyotes — like the men — won their race by a similar margin.
College of Idaho posted 55 points, opening a 15-point gap ahead of second-place Southern Oregon (70).
The Lady Yotes were paced by junior Erin Moyer’s fourth-place time of 18:02.2, and the top-five was capped by a familiar face — 2018 SCHS graduate and C of I sophomore Larissa Mauer following with a time of 18:05.1.
As a freshman, Mauer qualified for the NAIA Cross Country National Championships and ranked 73rd overall with a time of 18:30.8.
College of Idaho junior Molly Vitale-Sullivan finished 12th in the regional race with a time of 18:22.2.
The Lady Yotes’ team scoring was finished with a back-to-back effort, junior Chaye Uptmor taking 18th in 18:42.7 and senior teammate Lilly Whitehead crossing 19th with a time of 18:46.6.
Freshman Mikkala Perchetti — a 2019 SCHS graduate — finished 47th against the 75-athlete field with a time of 20:06.5.
NAIA National Cross Country Championships
With their victories, College of Idaho’s men and women earned automatic bids to the NAIA National Cross Country Championships, which are set for Nov. 22, 2019, in Vancouver, Washington.