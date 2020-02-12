3 locals qualify for 1A-2A state tourney

On Saturday, during the 1A-2A North regional tournament, at Pershing County High School, in Lovelock, Independence ranked eighth as a team with 36 points — sending two grapplers to state — Owyhee finished 10th with 15 points and Wells ranked 11th with 10 points from one member.

With the top-four finishers in each weight class from the North and the South earning spots in the state tournament, the Colts booked a second-place performance in the 182-pound division — the wrestler posting a 2-1 record with two pins — and a third-place effort in the next class at 195 pounds with a mark of 0-1.

The Braves did not win a match that was contested — all victories coming on six byes — but Wells’ lone victory from its only competitor sealed a position in the state tournament.