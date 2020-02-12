You are the owner of this article.
3 locals qualify for 1A-2A state tourney
3 locals qualify for 1A-2A state tourney

ELKO — Three Elko County wrestlers will put their skills and fortitude to the test during the Division 1A-2A state tournament.

On Saturday, during the 1A-2A North regional tournament, at Pershing County High School, in Lovelock, Independence ranked eighth as a team with 36 points — sending two grapplers to state — Owyhee finished 10th with 15 points and Wells ranked 11th with 10 points from one member.

With the top-four finishers in each weight class from the North and the South earning spots in the state tournament, the Colts booked a second-place performance in the 182-pound division — the wrestler posting a 2-1 record with two pins — and a third-place effort in the next class at 195 pounds with a mark of 0-1.

The Braves did not win a match that was contested — all victories coming on six byes — but Wells’ lone victory from its only competitor sealed a position in the state tournament.

For the Leopards, sophomore Pete Casas booked the fourth and final spot in the state tourney with a 1-2 record and a victory by fall at 182 pounds.

In the semifinal, he was pinned by Battle Mountain’s Cody Ostler in 33 seconds.

Crossing to the consolation semi, Casas pinned Owyhee sophomore Samuel Whitesides at the 2:04 mark — locking down a state qualification.

In the third-fourth match, Eureka’s Kaden Briones won by fall over Casas in 42 seconds for the consolation title.

State Tournament

The Division 1A-2A Nevada State Wrestling Championships will get underway at 4 p.m. Friday, at Virgin Valley High School, in Mesquite.

Day two action will start at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

