HENDERSON -- The Elko Swim Team was well-represented at the 2018 Nevada State State Championships.
From Nov. 9-12, 11 local swimmers competed in the prestigious event at Heritage Park Pool, in Henderson.
Each contestant had to post qualifying times in order to be eligible to swim in the biggest race of the season.
In the 5-8 boys age group -- in which all events are swam as finals -- 8-year-old Cash Maier performed extremely well, providing three top-10 finishes and a top-three effort.
- 25-yard fly: 29.9 (Third place)
- 50-yard back: 48.6 (Seventh place)
- 25-yard back: 22.66 (Ninth place)
- 100-yard free: 1:35.37 (11th place)
- 25-yard free: 21.51 (14th place)
- 50-yard free: 46.31 (16th place)
Competing in the 15-and-older boys division, 17-year-old John Watson qualified for the finals in six races -- making a top-10 finish in the 13-and-older 1650 freestyle.
- 13-and-older 1650-yard free: 17:33.53 (10th place)
- 500-yard free: Prelims 5:09.74 -- Finals 5:01.74 (12th place)
- 50-yard free: Prelims 23.82 -- Finals 23.28 (12th place)
- 100-yard free: Prelims 50.88 -- Finals 51.05 (14th place)
- 100-yard fly: Prelims 57.64 -- Finals 56.87 (20th place)
- 200-yard free: Prelims 1:52.78 -- Finals 1:50.32 (23rd place)
- 200-yard individual medley: Prelims 2:08.53 -- Finals 2:05.54
In the 11-12 boys group, Major League Jr., 11, will have another year to build on his solid showing.
- 200-yard free: Prelims 2:22.69 -- Finals 2:15.97 (15th place)
- 500-yard breast: Prelims 40.24 -- Finals 42.36 (17th place)
- 50-yard fly: 32.46 -- Finals 32.65 -- (19th place)
- 100-yard breast: Prelims 1:32.62 -- Finals 1:32.86 (20th place)
- 100-yard fly: Prelims 1:16.79 -- Finals 1:17.64
Riley Blach, age 16, swam in the finals of five events in the 15-and-older boys division.
- 50-yard free: Prelim 24.05 -- Finals 24.03 (17th place)
- 100-yard back: Prelims 59.73 -- Finals 59.86 (17th place)
- 200-yard back: Prelims 2:12.54 -- Finals 2:10.92 (22nd place)
- 200-yard breast: Prelims 2:36.54 -- Finals 2:36.33 (23rd place)
- 100-yard free: Prelims 52.49 -- Finals 54.05 (28th place)
As a newcomer to the 15-and-older division, Daniel Smith proved to be a tough competitor for the elder boys in his first year in the group -- also swimming the 13-and-older 1650 freestyle.
- 13-and-over 1650-yard free: Finals 18:18.22 (17th place)
- 200 yard fly: Prelims 2:31.74 -- Finals 2:23.74 (20th place)
- 500 yard Free: Prelims 5:35.02 -- Finals 5:14.10 (21st place)
- 50 yard free Prelims 25.00 -- Finals 24.63 (28th place)
- Competed in the prelims of the 200-yard free, 100-yard fly and 100 yard free
Mackenzie Stevenson, 17, competed in the prelims of five events in the 15-and-older girls division but placed in the 13-and-older 1650 freestyle.
- 13-and-older 16500-yard free: 21:00.74 (13th place)
- Swam prelims in 200-yard free, 100-yard free, 100-yard back, 500-yard free and 50-yard free
Cooper Sirotek, 14, enjoyed his final year in the 13-14 boys group, placing in one final.
- 200-yard back: Prelims 2:33.50 -- Finals 2:28.75 (18th place)
- Swam prelims in the 200-yard free, 100-yard fly, 200-yard IM, 100-yard free and 50-yard free
Like Sirotek, Laszlo Demick, 13, also competed in 13-14 boys division and placed in a race and has another year in the group.
- 400-yard IM: Finals 5:42.46 (22nd place)
- Swam prelims in 100-yard breast, 400-yard medley, 200-yard IM, 200-yard breast, 100-yard free, 100-yard back, and 50-yard breast
Justice Sirotek, 14, competed in multiple 13-14 boys events at state -- swimming in the prelims of the 200-yard backstroke and 100-yard backstroke.
Wesley Noren, 17, swam in the prelims of the 15-and-older breaststroke, finishing with a time of 1:13.01.
In the 5-8 division, Karston Thompson completed the 50-yard breaststroke.
Cooper Sirotek, Justice Sirotek, Smith and Watson represented the Elko Swim Team in the 400-yard medley relay.
Congratulations to all state qualifiers from the Elko Swim Team and their performances during the Nevada State Swimming Championships.
