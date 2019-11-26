Related to this story

Lady Indians come to life late
Elko girls soccer team moves to fourth in the 3A North with a pair of home wins, following Friday's 3-0 victory over North Valleys with a 2-0, late-surge shutout W against Sparks. 

Lady Indians draw even with Truckee
On Saturday, the Elko girls soccer team found itself locked in a 0-0 tie. Fortunately, the one point the Lady Indians earned was a point that has been hard to come by for opposing clubs, doing so against defending state champion Truckee.

Lady Spartans strike big
SPRING CREEK — Well, since the Spring Creek boys soccer team already beat Truckee for the first time ever — only fitting for the girls to do t…

Elko, Spring Creek girls battle to 0s
Entering Friday's Division 3A North girls soccer match with even records, it was only fitting the visiting Elko Lady Indians and the hosting Spring Creek Lady Spartans were knotted 0-0 after 80 minutes.

Lady Indians start hot, shut out Lowry 3-0
After Friday's 0-0 tie versus Fallon, the Elko girls soccer team needed a victory Tuesday against winless-in-league Lowry in order to keep pace with the top of the 3A North. The Lady Indians did just that with a fast start for a 3-0 shutout W. Elko will play a pivotal, tiebreaker contest at 5 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek. 

Spring Creek plays ‘best game’ of year
Head coach Kami Crowe said the Spring Creek girls soccer team played its "best game of the year" in Saturday's 4-1 victory over Fallon, giving the Lady Spartans a four-game winning streak. Closing out the first half of the 3A North season, the Lady Spartans will play a crucial contest against Elko at 5 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek. 