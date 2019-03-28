ELKO – The Dayton baseball team is young and hard to figure out.
Through three series, the Dust Devils have yet to tally a win – Dayton also playing some of the top teams in the 3A North, and possibly the entire state, closely.
The Dust Devils (0-9 in league) opened the season at home with three blowout losses to Spring Creek by scores of 18-6, 8-1 and 13-2.
Dayton then played another home series against the defending state champs – only falling by two in the series opener versus the Wolverines – Truckee overcoming a 3-2 deficit with a three-run sixth inning and squeaking out a 6-4 victory.
Truckee asserted itself in the doubleheader and closed the series with convincing wins of 14-1 and 15-1.
In Dayton’s third series on the road at Fallon, the Dust Devils were blasted in the opener – falling 14-4 to the Greenwave – the second game another one-sided margin of 14-3, but the third game was a low-scoring contest with Fallon on top by a final of 7-2.
Elko will enter Friday’s series opener with an 8-1 record, the lone blip on the Indians’ radar a series-closing loss to South Tahoe – a game the Vikings owned from the opening pitch, scoring seven runs in the first inning and rolling to a 12-1 win.
The Indians bounced back against North Valleys – sweeping the Panthers in a make-up series Monday and Tuesday – taking all three games by scores of 6-2, 8-4 and 19-4.
On paper, the Indians hold the upper hand against the Dust Devils in every measurable.
However, it has been unclear which Dayton team will show up – the squad that has gotten 10-runned or the young bucks that have pushed some of the upper-Escalante programs to close ballgames.
Through seven games recorded to MaxPreps, the Dust Devils hit the ball at a .238 clip – led by a remarkable average of .632 by senior Jake Madson.
He is tied for the team high with two doubles, matching the two-baggers of sophomore Caleb Sumsion (.214 average) and freshman Robbie Harrison (.167 average).
Sumsion tops the roster with three stolen bases.
Sophomore Ethan Callan is tied for the team high with two extra-base knocks, hitting .364 with a double and Dayton’s only triple.
Senior Justin Schmidt – who has proven to be a feared hitter since his freshman and sophomore seasons – has yet to find a rhythm this year, batting just .111 but smashing the Dust Devils’ lone home run.
Sophomore Sean McKinney (.429 average) has provided the bulk of Dayton’s runs with a team-best five RBIs.
Comparatively, the Indians are hitting the ball .360 as a team, senior Cooper Jones leading the way of players with at least nine at-bats – Jones’ average currently at .500.
He also provides the extra-base speed with a team-high four doubles, swiping a team-best nine bases.
Senior Christian Quintana has improved his game at the plate – currently batting .412 and driving in seven runs – senior Kaleb Martinez hitting .409 with six RBIs and tying for the team high with four extra-base hits (two doubles, two triples).
Junior Colby Tiner and senior Austyn Marin are each batting .381 and have both gone for three doubles.
Elko’s run production has been provided by senior Brycen Kelly, who has hit .353 and posted a team-high 10 RBIs.
In his first season with the varsity, junior Rolando Acosta leads the Indians with three triples – adding a double – tying for the team high with four-extra bases thumps, currently second on the roster with eight runs driven in and batting .333.
To qualify for the league leaders in the 3A North, players must have a minimum of 11 plate appearances.
In his first action of the year, sophomore Lincoln Ratliff made big-time contributions against North Valleys – hitting .556 with a double, a triple and three RBIs in nine ABs.
Pitching and defense have been major causes of concern for Dayton, allowing a .967 earned-run average and fielding the ball at .894.
Conversely, the Indians’ staff has combined for a 3.20 ERA and Elko fields the ball at .937.
Expect to see Madson on the mound in game one, currently posting a 9.00 ERA with nine strikeouts against four walks in 6-1/3 innings.
Dayton has thrown Sumsion as its game-two starter, his ERA currently at 3.62 with five punchouts and seven free passes over 9-2/3 frames.
In game three, the Dust Devils have thrown Schmidt – tossing eight Ks against nine walks but allowing a 16.80 ERA in five innings.
Tiner and Martinez each have a 1.17 ERA for the Indians, Tiner throwing 12 innings with 11 Ks and three walks – Martinez tossing six innings in his only outing with five strikeouts and two free passes.
Kelly leads the Indians in innings pitched at 13-1/3, posting a 4.20 ERA with a team-high 11 punchouts and three walks.
Game Times
The series between Elko and Dayton will begin at 2 p.m. Friday, at Upper Kump Field, the three-game slate closing with a doubleheader at 10 a.m. and noon Saturday.
