Loss in regional final could cost Wells

RENO — The Wells girls basketball team booked its position in the 1A state tournament with a 55-51 victory over Owyhee in the 1A East-South regional semifinal — beating the Lady Braves for the third time of the season.
Wells took down Eureka twice during the regular season, but a 38-36 overtime loss to the Lady Vandals in the regional title game Saturday has placed the Lady Leopards in a tough spot.
Due to the defeat, East-West No. 2 Wells is now pitted against the top team in the land and the defending state champion — West-Central No. 1 Mineral County.
The Lady Serpents (23-2 overall, 10-2 in league) are not only the No. 1 ranked 1A team in the state, they are ranked 21st overall — encompassing all divisions.
The teams met once in the preseason, Mineral County beating the Lady Leopards 46-34 during the Comstock Classic, on Dec. 12, 2019, in Virginia City.
Wells and Mineral County will play in the second 1A state semifinal at 6:50 p.m. Thursday, at Wooster High School, in Reno.
Of Mineral County’s three losses on the season, the first came during the Lady Serpents’ preseason home tournament against Division 2A program Pershing County by a final score of 45-41 on Dec. 6, 2019.
In two league losses, Mineral County fell 65-64 on Feb. 4, at Smith Valley, and dropped a 52-45 home game on Feb. 8 to Tonopah.
Since their last loss to the Lady Muckers, the Lady Serpents have won four straight — claiming the West-Central regional championship with a five-point win against a different kind of Lady Mucker squad, beating Virginia City 52-47 on Saturday, Feb. 22, in Hawthorne.
Stats
The Lady Serpents average 53.9 points per game, grab 34 rebounds per contest and dish 11.9 assists per ballgame.
Much like Wells, Mineral County is disruptive against opposing offenses — posting 15.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per outing.
Team Leaders
Scoring — Junior Perla Gutierrez with a league-high 21.1 points, junior Jayla Tolliver (12.1), sophomore Lashay Stephens (9.2), senior Jersey Moody-Isom (6.0), senior Jesslyn Gomez (3.3), junior Cheyenne Walker (3.2) and sophomore Faith Hamabata-Davis (2.9)
Rebounding — Tolliver with seven boards, Moody-Isom (6.9), Gutierrez and Stephens (5.0), Walker (4.7), Gomez (2.2) and sophomore Alexis Inman (2.0)
Assists — Gutierrez with a league-best 5.7 dimes, Tolliver (2.4), Stephens (2.3) and Moody-Isom (1.0)
Steals — Gutierrez at 4.7 dimes, Tolliver (3.0), Stephens (2.3), Moody-Isom (1.9), Gomez (1.8) and Walker (1.0)
Blocks — Moody-Isom with 1.8 swats and Tolliver (.8)
Division 1A State Semifinal
East-South No. 2 Wells and West-Central No. 1 and regional champion Mineral County will tip off their Division 1A state semifinal at 6:50 p.m. Thursday, at Wooster High School, in Reno.