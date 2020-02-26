You are the owner of this article.
Loss in regional final could cost Wells
Loss in regional final could cost Wells

Evelia Garcia

Wells' Evelia Garcia, left, tosses up a shot against Eureka's Ilyhia Greely during the East-South regional championship on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Faith Lutheran High School, in Las Vegas. After beating Eureka twice during the regular season, the Lady Leopards lost the regional title to the Lady Vandals by a final score of 38-36 in overtime. East-South No. 2 Wells will now have to play Central-West No. 1 Mineral County at 6:50 p.m. Friday, at Wooster High School, in Reno.

 Photo by Amy Hunsaker

RENO — The Wells girls basketball team booked its position in the 1A state tournament with a 55-51 victory over Owyhee in the 1A East-South regional semifinal — beating the Lady Braves for the third time of the season.

Wells took down Eureka twice during the regular season, but a 38-36 overtime loss to the Lady Vandals in the regional title game Saturday has placed the Lady Leopards in a tough spot.

Due to the defeat, East-West No. 2 Wells is now pitted against the top team in the land and the defending state champion — West-Central No. 1 Mineral County.

The Lady Serpents (23-2 overall, 10-2 in league) are not only the No. 1 ranked 1A team in the state, they are ranked 21st overall — encompassing all divisions.

The teams met once in the preseason, Mineral County beating the Lady Leopards 46-34 during the Comstock Classic, on Dec. 12, 2019, in Virginia City.

Wells and Mineral County will play in the second 1A state semifinal at 6:50 p.m. Thursday, at Wooster High School, in Reno.

Of Mineral County’s three losses on the season, the first came during the Lady Serpents’ preseason home tournament against Division 2A program Pershing County by a final score of 45-41 on Dec. 6, 2019.

In two league losses, Mineral County fell 65-64 on Feb. 4, at Smith Valley, and dropped a 52-45 home game on Feb. 8 to Tonopah.

Since their last loss to the Lady Muckers, the Lady Serpents have won four straight — claiming the West-Central regional championship with a five-point win against a different kind of Lady Mucker squad, beating Virginia City 52-47 on Saturday, Feb. 22, in Hawthorne.

Stats

The Lady Serpents average 53.9 points per game, grab 34 rebounds per contest and dish 11.9 assists per ballgame.

Much like Wells, Mineral County is disruptive against opposing offenses — posting 15.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per outing.

Team Leaders

Scoring — Junior Perla Gutierrez with a league-high 21.1 points, junior Jayla Tolliver (12.1), sophomore Lashay Stephens (9.2), senior Jersey Moody-Isom (6.0), senior Jesslyn Gomez (3.3), junior Cheyenne Walker (3.2) and sophomore Faith Hamabata-Davis (2.9)

Rebounding — Tolliver with seven boards, Moody-Isom (6.9), Gutierrez and Stephens (5.0), Walker (4.7), Gomez (2.2) and sophomore Alexis Inman (2.0)

Assists — Gutierrez with a league-best 5.7 dimes, Tolliver (2.4), Stephens (2.3) and Moody-Isom (1.0)

Steals — Gutierrez at 4.7 dimes, Tolliver (3.0), Stephens (2.3), Moody-Isom (1.9), Gomez (1.8) and Walker (1.0)

Blocks — Moody-Isom with 1.8 swats and Tolliver (.8)

Division 1A State Semifinal

East-South No. 2 Wells and West-Central No. 1 and regional champion Mineral County will tip off their Division 1A state semifinal at 6:50 p.m. Thursday, at Wooster High School, in Reno.

