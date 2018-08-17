WELLS – The fact the Division 1A Northern-East is only an eight-man football league is a good thing for Wells, because the Leopards will step to the gridiron with 17 total athletes.
“We’re pretty thin on numbers. I hope our line can stay together, and we’re going to have to play a lot of kids both ways,” said Wells coach Mike Rodriguez.
Offense
Despite being short on man-power, a certain plus-one should reap huge benefits for the Leopards.
Wells regains the services of 2016 Offensive Player of the Year and the coach’s son, senior Zane Rodriguez, to play quarterback.
He only played in two ballgames in 2017, suffering a torn ACL in practice.
After sitting out the remainder of the year and the entire basketball season, Zane Rodriguez returned for the baseball season and instantly made an impact – earning Pitcher of the Year honors.
In two football games before the injury, he threw for three touchdowns and rushed for two more.
In his absence, then-sophomore Jared Martinez did a commendable job.
Martinez threw for 913 yards and 14 touchdowns against 10 interceptions, also rushing for 508 yards with a 5.7-per-carry average and six scores.
Martinez will replace graduated Corbin Madison, who led the Leopards last year with 521 rushing yards and eight scores on the ground.
Paving the way for Martinez will be a junior group; Sergio Soriano at center, flanked by Angel Salazar and Charles Martinez.
“We’re going to put Martinez at running back and we will probably be more of a running team this year,” coach Rodriguez said. “I want to make sure Zane is completely healthy before we kick him loose much on the ground. I don’t want to throw him to the wolves. He’ll probably be more of a pocket quarterback this year.”
To aid the passing attack, Zane Rodriguez should find ample opportunities to find a favorite target.
Senior Enrique Aguilar will split out wide, play in the slot and receive carries – leading the squad last season with nine TD grabs – topping the roster in receptions (33) and receiving yards (545).
On the ground, the short-in-stature, big-in-try Aguilar toted the rock 28 times for 278 yards and four scores, averaging nearly 10 yards per carry.
He also took a punt return to the house.
Joining Aguilar in the passing game will be senior Brett Rodriguez – who caught two TDs last season – and sophomore Riley Stewart.
As a freshman, Stewart rushed for a touchdown but made a big impact on defense and special teams – taking two fumble recoveries the distance and finding pay dirt on a kick return.
The Leopards will be without sophomore Quinlin Jackson, who also turned takeaways into points.
Jackson returned a fumble and took a punt return and a kick return to the crib, but he moved to Utah in the offseason.
Coach Rodriguez said junior Delen Johnny will factor into the passing game as well.
Defense
While trying to stop opponents, the Leopards will do so without one of their two-leading tacklers from last season, sending off Luke Escamilla and his 91 stops – nine of which went for losses.
Aguilar will return his 91-tackle campaign, but Madison’s team-high 14 tackles for losses and 82 overall stuffs graduated in June.
Madison also topped the roster with six sacks and six hurries.
Jackson was Wells’ ball hog, recovering a team-best four fumbles and snagging an INT.
Graduated Juan Berumen was the reason for many of the dislodged footballs, forcing a team-leading three fumbles.
The Leopards will also miss the roster-high two interceptions left by graduated Oscar Casas.
“We’re going to play a 4-4 base defense and drop out of that for pass coverage if we have to put guys in the back end,” said coach Rodriguez.
The Leopards will play Soriano, Salazar and Charles Martinez on the front – Zane Rodriguez lining up the ends and moving around – placing four defenders in the back, some with the responsibility of recognizing pass and who to defend down the field.
Stewart will play at safety and be largely tasked with route runners, while the linebacking unit will consist of Brett Rodriguez, Jared Martinez and Aguilar.
“I think our biggest strength right now is our run game and the size of our line. Our three main lineman are as big as or bigger than anyone in our league,” said coach Rodriguez. “Defensively, we have to improve our pass coverage.”
As the Leopards look to build on their 4-1 league record, 6-4 overall mark from a year ago and a trip to the postseason, Wells will get its toughest test straight out of the gates.
Wells will open the season at 7 p.m. Aug. 24 in Alamo, taking on the defending state champions, the Panthers of Pahranagat Valley, winners of nine of the past 10 1A state titles.
The Leopards will play their home opener at 7 p.m. Aug. 30 against Round Mountain.
