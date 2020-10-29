Lowe makes unique collegiate signing

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

York, a Christian college, is a member of the NAIA and competes in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.

Prior to the end of the 2019-2020 season — which was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic — York finished with a 3-20 overall record and a 2-6 mark in conference play.

Gabe’s dad, Nick, said the tour guide during their visit was awesome.

“I couldn’t be happier for him (Gabe). The school felt right and a perfect fit. Our guide was one of the assistant coaches for the baseball team,” he said. “The town is small, so there shouldn’t be a lot of distractions — which is relieving as a parent. The visit, overall, was amazing.”

Gabe’s mom, Brook, reiterated her husband’s and her son’s sentiments.

“The fact it was a Christian college played a part in the decision. The baseball program treats one another like family,” she said. “They provide a good support system, and they have prayer groups.”

While in school, Lowe plans to major in criminal justice — hoping to ultimately become a police officer.

As for ball, he has sets some goals for himself in the immediate and long-term future.