Lowry dominates Spring Creek in final

LAS VEGAS — In the Division 3A state girls basketball championship, Lowry took its play to a level only the Lady Buckaroos could reach.

After surviving a scare in the semifinal against Pahrump Valley, the Lady Bucks dominated Spring Creek in the title game on both ends of the floor Saturday, at Cox Pavilion, in Las Vegas — rolling to a 52-29 victory.

Lowry started quickly, notching a bucket on the left block on its first possession by senior Hannah Whitted — who gave the Lady Bucks a 4-0 lead with a steal and a push to the tin.

Spring Creek cut the margin to one with a three from the left side by senior Payge Walz on a penetration kick by senior Shyann Lamb.

But, Lowry went up four on an old-fashioned trey by sophomore Savannah Stoker — who cashed an And-1 plus the free throw.

Senior McKenzi Petersen dropped a bank shot from the right edge on a post-entry feed from senior Jovi Kuskie, and Stoker was hacked — her free throws opening an eight-point lead and forcing a timeout with the score at 11-3 at the 4:42 mark.

Lowry’s defense in the early stages was stifling, forcing a number of turnovers — showing on hedges and recovering backside with conviction — the Lady Spartans also committing unforced errors with travels and throwaways.

With 3:35 on the clock, Stoker went 1-of-2 at the line and made the score 12-3.

Petersen pulled down a weak-side rebound on the offensive glass and pushed the margin to double digits.

Spring Creek’s second field goal did not come until the 1:30 mark, junior Rylee Keim scoring on an inbound dish from Lamb.

However, senior Emily Backus drained a three for Lowry — pulling the trigger twice from the same spot — Petersen keeping the possession alive with a rebound.

The Lady Spartans missed a pair of free throws and whiffed on consecutive layups.

At the end of the first quarter, Lowry was in control and up 12 with the score at 17-5.

Stoker spun free on the right baseline for an easy deuce, but Spring Creek junior Avery Beatty netted a triple from the left wing.

But, junior Mia Hernandez grabbed a weak-side board and hit the put-back for the Lady Bucks.

Freshman Roxanne Keim brought the margin back to 12 with a free throw.

Lowry took a timeout with 4:15 remaining in the half, leading Spring Creek 21-9.

Rylee Keim grabbed an offensive rebound and stuck the put-back, and Walz pushed the length of the floor and was hacked — pulling the deficit back to double digits with a free throw.

With 41 seconds on the clock, the Lady Bucks ate up 30-plus seconds — Backus driving the middle for a foul and making 1-of-2 at the line.

Going to the half, the Lady Spartans trailed by 10 at 22-12.

Whitted booked the first field goal of the third on a runner with an assist from Stoker, but Lamb notched her first field of the contest on a weak-side rebound in transition.

Backus made a steal and finished with her left hand on the break, and Whitted rejected a shot — leading to a pair of free throws under the other basket for Stoker, who reached double figures and brought the tally to double at 28-14.

Petersen put together back-to-back buckets with an offensive rebound and a score in the middle on a pass from the wing, the Lady Spartans answering with a jump hook on a pivot by Rylee Keim.

But, Kuskie railed a trey from the left wing and Petersen reached double figures — beating the third-quarter horn with a put-back.

Going to the fourth, Lowry was on top 21 with the score at 37-16.

Lamb scored inside with her left hand on a nice find from junior Brynly Stewart, but Backus drained a pair of shots from the stripe on the other side.

At the 6:25 mark, Stoker swept across the lane and banked home a runner from the right side — Rylee Keim scoring on a kick from Beatty a minute later.

Stoker drove the left baseline and dished across the key to Petersen, who was hacked and buried both attempts at the line.

Backus added a field goal on the Lady Bucks’ next possession and opened a 26-point lead at 46-20, Stewart going 1-for-2 at the stripe for the Lady Spartans at the 4:10 mark.

Following a foul near midcourt, Backus went to the line and netted both tries — Keim scoring on the right block for Spring Creek on a pocket pass from Stewart.

With 3:19 remaining, Beatty made a steal in Lowry’s backcourt and dropped a dime to Lamb for a bunny on the right block — making the score 48-25.

Petersen and Stoker each went 1-for-2 at the line — pushing Lowry’s lead back to double at 50-25 — and Backus hit 1-of-2 on consecutive trips to the stripe, making the score 52-25.

Lowry’s fan rose to their as the starters were pulled at the 1:30 mark, starting the celebration.

Walz tallied consecutive deuces with an And-1 and scoring once again after a steal for the final points of the game.

The Lady Bucks claimed the Division 3A state championship with a 52-29 victory.

Backus scored a game-high 15 points — leading a trio of Lowry players in double digits — Stoker and Petersen each finishing with 13 points.

Spring Creek was paced by 10 points from Rylee Keim, Walz nearing double figures with eight points and Lamb adding six.

For the Lady Bucks, the offense was closed out with six points from Whitted, a three for Kuskie and a deuce by Hernandez.

The Lady Spartans’ scoring capped by a three for Beatty and a free throw apiece from Roxanne Keim and Stewart.

SPRING CREEK — 5 — 7 — 4 — 13 — 29 Total

LOWRY — 17 — 5 — 15 — 15 — 52 Total

