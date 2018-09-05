ELKO – If someone told Elko girls golf coach Jeff Sarbacker his team would follow Tuesday’s league-opening victory in Spring Creek with a 20-stroke improvement on the Lady Indians’ home course, “he’d take it.”
Elko backed up their 395 from Tuesday with a 375 on Wednesday at Ruby View Golf Course – including three of four scorers tying or setting their personal bests – only to see the Lady Buckaroos of Lowry play out of their minds.
The Lady Bucks shaved 43 strokes between rounds – winning the second Division 3A tournament with a 365 – beating Elko by 10 strokes.
“I’m proud of how the girls played. To have three of them tie or beat their personal bests and be 20 strokes better than the day before, I’ll take that,” Sarbacker said. “Lowry’s cards were unbelievable. They played extremely well.”
Streak busted.
After winning every league event of last season and all but one the year before, the Lady Indians will look to build a new stretch of victories in an another back-to-back on Sept. 17 and 18.
Truckee also made a huge jump up the leaderboard Wednesday, only gaining one position in the team standings but eliminating 38 strokes.
The Lady Wolverines placed third with a 396 after shooting a 434 on Tuesday in Spring Creek.
The Lady Spartans swapped spots with Truckee, falling from third on their home course to fourth in Elko.
Spring Creek fell 13 strokes between rounds, going from a 413 to a 426, narrowly beating fifth-place Fernley’s total of 429 by three strokes.
Lowry’s Tatyana Carlson won consecutive individual titles, improving to a 77 in Elko from an 80 in Spring Creek.
She was aided by notable gains from her teammates.
Hannah Havens went from a 105 to a 94, Angelina Martinez was 14 strokes better with a 97 from a 111 – McKensie Vandemrk making a 17-stroke jump from 112 to a 97 for the fourth card for the Lady Bucks.
Truckee’s Ryan Flynn improved from third to second with a round of 81.
Elko senior Sarah Sarbacker set her personal record in high school tourneys for the second straight day, eclipsing her 84 with a round of 82 at Ruby View, placing third for the final medal.
Junior teammate Caresse Basaraba improved four strokes between rounds and finished with a score of 94, while Elko sophomore Gabby Bement eliminated five shots and tied her personal best – also finishing with a 94.
The Lady Indians continued their improvement with a 105 for a personal record from senior Blaikley Alcorta, who was nine shots better at Ruby View than in Spring Creek.
Alcorta’s card served as the fourth and final qualifying total for the Lady Indians’ team score.
For Spring Creek, senior Courtney Tournahu neared her form from last season and led the Lady Spartans on Wednesday with a 104, shooting 12 shots better than Tuesday’s 116 in Spring Creek.
“We’ve had better days out there, that’s for sure. Courtney played a lot better today, though,” said Spring Creek coach Don Smales. “She struggled with her driver again toward the beginning of the day, but she came around nicely after a rough start.”
Senior Elise Thiesen finished the day with a 106 after shooting an even 100 in Spring Creek.
Spring Creek’s third score came from a 107 off the clubs of senior Caitlyn Kay, who shot 101 on Tuesday.
“Caitlyn is consistent. You can just almost pencil her for a 1-0-something,” Smales said. “She won’t shoot lower than that, but she doesn’t go higher either. I can’t tell if she just birdied a hole or if she went triple-bogey. She always has a smile on her face.”
The fourth and final score for the Lady Spartans was set by a 106 from junior Emalee Ingram, who gutted her way through the final seven holes of the round with a pulled hamstring.
She led the Lady Spartans with a 96 on Tuesday.
“She pulled her hamstring on the tee box on the 12th hole. I kept trying to get her to come off the course, but she was tough and wanted to finish,” Smales said.
Spring Creek was without senior Aintzane Alt for the second-consecutive round, dealing with injuries suffered while cheerleading.
“Not having Emalee healthy for a full round and without Aintzane, the injuries made it tough for us,” Smales said. “The girls were pretty hard on themselves. They’re usually good with their irons, but today was the anomaly. They struggled off the box and hitting their second shots, but they actually played well around the greens and made some good up-and-downs. It just took them longer than normal to get there.”
In non-qualifying scores, Elko’s AJ Anthony and Spring Creek’s Rachel Merwin brought their “A” games.
Anthony finished the round with a 108 (17-stroke improvement), Merwin going to the clubhouse at 110 (10 strokes better than Tuesday) – each girl setting a personal record.
“AJ has been working hard and she’s coming along very well,” Sarbacker said.
“Rachel was one stroke away from her score counting for our team,” Smales said. “She is starting to look good out there.”
Elko’s Chilz Negrete shot a 127 and Kaitlyn Parker finished with a 136.
Spring Creek’s Jordan Maher closed with a 138.
The teams will take a week off and ramp back up with back-to-back tournaments, teeing off at 2 p.m. Sept. 17, at Genoa Lakes Golf Club, in South Tahoe, California, and following Sept. 18, at Ponderosa Golf Course, in Truckee, California.
