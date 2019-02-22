RENO – Beating a team three times in the same season is hard to do.
Spring Creek’s girls basketball team could not take out Lowry for the third time.
In the Division 3A North regional semifinal on Friday, the Lady Spartans were shut down – missing shots and finding clean looks harder to come by – Lowry pulling away late for a 46-31 victory and a berth in both the state tournament and the regional championship.
Both teams went scoreless for the first 2:30 of the contest, Lowry missing a good look in the lane and Spring Creek dominating the offensive glass but unable to throw anything in the hole.
Lowry scored the first bucket of the game off a defensive board by senior Sydney Connors, who rifled a full-court outlet pass to junior Sierra Maestrejuan for a deuce.
The Lady Spartans committed consecutive turnovers in the backcourt, Lowry taking advantage of each.
Senior Rebecca Kuskie hammered a three from the right corner – staying hot – splashing another three from the right wing, losing Spring Creek’s defense on each occasion.
Spring Creek was also issued multiple offensive fouls, one for a charge and the other for clearing out the defender with some elbows.
The Lady Spartans stopped an 8-0 run with a strong drive through contact by senior Jasmine Yadeskie – who made a free throw – Spring Creek posting just one point in the first-four minutes of the game.
Spring Creek trimmed the deficit to five at the stripe, senior Alayna Grosz drawing a foul after numerous offensive rebounds – sinking both shots.
The Lady Buckaroos remained deadly from the outside, senior Julisa Garcia draining the third three of the frame.
With 1:15 remaining in the quarter, the Lady Spartans scored on the break – sophomore Chelsea Ackerman looking ahead to senior Caitlyn Dimick for a layup on the left block.
The deficit was trimmed to four with another deuce by Dimick, Lowry giving her one too-many cracks at a baseline jumper.
To close the first, Connors assisted senior Heather Hall on the baseline for a bucket.
After one, Spring Creek trailed by six at 13-7.
Neither team scored in the first-two minutes of the second period, both squandering some possessions and trading consecutive turnovers.
Following a free throw by Lowry senior Rachel Garrison with 5:47 on the clock, the Lady Spartans threw the ball away – the Lady Bucks giving the ball back with a travel.
Lowry made a steal on the baseline under Spring Creek’s hoop, taking a timeout at the 5:01 mark with a 14-7 lead.
The Lady Bucks went up by 10 at 17-7 with Garcia’s second three, earning a three-touch bounce on the tin.
Spring Creek scored on the right block, junior Cheyenne Cleveland muscling up a tough finish.
Grosz saved a bucket on the other end with a great recovery for a block on the backside and extended an offensive possession with a rebound, leading to a score on the left block for Caitlyn Dimick.
With 2:30 remaining in the half, Spring Creek trailed by six at 17-11.
The squads traded turnovers, Lowry walking with the rock and the Lady Spartans throwing the ball back across midcourt.
Following a tie-up for a takeaway on the possession arrow, Spring Creek gave the ball back as Lowry created a jump ball of its own.
Kuskie tallied a deuce and opened an eight-point lead – matching the number of points she scored in the first half.
For the most part, Lowry – despite allowing some offensive rebounds – took away Spring Creek’s points in the paint, turning the Lady Spartans into unsuccessful jump shooters.
At the break, the Lady Bucks led 19-11.
Yadeskie went 1-for-2 at the line to open the second half, answered by a free throw from Maestrejuan.
Kylee Dimick was fouled on a pick-and-roll, sinking both shots at the stripe.
The Lady Spartans had a poor closeout on a three, and Maestrejuan buried the triple plus the foul.
Spring Creek committed consecutive turnovers, and foul trouble began to mount for the Lady Spartans at the 4:25 mark – Grosz called for her third personal, Caitlyn Dimick on the bench with three.
Maestrejuan added a pair of free throws for an 11-point lead.
Kylee Dimick dropped an And-1 with bank shot while driving to the right side, and she grabbed an offensive board for a put-back with a pump-fake and step through traffic.
Garcia nailed a timely deuce for the Lady Bucks, but Kylee Dimick continued to impact the game with effort – an offensive rebound leading to a three from the right wing by Yadeskie.
With 1:28 remaining in the third, the Lady Spartans trailed by six at 27-21.
To close the third, freshman Emily Backus turned down a jumper from the corner and put the ball on the deck – finishing her drive with a left hand.
After three, Lowry led by eight at 29-21 – each team scoring 10 points in the third quarter.
Spring Creek drew a trip to the line after getting away with a travel, but the Lady Spartans missed both attempts.
Grosz gave Spring Creek another possession with a rebound, but the Lady Spartans turned the ball over – Hall making a steal and hitting a pull-up jumper on the right block.
Caitlyn Dimick collected an offensive rebound and was fouled, sinking both shots, the Lady Spartans going to the single-bonus early in the frame,
Grosz went 1-for-2 at the line, but Maestrejuan cashed both attempts at the stripe on the other end.
The Lady Spartans could not hit shots, but they did they rebound, earning another trip to the line – missing the front end of the 1-and-1.
With 3:54 remaining, Kylee Dimick was fouled in the block – Spring Creek in the double-bonus – making the first free throw.
Lowry’s chance to add to the lead trickled off the rim on a layup, but Spring Creek was called for a travel with 3:23 on the clock – trailing by eight.
The teams traded steals almost instantaneously, and Lowry killed clock – finally missing a three but grabbing the offensive rebound.
Grosz fouled out with 2:16 remaining, and Lowry sent the right shooter the line – Connors banging home both shots for a 10-point lead.
With 2:05 on the clock, Garcia knocked down two free throws – clock malfunction.
Spring Creek came down the floor and missed a jumper, the rebound tied up – only eating up four seconds.
Kuskie went 1-for-2 at the line with 1:43 on the lock, making the score 38-25.
Ballgame.
Backus came down with a rebound and beat everyone down the floor for a layup, Connors adding two freebies.
With 50 seconds on the clock, Connors pulled down a rebound after an emphatic swat – making two free throws.
Lowry was issued a technical foul for sending six players to the floor, Yadeskie hitting one free throw.
With 42 ticks on the clock, junior Ryley Ricks drilled a three from the left wing.
Spring Creek came up with a steal and Ackerman finished an old-fashioned triple at the line after cashing a layup through a foul.
The final bucket of the game came on a drive down the right side by freshman Jovie Kuskie, the capping blow.
Lowry advanced to the regional championship and qualified for the state tournament with a 46-31 victory.
Maestrejuan and Garcia each scored a game-high 10 points – Garcia netting two 3s – and Kuskie hit two 3s and followed with eight points.
Caitlyn Dimick scored a team-high nine points for the Lady Spartans, Kylee Dimick scored all seven of her points in the second half and Yadeskie finished with six points.
Connors netted all six of her points at the line in the fourth quarter for Lowry, Backus and Hall adding four points apiece – the Lady Bucks’ offense caped by two points from Jovie Kuskie and a free throw by Garrison.
Spring Creek’s scoring was rounded out by three points each for Grosz, Ackerman and Ricks.
