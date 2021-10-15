Lowry spoils Spartans' homecoming, 38-19

The Bucks punted the Spring Creek 20, the Spartans going to their two-minute offense with 2:37 remaining in the half.

Marizza broke a huge run, spinning around and bouncing off tacklers to the Lowry 42.

Petersen carried for another first down off the left side to the 31, and Moye caught a swing pass to the eight for seven yards and then got out of bounds on the left sideline after a 10-yard hitch.

With 31 seconds on the clock, the Spartans took a timeout and dialed up a pass down the seam — Petersen squeezing in a ball to senior Josh Billat for a 14-yard TD.

The PAT was no good, but Spring Creek pulled to within eight at 21-13 with 27 ticks on the clock — the game going to halftime.

Lowry owned the second half, intercepting a double pass on the Spartans’ first play of the third quarter — the Bucks taking over at their own 32 on the pick by junior Jeremiah Grasmick.

Bills took a keeper to midfield for a first down, and Grasmick moved the chains once again with a catch at the 39.

On a scramble to the right, Bills ran for 14 to the Spring 25.