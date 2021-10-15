Lowry spoils Spartans' homecoming, 38-19

SPRING CREEK — Spring Creek’s first offensive play Friday night went for a 45-yard touchdown run, but the Lowry Buckaroos — despite no precipitation — rained on the Spartans’ homecoming game.
The Bucks played a dominant football for much of the contest — especially in the second half — and doubled up Spring Creek, 38-19.
On Lowry’s first drive, the Bucks picked up a first down courtesy of a Spartans’ offside penalty on 3rd-and-short — gaining a short run by junior Braden Hammargren, another minimal gain by junior quarterback Jordan Bills and six yards on a short catch from junior Frank Davis.
However, the possession ended with a turnover — Spring Creek junior Maddox Moye intercepting a pass and setting up the Spartans at the Lowry 45.
On the first play from scrimmage, the Spartans went the distance — junior Weston Petersen making the correct read on an option and breaking free in the nothing but a sea of grass.
The 45-yard rushing touchdown was followed with an extra point by senior Ian Russell, opening a 7-0 lead with 9:27 remaining in the first quarter.
Lowry senior Giovani Sapien returned the ensuing kickoff to the Bucks’ 37.
Bills carried short and was stuffed by freshman Colin Banning, and senior Keefer Campbell made a good tackle in the open field on a pass to the right flat.
On 3rd-and-7, senior Joseph Garcia ran for five yards.
Spring Creek jumped offside once again on 4th-and-2, handing the Buckaroos another fresh set of downs.
The Bucks rode Garcia’s legs for nine yards and another carry to the Spartans’ 35 for a first down.
He packed the rock for six more yards, and sophomore Jesse Jeronimo trucked a would-be tackler for a big gain to the Spring Creek 12.
After a botched snap, Lowry was stuffed by a trio of Spartan defenders and set up 3rd-and-20.
Jeronimo bulled his way for eight yards, and Lowry kept the offense on the field for a 4th-and-11.
Bills rolled to his left and connected with Hammargren for a touchdown.
Hammargren’s PAT tied the game at 7-7 with 2:56 remaining in the first quarter.
Senior Jacob Marizza set up the Spartans in great field position with a return to the 47, and he carried twice for 12 yards.
He went for five yards on first down but was dropped for a loss of five on second, and an incomplete pass set up 4th-and-10.
On the punt, the snap sailed over Russell’s head and traveled backward for a loss of 24.
The Bucks took advantage, despite a motion penalty.
On the last play of the first quarter, Garcia rushed for 12 yards.
Bills bobbled the snap but turned notching into a whole lot of something with a carry to the 14.
After another run reached the 10, Bills called his own number for a 10-yard TD.
Spring Creek was called for encroachment on the extra point, and Lowry elected to go for two.
Bills rolled right and tossed to Sapien for the conversion and a 15-7 lead with 10:51 on the second-quarter clock.
Disaster struck for the Spartans on a short kick, scooped up and fumbled by the up-man.
The Bucks recovered and took over on the Spring Creek 35.
Sapien got the ball on a reverse and used the over-pursuit to his advantage, taking the give to the left for 27 yards to the Spartans’ 9.
After forcing a 3rd-and-goal, Bills plunged across the goa line behind his left guard for a four-yard touchdown.
The PAT was no good, but the Bucks opened a 21-7 advantage with 8:43 remaining in the half.
From its own 36, Lowry went back to the 21 with a chop block, but Sapien received a give on a jet sweep and ran for 17 yards.
Spring Cree’s defense stiffened and forced a short run, then shut down the drive with a big stuff by junior Ethan Rockwell.
The Bucks punted the Spring Creek 20, the Spartans going to their two-minute offense with 2:37 remaining in the half.
Marizza broke a huge run, spinning around and bouncing off tacklers to the Lowry 42.
Petersen carried for another first down off the left side to the 31, and Moye caught a swing pass to the eight for seven yards and then got out of bounds on the left sideline after a 10-yard hitch.
With 31 seconds on the clock, the Spartans took a timeout and dialed up a pass down the seam — Petersen squeezing in a ball to senior Josh Billat for a 14-yard TD.
The PAT was no good, but Spring Creek pulled to within eight at 21-13 with 27 ticks on the clock — the game going to halftime.
Lowry owned the second half, intercepting a double pass on the Spartans’ first play of the third quarter — the Bucks taking over at their own 32 on the pick by junior Jeremiah Grasmick.
Bills took a keeper to midfield for a first down, and Grasmick moved the chains once again with a catch at the 39.
On a scramble to the right, Bills ran for 14 to the Spring 25.
On 3rd-and-5, the Bucks moved the pocket to the left — Bills finding junior Lance Brenigar in the flat, breaking a tackle and using a juke, freeing himself for a touchdown.
The extra point opened a 28-13 lead.
Spring Creek was forced to punt on its next drive, but the ball hit a Lowry player — junior Jerry Inama flying down the field and making a recovery just as the ball went out of bounds at the Bucks’ 28.
On 3rd-and-7, the pass fell incomplete on a try to the end zone to senior Kayden Boyle — Lowry called for a hold.
Boyle took a sweep to the left and found room around the edge for a 15-yard touchdown, but the Spartans were called for a delay of game on the ensuing two-point try — then electing to kick — and the PAT was pushed wide to the left.
Lowry senior Roberto Lopez recovered the onside try at midfield, but a first-down run by Bills was nullified with a hold — the Bucks punting to the Spring Creek 23.
The Spartans were forced to kick as a 3rd-and-7 try yielded a sack by junior Ryan Arrien, Lowry taking over at the 50.
After consecutive tackles by Campbell forced a 3rd-and-9, the Bucks converted with a strong run by Bills for about 14 yards.
Hammargren went for 11 yards straight up the middle and then gashed the right side of the line for a big gain of 20.
Bills scored his second rushing TD of the night from four yards, and the PAT made the score 35-19 with 9:02 remaining in the fourth.
Spring Creek converted a 3rd-and-7 on its next drive with a roll to the right by Petersen and catch by Moye on the right sideline for a 25-yard gain, but the drive ended with an interception by junior Frank Davis.
From their own 8, the Bucks chewed up real estate with great push by the line and stellar running from Garcia and Bills.
Garcia picked up 11 for a first down, Bills rushing for 14 more to the 33.
After a five-yard gain, Garcia then hammered for 12 more to midfield.
On 3rd-and-9, Bills moved to his right and connected a pass with Jeronimo — who broke tackles and turned up the field for a gain of 24 yards.
Hammargren caught a ball on the left side for six yards, but a 3rd-and-7 dime by Bills was dropped in the end zone.
On 4th-and-4, the Bucks trotted out the special teams — Hammargren burying a 32-yard field goal.
With 1:33 on the clock, Lowry led by 19.
The Spartans turned the ball over on downs after a short pass to Russell on 4th-and-20, the Bucks stamping the contest with a huge lick by Shaun Cramer.
Lowry spoiled the Spartans’ homecoming, doubling up Spring Creek by a final score of 38-19.