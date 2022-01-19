Lowry takes upper hand

SPRING CREEK — In a crucial contest for the No. 1 seed of the Division 3A North-East, the Lowry girls basketball team took the upper hand.

On Wednesday, in Spring Creek, the Lady Bucks pulled away after a three-point first-quarter deficit — finishing the game on a 39-24 run for a 47-35 victory over the Lady Spartans.

The game’s first point came at the line, Lowry taking a 1-0 lead on a free throw by sophomore Savannah Stoker.

But, the Lady Spartans scored four straight on a pair of field goals by junior Rylee Keim — putting in a bucket on the block from an inbound pass by senior Shyann Lamb and making a strong drive on a curl down the middle.

The Lady Bucks responded with five in a row by senior Emily Backus.

She netted a free throw then made a drive down the wing and finished with a left hand, and she opened a 6-4 on her second field goal.

Spring Creek tied the contest on a steal and race to the cup by Lamb, but Lowry went to the high side on a put-back by senior McKenzi Petersen.

But the Lady Spartans finished the frame on a 5-0 run.

Junior Ella Buzzetti received a pass from the wing and banked home a deuce on the right block, and junior Brynly Stewart splashed a triple from the right wing.

At the end of the first, Spring Creek led 11-8 — the Lady Bucks finding many scoring opportunities at their desired spots but missing open looks.

Senior Riley Moon scored on the break from a steal and outlet look from Stewart for a 13-8 lead, answered by a pair of free throws from Lowry senior Jovi Kuskie.

Neither team could throw the ball in the hole for nearly halfway through the second period, but the offensive drought was ended near the midway point with an offensive rebound and finish by Stoker — who then added a pair of free throws for a 14-13 Lowry lead with 3:45 on the clock.

With 3:17 remaining in the half, Lamb made a steal and drew a foul — making 1-for-2 — tying the game at 14-apiece.

Petersen put the Lady Bucks on top with a filthy pivot move in the post, but the game was gridlocked with two freebies by senior Payge Walz on the other end.

With 1:10 on the clock, Lowry took an 18-16 lead on a pair from the stripe by Stoker — the advantage growing to four with 10 seconds on the clock on a put-back by Peterson.

Barely beating the halftime buzzer, Moon tallied her second deuce of the game on a drive and kick across the lane by Lamb.

At the break, the Lady Bucks led by two with the score at 20-18.

Lamb tied the game on Spring Creek’s first possession of the third quarter with an aggressive take to the hoop, but Stoker dropped a left-handed hook on the other side.

Stoker then stepped outside for a long two-point jumper and a 24-20 lead.

After some empty trips for the Lady Spartans, the advantage grew to six for Lowry with an And-1 by senior Hannah Whitted, and Kuskie made a steal and dribbled coast-to-coast for a bunny on the right block.

Spring Creek took a timeout, trailing 28-20 with 5:04 on the clock.

From the reset, the deficit grew to double digits on long defensive board by Backus — who opened a 30-20 tally with a fast-break layup.

Lowry went up 12 with a spin and bank on the left block by Stoker, but the lead was trimmed to 10 on the other end with a pair of free throws by junior Taylor Brunson — the Lady Spartans nearing the single-bonus on the Lady Bucks’ sixth foul.

With 1:24 remaining in the third, Keim put the ball on the deck and drew the seventh foul and converted an old-fashioned three — making the score 32-25.

Stoker pushed the advantage to nine with two free throws, but Keim earned another trip to the stripe and went 1-for-2 — the Lady Spartans earning a two from Stew.

Lowry missed a multitude of shots, but the Lady Bucks did a remarkable job of keeping the ball alive on the glass — Stoker drawing a foul after a number of rebounds and sticking both shots at the line.

Entering the fourth quarter, the Lady Spartans trailed by eight at 36-28.

Walz cut the margin to six with a floater from the left side, but Stoker was fouled from an inbound set and drained both free throws.

Lamb hit a bank from the left side, and she then dished an inbound pass to the left corner for a three by Brunson — knifing the margin to three — but Backus answered in kind with a clutch trey for the Lady Bucks.

With 4:12 on the clock, Lowry led by six at 41-35.

Stoker made a huge steal with 1:55 remaining and was fouled on her way to the hole, opening an eight-point cushion with a pair of free throws — her 12th and 13th makes from the line.

Following a missed three, the Lady Spartans were forced to foul — Backus going 1-for-2 at the stripe.

With 42.2 ticks on the clock, she was fouled again — once again hitting a single.

Toward the end of the game, Kuskie was hacked and buried both shots — Lowry pulling away late at the line for a 47-35 victory.

Stoker paced all scorers and approached her season average with 21 points — dropping 13 from the stripe — and Backus finished in double figures with 12 points.

Keim led Spring Creek with eight points, followed by Lamb with seven.

Lowry’s scoring was rounded off with six points apiece for Kuskie and Petersen and a deuce for Whitted.

The offense for the Lady Spartans was closed out by five points for both Stewart and Brunson, four each by Moon and Walz and two from Buzzetti.

LOWRY — 8 — 12 — 16 — 11 — 47 Total

SPRING CREEK — 11 — 7 — 10 — 7 — 35 Total

Up Next

The Lady Spartans (14-2 overall, 3-1 in league) will travel and face the Lady Greenwave (11-7 overall, 0-2 in league as of Wednesday) at 1 p.m. Saturday, in Fallon.

