Lozano-Jimenez finishes mid-pack at state tourney

Elko logo

MESQUITE — Elko senior Julianna Lozano-Jimenez closed out her career with a mid-pack finish at the Division 3A Nevada State Girls Golf Championships.

Qualifying for state as an individual, she ranked exactly in the middle of the 38-girl field — taking 19th place with a two-round total of 158 strokes, 52-over par.

The state tournament used a strange format this year, including a nine-hole first round — which took place Monday, at The Canyon Course at Oasis Golf Club — closing Tuesday with an 18-hole second round at the Palms Golf Club, in Mesquite.

In Round 1, Lozano-Jimenez was 20-over par and closed her nine-hole round with a score of 55.

On Day 2, she finished with a 32-over par round of 103.

Team Championship

Of the five-team field, no squad even came close to issuing a challenge to state champion Douglas – which dropped down from the 4A this season — the Lady Tigers shooting a collective score of 544, which was 120-strokes over par.

Douglas was 39-strokes in the nine-hole round and followed with a 89-over par in round two.

Pahrump Valley (586) took second place and was 42 strokes off the pace with a 162-over par total — shooting 51-over in round one and 111-over on day two — Truckee (620) ranking third with a 196-over tally on rounds of 65-over and 131-over.

The Lady Buckaroos of Lowry finished fourth — just two strokes behind Truckee — with a collective card of 622, coming on rounds of 61-over and 137-over.

Boulder City closed out the five-team field with a two-round total of 663, shooting 84-over in round one and 155-over on day two.

Individual Title, 1st-Team All-State

The individual race was also a lopsided affair.

Without a state championship for the 2020 season, Truckee senior Ryan Flynn — the winner of all eight 3A North tournaments — defended her state title from her sophomore season, opening a 17-stroke victory.

She finished with a two-round total of 113 strokes, shooting a two-over par 37 and a five-over par 76.

Douglas’ Madison Frisby took second place with a score of 130 on rounds of 11-over 46 and a 13-over 84.

Boulder City’s Camryn Schaper placed third with a two-day total of 134 (11-over 46, 17-over 88), and Eldorado’s Zariyah Bell-Kane was a stroke back in fourth place with a two-day card of 135 — posting a 13-over 48 and a 16-over 87.

For the Lady Tigers, Mackenzie Willis rounded off the top-five with a two-round score of 136 — notching a 13-over 48 and a 17-over 88 — and Douglas teammate Giana Zinke closed out the 1st-Team All-State performers with a total score of 138, tearing off a 7-over 42 but falling to a 25-over 96 on day two.

2nd-Team All-State

Lowry’s Bailey Hayes and Virgin Valley’s Brooklin Montoya each nearly notched 1st-Team All-State honors — missing out by one stroke — tying for seventh place with totals of 139.

Hayes paced the Lady Bucks with an 11-over par 46 and a 22-over 93, while Montoya — competing individually — posted a 9-over 44 but dropped a couple shots with a 24-over 95 on day two.

Pahrump Valley’s Alana Zuniga topped the Lady Trojans with a ninth-place 142, coming on rounds of 15-over 50 and a 21-over 92.

Douglas’ Abby Miller closed out the top-10 with a two-round total of 143 — giving the Lady Tigers three girls in the top-10 — carding an 11-over 46 and a 26-over 97.

The Lady Trojans rounded off the 2nd-Team All-State selections with back-to-back finishes, Shania Hopkins taking 11th with a 144 and Emily Gent placing 12th with a 148.

Hopkins shot a 13-over 48 but bounced back with a 25-over 96, while Gent shot an 11-over 46 and fell to a 31-over 102 in the second round.

To The Clubhouse

The Division 3A girls golf season has drawn to a close.

Congratulations to Douglas on its state championship, Ryan Flynn on her second individual state title, Madison Frisby, Mackenzie Willis and Giana Zinke on their 1st-Team All-State performances and Bailey Hayes and Abby Miller for their 2nd-Team All-State honors.

Job well done by the Lady Tigers, the Lady Buckaroos and the Lady Wolverines for their team qualifications and Elko’s Julianna Lozano-Jimenez for her individual berth to the state tourney — and to all qualifiers of the biggest high school tournament of the season.

