Lozano-Jimenez qualifies for 3A state tournament

SOUTH TAHOE, California — Despite not sending a local team to the Division 3A Nevada State Girls Golf Championships, an Elko girl will swing her clubs at the most prestigious tournament of the year — even though she was unable to make the trip for the final two league events of the year.
Following the conclusion of the 3A North girls golf events of the season — the last two events taking place Tuesday and Wednesday — senior Julianna Lozano-Jimenez will represent the Lady Indians at the state tournament as an individual.
The top-six golfers from non-qualifying teams (based on a handicap of their tournaments played) — needing to compete in at least four of the eight league events — earned trips to the state tournament individually.
Lozano, who did not golf Tuesday, in Fernley, or Wednesday, at South Tahoe, was one such individual — ranking second in the 3A North among non-qualifying team members with a handicap of 23.1 and an average round of 99.7 strokes — trailing only the 89.5 average round and 15 handicap of Fallon senior Lainee Reid.
In the process, Lozano-Jimenez was also a 2nd-Team All-North selection — regardless of team status — scoring 37 points on the season.
She tallied six top-10 finished on the year, including three performances in the top-four — ranking third in the season opener on Sept. 7, in Spring Creek, placing fourth in Elko’s home tournament on Sept. 8, and finishing fourth behind a career-best 94 on Sept. 14, in Fallon.
Joining Reid and Lozano-Jimenez on the list of individual qualifiers to the state tournament are Fernley sophomore Nadia Velasquez (109.3 average, 26.3 handicap), North Valleys senior Kayli Reilley (107.5 average, 26.9 handicap) and Fernley seniors Teagan Summers (110 average, 27.4 handicap) and Haeley Diehl (108 average, 29.6 handicap).
Spring Creek senior Holland Miller was just on the outside and looking in, posting the seventh-best handicap of golfers from non-qualifying athletes with an average round of 108.6 and a handicap of 30.9.
The teams representing the 3A North at state will be league champion Douglas, runner-up Lowry and third-place Truckee.
Fernley Tournament
On Tuesday, Fernley served as the seventh league tournament of the season.
For the sixth-consecutive time, the Douglas Lady Tigers went to the top of the team leaderboard with a collective round of 351 — setting a season-best score.
Lowry finished second with its season-low round of 368, and Truckee took third with a team total of 404.
Fernley narrowly edged Elko for fourth, the Lady Vaqueros one stroke ahead with a 424 and the Lady Indians closing out the top-five with a 425.
Fallon and South Tahoe split sixth place with matching cards of 429, and Spring Creek wound up eighth with a team score of 444 — Dayton closing out the team scoring with a ninth-place 569.
Individually, Truckee senior Ryan Flynn nailed down her seventh win in as many tries — rolling to a first-place 67, setting a season-best score in the process on her way to a 17-stroke victory.
Douglas’ Mackenzie Willis ranked second with an 83, and Lowry senior Bailey Hayes finished off the medalists with a third-place 84 — winning a tiebreaker over fourth-place and freshman teammate Katie Cassinelli.
Fifth went to Reid with an 88, and Douglas teammates Giana Zinke and Logan Karwoski split sixth and seventh with identical tallies of 89.
The Lady Tigers continued their stellar shooting with an eight-place finish on a score of 90 from Madison Frisby, closing out the team scoring for Douglas.
Velasquez placed ninth with a round of 97, and a 97 set by her teammate, Summers, finished out the top-10.
Miller led the local golfers and paced Spring Creek with a 101, junior Madison Stewart-Preston topping the Lady Indians’ roster with a personal-best round of 104.
Elko gained another personal-record 105 from sophomore Katharine Winer, junior Gabriella Peracchi adding a 105 of her own.
Sophomore Hazel Zastrow gave the Lady Spartans their second-best round with a score of 110.
Junior Megan Dwyer booked a personal-best round of 111 and rounded out Elko’s qualifying scoring.
Senior Elexia Mauer shot third for the Lady Spartans and neared a personal record (113) with a 115, and sophomore Stacia Lydon closed out Spring Creek’s qualifying scoring with a personal-best 118.
In a non-qualifying total, junior Leona Sharp rounded off the Lady Spartans’ roster with a 146.
Elko’s roster was capped with non-qualifying totals of 122 by senior Myla Negrete and 151 from sophomore Miley Simons.
South Tahoe Tournament
The Division 3A North season drew to a close Tuesday, at Genoa Lakes Golf Course, in South Tahoe, California.
For the seventh straight tournament, Douglas charged atop the leaderboard — by a wide margin — scorching a tough course to the tune of 357, opening a 41-stroke victory.
Truckee finished second with a 398, and Truckee fell to third with a 429.
Elko moved up to fourth with a 449, and South Tahoe climbed to fifth with a 460.
Spring Creek jumped to sixth with a collective total of 470, and Dayton closed out the team scoring with a seventh-place 587.
Flynn capped a clean sweep — winning all eight tournaments of the season — but her 77 was challenged mightily by the 79 set by Zinke.
Reid jumped to third with a solid score of 85, finishing out the medalists.
Willis placed fourth with a card of 89, and Hayes and Karwoski split fifth with matching rounds of 92.
Sixth was also shared two ways, Frisby and Velasquez going to the clubhouse with a pair of 97s.
Cassinelli took eighth with a sub-100 round of 98, and the top-10 was rounded out with scores of 100-even by both Truckee’s Alina Gillespie and Diehl.
Locally, Peracchi led the Lady Indians with a career-best 102 — Miller topping Spring Creek’s roster with a 103.
Winer gave Elko its second-best round with a total of 107, Zastrow shooting the second-best round for the Lady Spartans with a 108.
Stewart-Preston shot third for the Lady Indians with a 111, Mauer finishing third for Spring Creek at 128.
Negrete closed out Elko’s top-four scoring with a 129, and Lydon closed out the qualifying scoring for the Lady Spartans with a 131.
In non-qualifying totals, the Lady Indians’ roster was finished off with a 132 from Dwyer and a 151 from Simons.
Sharp rounded out Spring Creek’s team with a 160.