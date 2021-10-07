Lozano-Jimenez qualifies for 3A state tournament

SOUTH TAHOE, California — Despite not sending a local team to the Division 3A Nevada State Girls Golf Championships, an Elko girl will swing her clubs at the most prestigious tournament of the year — even though she was unable to make the trip for the final two league events of the year.

Following the conclusion of the 3A North girls golf events of the season — the last two events taking place Tuesday and Wednesday — senior Julianna Lozano-Jimenez will represent the Lady Indians at the state tournament as an individual.

The top-six golfers from non-qualifying teams (based on a handicap of their tournaments played) — needing to compete in at least four of the eight league events — earned trips to the state tournament individually.

Lozano, who did not golf Tuesday, in Fernley, or Wednesday, at South Tahoe, was one such individual — ranking second in the 3A North among non-qualifying team members with a handicap of 23.1 and an average round of 99.7 strokes — trailing only the 89.5 average round and 15 handicap of Fallon senior Lainee Reid.

In the process, Lozano-Jimenez was also a 2nd-Team All-North selection — regardless of team status — scoring 37 points on the season.